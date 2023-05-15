Migrant crossings drop at US-Mexico border after Title 42 expires

World
2023-05-15 | 09:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Migrant crossings drop at US-Mexico border after Title 42 expires
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Migrant crossings drop at US-Mexico border after Title 42 expires

Migrant crossings at the US-Mexico border have unexpectedly fallen, not risen, since Title 42 curbs expired and reinstating criminal penalties for illegal entry is likely the biggest reason, the Biden administration said on Sunday.

US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said border patrol agents have seen a 50% drop in the number of migrants crossing the border since Thursday, when President Joe Biden's administration shifted to a sweeping new asylum regulation meant to deter illegal crossings.

"The numbers we have experienced in the past two days are markedly down over what they were prior to the end of Title 42," Mayorkas said on CNN's "State of the Union" program. He said there were 6,300 border encounters on Friday and 4,200 on Saturday, but cautioned it was still early in the new regime.

Mayorkas credited the criminal penalties for migrants who illegally enter the country, which resumed under existing law after Title 42's expiration, for the decrease in crossings. The COVID-era rule adopted under former President Donald Trump allowed officials to expel migrants quickly without an asylum process but did not impose penalties.

Biden, asked during a bike ride near his vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, how he believed the border situation was going, responded: "Much better than you all expected."

Biden said he did not have plans to visit the border in the near term.

The Biden administration plan requires migrants to schedule an immigration appointment through an app or seek protection from countries they passed through on their way to the US border. If they do not follow the process and are caught entering the US illegally, they are not allowed to try again, even though legal means, for five years. There are prison terms for other violations.

"There is a lawful, safe and orderly way to arrive in United States. That is through the pathways that President Biden has expanded in an unprecedented way, and then there's a consequence if one does not use those lawful pathways," Mayorkas said.

Officials from communities along the border agreed they had not seen the large numbers of migrants that many had feared would further strain US border facilities and towns.

"The amount of migrants we were expecting initially - the big flow - is not here yet," Victor Trevino, mayor of Laredo, Texas, told CBS News' "Face the Nation."

But Republicans who control the US House of Representatives warned a surge could still be on the way.

"I do think there are caravans going up. I think they still want to get in," Representative Michael McCaul said on ABC's "This Week" program.

Representative Mark Green, Republican chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, told CNN: "What the secretary failed to say is, this week has seen more crossings than any time, any week, in our history."

Mayorkas defended the Biden administration policy against a lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union that claims the restrictions violate US laws and international agreements.

"This is not an asylum ban. We have a humanitarian obligation, as well as a matter of security, to cut the ruthless smugglers out," he told ABC.

With US immigration policy in disarray, holding facilities, hospitals and towns have been left to struggle after tens of thousands of migrants waded through rivers and climbed walls and embankments onto US territory last week in the days before Title 42 expired.

Trevino said hospitals were at or near capacity, with no pediatric intensive care unit available and an emergency declaration in effect.

El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser told CBS that the Red Cross was helping private organizations and church groups provide food and other assistance for migrants.

"The immigration process is broken. There's no ifs ands or buts about it. But we are getting the resources that we need," Leeser said.

There has been little movement toward a bipartisan agreement to address immigration in Congress.

Just before Title 42 expired on Thursday, House Republicans approved legislation that would resume construction of a border wall, expand federal law enforcement efforts and require asylum seekers to apply for US protection outside the country.

The Republican bill is unlikely to be taken up by the Democratic-controlled Senate.




Reuters
 

World

Migrant

Crossings

Drop

US

Mexico

Border

Title 42

Expire

LBCI Next
G7 leaders to target Russian energy, trade in new sanctions steps
Poland to ramp up child benefit payments from 2024
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-11

Spike in US-Mexico border crossings fuels political tensions as Title 42 ends

LBCI
World
2023-05-12

Mexico cooperating with US to avoid chaos at border as Title 42 ends

LBCI
World
2023-03-13

Hundreds of migrants try to force their way into US at Mexico border

LBCI
World
2023-05-14

End of Title 42 hasn’t stopped migrants’ push north to US from across the Americas

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:45

France to host pro-nuclear meet to push for EU recognition of climate benefits

LBCI
World
09:29

IMF official says Sri Lanka reforms critical, evaluating progress

LBCI
World
09:23

Venezuelan bills for power and water soar as subsidies cut back

LBCI
World
09:14

US imposes election-related visa restrictions on Nigerians

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-05-12

Twitch’s new clip editor makes sharing vertical video on YouTube and TikTok a snap

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-14

Turkey's 2023 elections: A shift in tides?

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-10

Egypt orders ministries to curb spending amid foreign currency crunch

LBCI
Middle East
12:36

Erdogan has intial lead in Turkey election but gap expected to narrow

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app