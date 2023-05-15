News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Britain to send long-range attack drones to Ukraine
World
2023-05-15 | 03:30
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Britain to send long-range attack drones to Ukraine
Britain will send hundreds of new long-range attack drones with a range of over 200km to Ukraine, the government said on Monday after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in the country for talks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
"Today the Prime Minister will confirm the further UK provision of hundreds of air defence missiles and further unmanned aerial systems including hundreds of new long-range attack drones with a range of over 200km," the government said in a statement.
"These will all be delivered over the coming months as Ukraine prepares to intensify its resistance to the ongoing Russian invasion."
Reuters
World
Britain
Attack
Drones
Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskiy
Rishi Sunak
Next
Belarus PM replaces Lukashenko at ceremony, sparks speculation
Russia says two commanders killed as Kyiv wages Bakhmut offensive
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-13
Russia says Ukraine used Storm Shadow missiles from Britain to attack Luhansk
World
2023-05-13
Russia says Ukraine used Storm Shadow missiles from Britain to attack Luhansk
0
World
2023-05-11
Britain has supplied Ukraine with long-range cruise missiles-CNN
World
2023-05-11
Britain has supplied Ukraine with long-range cruise missiles-CNN
0
World
2023-05-09
Britain asks companies to supply long-range missiles for Ukraine
World
2023-05-09
Britain asks companies to supply long-range missiles for Ukraine
0
World
2023-05-09
Russia launches new attack on Ukraine on Moscow's 'sacred' day
World
2023-05-09
Russia launches new attack on Ukraine on Moscow's 'sacred' day
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
04:17
Philippines' finance minister says no reason for rate hike
World
04:17
Philippines' finance minister says no reason for rate hike
0
World
03:44
Belarus PM replaces Lukashenko at ceremony, sparks speculation
World
03:44
Belarus PM replaces Lukashenko at ceremony, sparks speculation
0
World
03:06
Russia says two commanders killed as Kyiv wages Bakhmut offensive
World
03:06
Russia says two commanders killed as Kyiv wages Bakhmut offensive
0
World
03:01
Past austerity haunts Greek election as voters struggle with living costs
World
03:01
Past austerity haunts Greek election as voters struggle with living costs
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-05-12
Twitch’s new clip editor makes sharing vertical video on YouTube and TikTok a snap
Variety
2023-05-12
Twitch’s new clip editor makes sharing vertical video on YouTube and TikTok a snap
0
Middle East
2023-05-14
Cease-fire between Israel and militants in Gaza appears to hold after days of fighting
Middle East
2023-05-14
Cease-fire between Israel and militants in Gaza appears to hold after days of fighting
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-14
The devaluation of the Lebanese currency: From 2019 to 2023
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-14
The devaluation of the Lebanese currency: From 2019 to 2023
0
Variety
2023-04-25
Khalaf Al Habtoor announces the reopening of the retail space at Hilton Beirut Habtoor Grand
Variety
2023-04-25
Khalaf Al Habtoor announces the reopening of the retail space at Hilton Beirut Habtoor Grand
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:37
Khawaja to LBCI: The other 'team' agreed not to support Frangieh, but did not agree on an alternative name
Lebanon News
05:37
Khawaja to LBCI: The other 'team' agreed not to support Frangieh, but did not agree on an alternative name
2
Press Highlights
02:10
FPM, LF, Kataeb: Progress towards an agreement on Jihad Azour
Press Highlights
02:10
FPM, LF, Kataeb: Progress towards an agreement on Jihad Azour
3
News Bulletin Reports
09:44
Turkey's 2023 elections: A shift in tides?
News Bulletin Reports
09:44
Turkey's 2023 elections: A shift in tides?
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:21
Decisive elections in Turkey: Erdogan vs. Kilicdaroglu
News Bulletin Reports
10:21
Decisive elections in Turkey: Erdogan vs. Kilicdaroglu
5
Press Highlights
03:03
Sanctions loom over Lebanon as presidential elections remain stalled
Press Highlights
03:03
Sanctions loom over Lebanon as presidential elections remain stalled
6
Lebanon Economy
11:07
Lost potential: The untapped benefits of Lebanon's marijuana industry
Lebanon Economy
11:07
Lost potential: The untapped benefits of Lebanon's marijuana industry
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Syria's return to the Arab League: A new era of diplomacy and economic cooperation
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Syria's return to the Arab League: A new era of diplomacy and economic cooperation
8
Middle East
12:36
Erdogan has intial lead in Turkey election but gap expected to narrow
Middle East
12:36
Erdogan has intial lead in Turkey election but gap expected to narrow
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store