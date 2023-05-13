Asylum-seekers from Mexico hope for US entry after Title 42 end

World
2023-05-13 | 13:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Asylum-seekers from Mexico hope for US entry after Title 42 end
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Asylum-seekers from Mexico hope for US entry after Title 42 end

Lupita, a 36-year-old Mexican woman from the state of Michoacan, has spent three months in a shelter, waiting to apply for asylum in the United States. She wears some of the evidence for her case: bullet wounds about her arms, shoulder and abdomen.

Since March 2020, when broad COVID-era restrictions went into effect at the southwest border, Mexicans like Lupita were largely barred from seeking US refuge and instead were quickly expelled back to Mexico.

On Friday, that changed when the administration of President Joe Biden ended Title 42, a COVID-inspired provision that allowed the US government to turn away asylum-seekers for public health reasons.

Immigration attorneys at the Tijuana shelter, across the border from San Diego, California, were advising migrants they should sign up for an appointment to approach a port of entry on a new government app known as CBP One if they wanted to have a chance at winning asylum.

At the same time Title 42 expired, the Biden administration implemented a new regulation that presumes most migrants will be ineligible for asylum if they failed to use legal pathways for US entry like CBP One.

Lupita, now attempting to get an appointment through CBP One, said she fled her home after her husband was killed by cartel gunfire last year, during which she said she was wounded. Pointing her elbows toward the ceiling, she revealed the suture scars where she was patched up. The outline of a colostomy bag - which she said was the result of a gut shot - is visible through her clothes.

Lupita, who asked not to publish her last name or be photographed for fear of reprisals, said prosecutors told her the attack was a case of mistaken identity, but she fears that being a witness to her husband's murder endangers her and her children. Reuters was not able to independently confirm her account.

"This is mostly for my children," Lupita said. "I can't go back home."

Mexicans have made up about a third of all the migrants caught by US Border Patrol in recent years but in 2021 and 2022 they were expelled under Title 42 more than 90% of the time.

Also at the shelter, where children played on bicycles and scooters around tents pitched on the floor, were families from Honduras, Ecuador, El Salvador and Nicaragua in addition to Mexico. It was at capacity with nearly 60 people on Friday.

Many migrant families are fleeing political violence or domestic abuse at home, trauma that is often made worse during the overland journey through Central America and Mexico, where they are preyed on by all manner of security forces and criminal groups, said Judith Cabrera de la Rocha, co-director of the Tijuana shelter.

"They arrive here malnourished, dehydrated, including pregnant women, and with severe consequences for their mental health. And that's in addition to the reason why they left was traumatizing," Cabrera said.

"I like to think of this as a place to get healthy," she said of the shelter. "We provide a place that's a little safer."

The new regulation also bars most migrants from asylum if they passed through other countries without first seeking protection elsewhere, which would apply to most people who are not from Mexico but who traveled through there to get to the border.

Immigration advocates have filed a legal challenge against the new asylum bars, claiming they violate US and international laws and that they resemble restrictions imposed by Biden's Republican predecessor, Donald Trump, that were blocked in court.

Tens of thousands of migrants rushed to the border last week trying to enter the country before the new asylum rules took effect. In the scramble to the border Mexico's national migration agency said one 29-year-old Cuban migrant died trying to swim across the Rio Grande river into Texas early Friday.

The spike in recent arrivals strained US Customs and Border Protection facilities. The Justice Department asked a federal judge in Florida to temporarily halt an order he issued on Friday that prevents border agents from releasing migrants from custody without first giving them formal notices to appear in immigration court. The government says the practice is needed to prevent overcrowding in US detention centers.



Reuters
 

World

Asylum

Seekers

Mexico

Hope

US

Entry

Title 42

End

LBCI Next
Europe set for two new gigafactories as it lures battery makers
China regulator says Tesla to update software of more than 1 million cars
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-12

Mexico cooperating with US to avoid chaos at border as Title 42 ends

LBCI
World
2023-05-11

Spike in US-Mexico border crossings fuels political tensions as Title 42 ends

LBCI
World
00:32

End of Title 42 hasn’t stopped migrants’ push north to US from across the Americas

LBCI
World
2023-05-09

Hundreds of migrants amass near US-Mexico wall with COVID ban set to end

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
03:16

New Zealand pledges $720 mln for cyclone and flood recovery

LBCI
World
02:44

Philippines places buoys in parts of S.China Sea to assert sovereignty

LBCI
World
00:43

Powerful cyclone barrels towards Myanmar, Bangladesh; 400,000 evacuated

LBCI
World
00:32

End of Title 42 hasn’t stopped migrants’ push north to US from across the Americas

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-04

Lebanon's presidential vacuum: The Holy See's position

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-10

Connecting the Gulf to India: A strategic move in politics and economics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-11

Sejaan Azzi, Former Lebanese Minister, Passes Away at Age 70

LBCI
World
11:42

Head of Russia's crime agency suggests nationalizing key parts of economy

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:13

Syria's potential return to Arab League faces opposition from the United States

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:09

In pursuit of growth: Saudi Arabia, US, UAE, and India consider groundbreaking railway project

LBCI
Middle East
14:41

Lebanese and UAE foreign ministers speak after man dies in custody

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:47

Hadi Hobeich to LBCI: We haven't made a decision yet to elect anyone for presidency

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:36

Supreme Islamic Council addresses the urgency to elect a president

LBCI
Middle East
09:22

Israel, Islamic Jihad signal no near-term Gaza truce

LBCI
Middle East
14:21

Israel, Palestinians agree to Gaza truce, Palestinian officials say

LBCI
Middle East
13:30

Syria extends permission on post-quake aid border crossings for 3 months

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app