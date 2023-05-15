China launches projects to build 'new-era' marriage, childbearing culture

World
2023-05-15 | 06:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
China launches projects to build &#39;new-era&#39; marriage, childbearing culture
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
China launches projects to build 'new-era' marriage, childbearing culture

China will launch pilot projects in more than 20 cities to create a "new-era" marriage and childbearing culture to foster a friendly child bearing environment, the latest move by authorities to boost the country's falling birth rate.

China's Family Planning Association, a national body that implements the government's population and fertility measures, will launch the projects to encourage women to marry and have children, state backed Global Times reported on Monday.
 
Promoting marrying, having children at appropriate ages, encouraging parents to share child-rearing responsibilities, and curbing high "bride prices" and other outdated customs are the focus of the projects, the Times said.

Cities included in the pilot include the manufacturing hub Guangzhou and Handan in China's Hebei province. The association already launched projects in 20 cities including Beijing last year, the Times said.

"The society needs to guide young people more on the concept of marriage and childbirth," demographer He Yafu told the Times.
 
The projects come amid a flurry of measures Chinese provinces are rolling out to spur people to have children, including tax incentives, housing subsidies, and free or subsidised education for having a third child.

China implemented a rigid one-child policy from 1980 until 2015 - the root of many of its demographic challenges that have allowed India to become the world's most populous nation. The limit has since been raised to three children.

Concerned about China's first population drop in six decades and its rapid ageing, the government's political advisers proposed in March that single and unmarried women should have access to egg freezing and IVF treatment, among other services to boost the country's fertility rate.

Many women have been put off having more children or any at all due to the expense of child care and having to stop their careers, with gender discrimination still a key hurdle.
 

World

China

Launches

Projects

Build

New Era

Marriage

Childbearing

Culture

LBCI Next
In the Market: Why US regional banks are doomed to a doom loop
Thai opposition parties agree to coalition after election success
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-26

China’s MG Motor launches compact hatchback EV in India for urban mobility

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-24

China to test out 3D printing technology on moon to build habitats

LBCI
World
2023-04-19

As EV costs tumble in China, an export wave builds

LBCI
World
2023-04-13

China's Zeekr launches electric SUV, targets Europe

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:45

France to host pro-nuclear meet to push for EU recognition of climate benefits

LBCI
World
09:42

Migrant crossings drop at US-Mexico border after Title 42 expires

LBCI
World
09:29

IMF official says Sri Lanka reforms critical, evaluating progress

LBCI
World
09:23

Venezuelan bills for power and water soar as subsidies cut back

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
07:57

For Turkey runoff, potential kingmaker draws red line at Kurdish concessions

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-10

Lebanon's Bloc 9: Drilling operations set to begin with priority to local companies and employment

LBCI
Variety
08:00

Cold-chain startup Figorr raises $1.5M, backs the roll out of data-driven perishables insurance

LBCI
World
2023-01-03

Yasmina Zaytoun departs to represent Lebanon in Miss Universe 2023

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app