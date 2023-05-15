Kremlin says Russia's cooperation with Turkey will continue whoever wins election

World
2023-05-15 | 07:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Kremlin says Russia&#39;s cooperation with Turkey will continue whoever wins election
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Kremlin says Russia's cooperation with Turkey will continue whoever wins election

The Kremlin said on Monday that it expected Russia's cooperation with Turkey to continue and deepen whoever wins the country's presidential election, which is set to go to a second round on May 28.

Neither incumbent President Tayyip Erdogan or opposition rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu appear to have achieved more than 50% of the vote needed to win outright after counting overnight.

"We have great respect for the choice of the Turkish people, and will respect it, but in any case we expect our cooperation to continue, deepen and broaden," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

NATO-member Turkey has maintained strong ties with Russia under President Erdogan, despite differences of opinion over Ukraine and Syria, and Ankara relies heavily on energy imports from Moscow.

Kilicdaroglu, Erdogan's challenger, has pledged to maintain good ties with Moscow if he wins. But he also accused Russia before the election of trying to meddle in it by releasing "deep fakes", an allegation the Kremlin denied.

Peskov said Russia regarded Turkey as what he called "a mature democracy" capable of holding transparent elections and of ensuring no illegal irregularities.



Reuters
 

World

Middle East

Kremlin

Russia

Cooperation

Turkey

Continue

Win

Election

LBCI Next
China still conducting police activities in Germany -German ministries
Biden, Republicans search for outline of debt-limit deal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-05

Turkey set to keep strong Russia ties whoever wins election

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-11

Turkey's economy faces 'lost year' no matter who wins election, insiders say

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-10

Turkey's economy faces 'lost year' no matter who wins election, insiders say

LBCI
World
07:39

Argentina's ruling Peronist party wins provincial elections

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:45

France to host pro-nuclear meet to push for EU recognition of climate benefits

LBCI
World
09:42

Migrant crossings drop at US-Mexico border after Title 42 expires

LBCI
World
09:29

IMF official says Sri Lanka reforms critical, evaluating progress

LBCI
World
09:23

Venezuelan bills for power and water soar as subsidies cut back

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-10

Egypt orders ministries to curb spending amid foreign currency crunch

LBCI
Middle East
12:36

Erdogan has intial lead in Turkey election but gap expected to narrow

LBCI
Middle East
07:57

For Turkey runoff, potential kingmaker draws red line at Kurdish concessions

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-10

Lebanon's Bloc 9: Drilling operations set to begin with priority to local companies and employment

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app