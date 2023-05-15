News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Albi Dak
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Kremlin says Russia's cooperation with Turkey will continue whoever wins election
World
2023-05-15 | 07:49
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Kremlin says Russia's cooperation with Turkey will continue whoever wins election
The Kremlin said on Monday that it expected Russia's cooperation with Turkey to continue and deepen whoever wins the country's presidential election, which is set to go to a second round on May 28.
Neither incumbent President Tayyip Erdogan or opposition rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu appear to have achieved more than 50% of the vote needed to win outright after counting overnight.
"We have great respect for the choice of the Turkish people, and will respect it, but in any case we expect our cooperation to continue, deepen and broaden," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
NATO-member Turkey has maintained strong ties with Russia under President Erdogan, despite differences of opinion over Ukraine and Syria, and Ankara relies heavily on energy imports from Moscow.
Kilicdaroglu, Erdogan's challenger, has pledged to maintain good ties with Moscow if he wins. But he also accused Russia before the election of trying to meddle in it by releasing "deep fakes", an allegation the Kremlin denied.
Peskov said Russia regarded Turkey as what he called "a mature democracy" capable of holding transparent elections and of ensuring no illegal irregularities.
Reuters
World
Middle East
Kremlin
Russia
Cooperation
Turkey
Continue
Win
Election
Next
China still conducting police activities in Germany -German ministries
Biden, Republicans search for outline of debt-limit deal
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-05
Turkey set to keep strong Russia ties whoever wins election
World
2023-05-05
Turkey set to keep strong Russia ties whoever wins election
0
Middle East
2023-05-11
Turkey's economy faces 'lost year' no matter who wins election, insiders say
Middle East
2023-05-11
Turkey's economy faces 'lost year' no matter who wins election, insiders say
0
Middle East
2023-05-10
Turkey's economy faces 'lost year' no matter who wins election, insiders say
Middle East
2023-05-10
Turkey's economy faces 'lost year' no matter who wins election, insiders say
0
World
07:39
Argentina's ruling Peronist party wins provincial elections
World
07:39
Argentina's ruling Peronist party wins provincial elections
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
09:45
France to host pro-nuclear meet to push for EU recognition of climate benefits
World
09:45
France to host pro-nuclear meet to push for EU recognition of climate benefits
0
World
09:42
Migrant crossings drop at US-Mexico border after Title 42 expires
World
09:42
Migrant crossings drop at US-Mexico border after Title 42 expires
0
World
09:29
IMF official says Sri Lanka reforms critical, evaluating progress
World
09:29
IMF official says Sri Lanka reforms critical, evaluating progress
0
World
09:23
Venezuelan bills for power and water soar as subsidies cut back
World
09:23
Venezuelan bills for power and water soar as subsidies cut back
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-01-10
Egypt orders ministries to curb spending amid foreign currency crunch
Middle East
2023-01-10
Egypt orders ministries to curb spending amid foreign currency crunch
0
Middle East
12:36
Erdogan has intial lead in Turkey election but gap expected to narrow
Middle East
12:36
Erdogan has intial lead in Turkey election but gap expected to narrow
0
Middle East
07:57
For Turkey runoff, potential kingmaker draws red line at Kurdish concessions
Middle East
07:57
For Turkey runoff, potential kingmaker draws red line at Kurdish concessions
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-10
Lebanon's Bloc 9: Drilling operations set to begin with priority to local companies and employment
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-10
Lebanon's Bloc 9: Drilling operations set to begin with priority to local companies and employment
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:10
FPM, LF, Kataeb: Progress towards an agreement on Jihad Azour
Press Highlights
02:10
FPM, LF, Kataeb: Progress towards an agreement on Jihad Azour
2
Lebanon News
07:02
Habib confirms that the Arab Fund loan will be paid in 3 stages in US dollars
Lebanon News
07:02
Habib confirms that the Arab Fund loan will be paid in 3 stages in US dollars
3
Press Highlights
03:03
Sanctions loom over Lebanon as presidential elections remain stalled
Press Highlights
03:03
Sanctions loom over Lebanon as presidential elections remain stalled
4
Lebanon News
05:47
Lebanon's economic crisis: Amin Salam calls for Arab support
Lebanon News
05:47
Lebanon's economic crisis: Amin Salam calls for Arab support
5
Lebanon Economy
11:07
Lost potential: The untapped benefits of Lebanon's marijuana industry
Lebanon Economy
11:07
Lost potential: The untapped benefits of Lebanon's marijuana industry
6
Variety
04:08
Lebanon dominates Arab Cup of Ice Hockey, triumphing in the final
Variety
04:08
Lebanon dominates Arab Cup of Ice Hockey, triumphing in the final
7
Middle East
12:36
Erdogan has intial lead in Turkey election but gap expected to narrow
Middle East
12:36
Erdogan has intial lead in Turkey election but gap expected to narrow
8
Variety
04:22
Among the 'Top 100 Travel & Tourism Leaders 2023,' Forbes features six Lebanese
Variety
04:22
Among the 'Top 100 Travel & Tourism Leaders 2023,' Forbes features six Lebanese
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store