Britain to send long-range attack drones to Ukraine

World
2023-05-15 | 03:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Britain to send long-range attack drones to Ukraine
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Britain to send long-range attack drones to Ukraine

Britain will send hundreds of new long-range attack drones with a range of over 200km to Ukraine, the government said on Monday after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in the country for talks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

"Today the Prime Minister will confirm the further UK provision of hundreds of air defence missiles and further unmanned aerial systems including hundreds of new long-range attack drones with a range of over 200km," the government said in a statement.

"These will all be delivered over the coming months as Ukraine prepares to intensify its resistance to the ongoing Russian invasion."

Reuters
 
 

World

Britain

Attack

Drones

Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskiy

Rishi Sunak

LBCI Next
Belarus PM replaces Lukashenko at ceremony, sparks speculation
Russia says two commanders killed as Kyiv wages Bakhmut offensive
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-13

Russia says Ukraine used Storm Shadow missiles from Britain to attack Luhansk

LBCI
World
2023-05-11

Britain has supplied Ukraine with long-range cruise missiles-CNN

LBCI
World
2023-05-09

Britain asks companies to supply long-range missiles for Ukraine

LBCI
World
2023-05-09

Russia launches new attack on Ukraine on Moscow's 'sacred' day

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
04:17

Philippines' finance minister says no reason for rate hike

LBCI
World
03:44

Belarus PM replaces Lukashenko at ceremony, sparks speculation

LBCI
World
03:06

Russia says two commanders killed as Kyiv wages Bakhmut offensive

LBCI
World
03:01

Past austerity haunts Greek election as voters struggle with living costs

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-05-12

Twitch’s new clip editor makes sharing vertical video on YouTube and TikTok a snap

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-14

Cease-fire between Israel and militants in Gaza appears to hold after days of fighting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-14

The devaluation of the Lebanese currency: From 2019 to 2023

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-25

Khalaf Al Habtoor announces the reopening of the retail space at Hilton Beirut Habtoor Grand

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

Khawaja to LBCI: The other 'team' agreed not to support Frangieh, but did not agree on an alternative name

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:10

FPM, LF, Kataeb: Progress towards an agreement on Jihad Azour

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:44

Turkey's 2023 elections: A shift in tides?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:21

Decisive elections in Turkey: Erdogan vs. Kilicdaroglu

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:03

Sanctions loom over Lebanon as presidential elections remain stalled

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:07

Lost potential: The untapped benefits of Lebanon's marijuana industry

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:41

​Syria's return to the Arab League: A new era of diplomacy and economic cooperation

LBCI
Middle East
12:36

Erdogan has intial lead in Turkey election but gap expected to narrow

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app