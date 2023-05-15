Kremlin says UK military aid to Ukraine won't change conflict's course

World
2023-05-15 | 07:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Kremlin says UK military aid to Ukraine won&#39;t change conflict&#39;s course
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Kremlin says UK military aid to Ukraine won't change conflict's course

Russia takes an "extremely negative" view of Britain's decision to supply Ukraine with more military hardware such as long-range attack drones, but does not believe London's help will change the course of the conflict, the Kremlin said on Monday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Britain on Monday with a promise of long range attack drones on top of cruise missiles pledged last week, as he tours Europe to try to source new arms for a counter-offensive against Russia.

Asked about Britain's military aid, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said:

"We take an extremely negative view of this. Britain is trying to be one of the leading countries which keeps pumping weapons into Ukraine."

He said the impact of Britain's military aid would not be significant and would ultimately only make things worse for Ukraine.

"It cannot have any significant or major impact on the course of the Special Military Operation," he said, using the phrase the Kremlin uses to describe Russia's military campaign in Ukraine.

"But it all leads to more destruction, to further military action and so on. So for Ukraine, it makes things much more complex."

The Russian defense ministry was cited on Monday by Russian news agencies as saying its air defense forces had shot down a British-supplied Storm Shadow cruise missile fired by Ukraine.

Reuters was unable to confirm the report.

Zelenskiy says he needs all the weapons he can get if Ukraine's long-expected counter-offensive is to meet all of its goals.



Reuters
 

World

Kremlin

UK

Military

Aid

Ukraine

Change

Conflict

Course

Russia

War

Attack

LBCI Next
Cambodia poll body disqualifies sole opposition party from July election
Air strikes pound Sudan's capital as conflict enters second month
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-08

Russia attacks Ukraine with huge drone swarm ahead of Victory Day holiday

LBCI
World
2023-05-03

Russia says Ukraine tried to kill Putin with night-time drone attack on Kremlin

LBCI
World
2023-03-25

Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russia attacks along Ukraine front

LBCI
World
2023-02-27

China urges peace in Ukraine after US warns against aiding Russia

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:45

France to host pro-nuclear meet to push for EU recognition of climate benefits

LBCI
World
09:42

Migrant crossings drop at US-Mexico border after Title 42 expires

LBCI
World
09:29

IMF official says Sri Lanka reforms critical, evaluating progress

LBCI
World
09:23

Venezuelan bills for power and water soar as subsidies cut back

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-10

Egypt orders ministries to curb spending amid foreign currency crunch

LBCI
Middle East
12:36

Erdogan has intial lead in Turkey election but gap expected to narrow

LBCI
Middle East
07:57

For Turkey runoff, potential kingmaker draws red line at Kurdish concessions

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-10

Lebanon's Bloc 9: Drilling operations set to begin with priority to local companies and employment

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app