Gatwick airport shuts runway for almost an hour over 'suspected drone' - Sky News

World
2023-05-14 | 11:35
High views
Gatwick airport shuts runway for almost an hour over &#39;suspected drone&#39; - Sky News
Gatwick airport shuts runway for almost an hour over 'suspected drone' - Sky News

Britain's Gatwick airport shut its runway for almost an hour on Sunday over a "suspected drone" incident, Sky News reported.

Operations at London Gatwick were suspended temporarily while investigations into the sighting of a suspected drone close to the airfield took place, the report said, citing a Gatwick spokesperson.

The investigation was completed and the airfield reopened almost an hour later.
 
 
 
 

