News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Albi Dak
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Philippines' finance minister says no reason for rate hike
World
2023-05-15 | 04:17
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Philippines' finance minister says no reason for rate hike
The Philippine central bank has no reason to raise interest rates further as domestic inflation is easing, the country's finance minister said ahead of a May 18 monetary policy meeting.
Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno reiterated his stance against a rate hike, but said he was just expressing his opinion and was only one of seven monetary board members who will vote during Thursday's meeting.
"I'm for a pause, that's my opinion. Inflation is going down," Diokno said.
While the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) expected inflation to ease below 4% by the fourth quarter, there was no solid consensus for a pause on May 18, with some economists penciling in a hike before the central bank takes a break from policy tightening.
BSP Governor Felipe Medalla, in a press conference in the central Philippines province of Cebu, said "next year will be a year of good growth and good inflation".
The BSP has raised rates by a total of 425 basis points since May last year to fight inflation, the full impact of which Diokno said has yet to be absorbed by the economy, considering that monetary policy often works with a long lag.
Officials have said the central bank's aggressive tightening could dampen domestic demand, which slowed for a fourth straight month in the first quarter and contributed to the economy's slower annual expansion in the first three months of the year.
The International Monetary Fund said on Friday that with risks to inflation remaining on the upside, "a continued tightening bias may be appropriate until inflation falls decisively within the 2-4% target range".
Philippine annual inflation eased for a third straight month in April to 6.6%, and the economic planning ministry said it appeared to have hit its peak.
Reuters
World
Philippines
Finance
Rate Hike
Next
Nationalized German energy firms pay traders big bonuses after losing billions
Belarus PM replaces Lukashenko at ceremony, sparks speculation
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-14
Philippines places buoys in parts of S.China Sea to assert sovereignty
World
2023-05-14
Philippines places buoys in parts of S.China Sea to assert sovereignty
0
World
2023-05-12
Germany finance minister urges "grown-up" decision on US debt ceiling
World
2023-05-12
Germany finance minister urges "grown-up" decision on US debt ceiling
0
World
2023-05-12
G7 finance heads face tricky trade-off in debating steps to counter China
World
2023-05-12
G7 finance heads face tricky trade-off in debating steps to counter China
0
World
2023-05-11
US debt standoff overshadows G7 finance leaders' meeting
World
2023-05-11
US debt standoff overshadows G7 finance leaders' meeting
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
09:45
France to host pro-nuclear meet to push for EU recognition of climate benefits
World
09:45
France to host pro-nuclear meet to push for EU recognition of climate benefits
0
World
09:42
Migrant crossings drop at US-Mexico border after Title 42 expires
World
09:42
Migrant crossings drop at US-Mexico border after Title 42 expires
0
World
09:29
IMF official says Sri Lanka reforms critical, evaluating progress
World
09:29
IMF official says Sri Lanka reforms critical, evaluating progress
0
World
09:23
Venezuelan bills for power and water soar as subsidies cut back
World
09:23
Venezuelan bills for power and water soar as subsidies cut back
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
07:57
For Turkey runoff, potential kingmaker draws red line at Kurdish concessions
Middle East
07:57
For Turkey runoff, potential kingmaker draws red line at Kurdish concessions
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-10
Lebanon's Bloc 9: Drilling operations set to begin with priority to local companies and employment
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-10
Lebanon's Bloc 9: Drilling operations set to begin with priority to local companies and employment
0
Variety
08:00
Cold-chain startup Figorr raises $1.5M, backs the roll out of data-driven perishables insurance
Variety
08:00
Cold-chain startup Figorr raises $1.5M, backs the roll out of data-driven perishables insurance
0
World
2023-01-03
Yasmina Zaytoun departs to represent Lebanon in Miss Universe 2023
World
2023-01-03
Yasmina Zaytoun departs to represent Lebanon in Miss Universe 2023
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:10
FPM, LF, Kataeb: Progress towards an agreement on Jihad Azour
Press Highlights
02:10
FPM, LF, Kataeb: Progress towards an agreement on Jihad Azour
2
Lebanon News
07:02
Habib confirms that the Arab Fund loan will be paid in 3 stages in US dollars
Lebanon News
07:02
Habib confirms that the Arab Fund loan will be paid in 3 stages in US dollars
3
Press Highlights
03:03
Sanctions loom over Lebanon as presidential elections remain stalled
Press Highlights
03:03
Sanctions loom over Lebanon as presidential elections remain stalled
4
Lebanon News
05:47
Lebanon's economic crisis: Amin Salam calls for Arab support
Lebanon News
05:47
Lebanon's economic crisis: Amin Salam calls for Arab support
5
Lebanon Economy
11:07
Lost potential: The untapped benefits of Lebanon's marijuana industry
Lebanon Economy
11:07
Lost potential: The untapped benefits of Lebanon's marijuana industry
6
Variety
04:08
Lebanon dominates Arab Cup of Ice Hockey, triumphing in the final
Variety
04:08
Lebanon dominates Arab Cup of Ice Hockey, triumphing in the final
7
Middle East
12:36
Erdogan has intial lead in Turkey election but gap expected to narrow
Middle East
12:36
Erdogan has intial lead in Turkey election but gap expected to narrow
8
Variety
04:22
Among the 'Top 100 Travel & Tourism Leaders 2023,' Forbes features six Lebanese
Variety
04:22
Among the 'Top 100 Travel & Tourism Leaders 2023,' Forbes features six Lebanese
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store