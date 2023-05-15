Belarus PM replaces Lukashenko at ceremony, sparks speculation

World
2023-05-15 | 03:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Belarus PM replaces Lukashenko at ceremony, sparks speculation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Belarus PM replaces Lukashenko at ceremony, sparks speculation

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who has not been seen in public since Tuesday, did not appear on Sunday at a ceremony in the capital, Minsk, triggering speculation that the veteran leader is seriously ill.

The BelTA state news agency reported that Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko read a message from Lukashenko during an annual ceremony at which young people swear allegiance to the ex-Soviet state's flag.
The agency gave no reason for Lukashenko's absence five days after he appeared unwell and skipped parts of commemorations in Moscow marking the Soviet Union's World War Two victory over Germany.

Lukashenko also did not speak at an event in Minsk marking the anniversary for the first time in his long presidency. That event was the last time he was seen in public.

Lukashenko's office has declined to comment.
According to the opposition news outlet Euroradio, Lukashenko was taken to an elite Minsk clinic on Saturday.

A Russian online publication, Podyom, quoted a senior member of the Duma lower house of parliament, Konstantin Zatulin, as saying that "(Lukashenko) has simply fallen ill ... and probably needs a rest."

Russia's daily Kommersant also published a story about Lukashenko's health, citing Zatulin and Belarusian opposition media. Russian media rarely publish stories about the health of the leaders of Russia or its allied neighbours.

Lukashenko, 68, has led Belarus since 1994, using police to put down protests, while courts closed dissident media outlets and imposed long jail terms on opponents, and activists fled the country en masse.

Lukashenko received backing from Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in squashing protests, and last year he allowed his country's territory to be used as part of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Russia calls the invasion a "special operation".
Belarus' foreign minister Sergei Aleinik is expected on Monday to start this three-day visit to Moscow, Russia's foreign ministry said last week.
 
 
 

World

Belarus

Prime Minister

LBCI Next
Philippines' finance minister says no reason for rate hike
Britain to send long-range attack drones to Ukraine
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-13

Second unit at Belarus nuclear power station connected to power grid

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-08

Lebanese Prime Minister and UN Coordinator discuss Syrian refugee crisis

LBCI
World
2023-05-07

Slovakian president picks technocrat government after prime minister quits

LBCI
World
2023-05-07

Slovakia prime minister quits

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
04:17

Philippines' finance minister says no reason for rate hike

LBCI
World
03:30

Britain to send long-range attack drones to Ukraine

LBCI
World
03:06

Russia says two commanders killed as Kyiv wages Bakhmut offensive

LBCI
World
03:01

Past austerity haunts Greek election as voters struggle with living costs

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-05-12

Twitch’s new clip editor makes sharing vertical video on YouTube and TikTok a snap

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-14

Cease-fire between Israel and militants in Gaza appears to hold after days of fighting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-14

The devaluation of the Lebanese currency: From 2019 to 2023

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-25

Khalaf Al Habtoor announces the reopening of the retail space at Hilton Beirut Habtoor Grand

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

Khawaja to LBCI: The other 'team' agreed not to support Frangieh, but did not agree on an alternative name

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:10

FPM, LF, Kataeb: Progress towards an agreement on Jihad Azour

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:44

Turkey's 2023 elections: A shift in tides?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:21

Decisive elections in Turkey: Erdogan vs. Kilicdaroglu

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:03

Sanctions loom over Lebanon as presidential elections remain stalled

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:07

Lost potential: The untapped benefits of Lebanon's marijuana industry

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:41

​Syria's return to the Arab League: A new era of diplomacy and economic cooperation

LBCI
Middle East
12:36

Erdogan has intial lead in Turkey election but gap expected to narrow

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app