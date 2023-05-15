US imposes election-related visa restrictions on Nigerians

World
2023-05-15 | 09:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US imposes election-related visa restrictions on Nigerians
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
US imposes election-related visa restrictions on Nigerians

The United States has imposed entry restrictions on more Nigerians for undermining the democratic process during the African nation's 2023 election cycle, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"These individuals have been involved in intimidation of voters through threats and physical violence, the manipulation of vote results, and other activity that undermines Nigeria’s democratic process," Blinken said in a statement.

Additional details were not provided.

The action is the latest in a series of visa restrictions imposed on Nigerian individuals in recent years.

Nigeria's election tribunal this month was to begin hearing opposition petitions challenging president-elect Bola Tinubu's victory in the disputed February presidential vote, court records showed.

Tinubu, from the ruling All Progressives Congress party, defeated his closest rivals Atiku Abubakar of the People's Democratic Party and the Labor Party's Peter Obi, who have alleged fraud and have launched a court challenge.

Atiku and Obi want the tribunal to invalidate Tinubu's victory, arguing that the vote was fraught with irregularities, among other criticisms. Tinubu, who is set to be sworn in on May 29, says he won fairly and wants the petitions dismissed.

There have been numerous legal challenges to the outcome of previous Nigerian presidential elections but none has succeeded.



Reuters
 

World

US

Impose

Election

Related

Visa

Restrictions

Nigerians

Nigeria

LBCI Next
G7 leaders to target Russian energy, trade in new sanctions steps
Poland to ramp up child benefit payments from 2024
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:49

Kremlin says Russia's cooperation with Turkey will continue whoever wins election

LBCI
World
03:01

Past austerity haunts Greek election as voters struggle with living costs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-11

MP Michel Moussa to LBCI: Importance of Central Bank governorship alongside presidential elections

LBCI
World
2023-05-05

Turkey set to keep strong Russia ties whoever wins election

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:45

France to host pro-nuclear meet to push for EU recognition of climate benefits

LBCI
World
09:42

Migrant crossings drop at US-Mexico border after Title 42 expires

LBCI
World
09:29

IMF official says Sri Lanka reforms critical, evaluating progress

LBCI
World
09:23

Venezuelan bills for power and water soar as subsidies cut back

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-05-12

Twitch’s new clip editor makes sharing vertical video on YouTube and TikTok a snap

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-14

Turkey's 2023 elections: A shift in tides?

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-10

Egypt orders ministries to curb spending amid foreign currency crunch

LBCI
Middle East
12:36

Erdogan has intial lead in Turkey election but gap expected to narrow

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app