Musk: Tesla to make significant investments in France at some point

World
2023-05-15 | 13:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Musk: Tesla to make significant investments in France at some point
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Musk: Tesla to make significant investments in France at some point

US electric car manufacturer Tesla (TSLA.O) will make significant investments in France, its CEO Elon Musk said in Versailles on Monday, adding that he could not give a timetable.

Asked after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron whether Tesla planned to announce investments in France, Musk said "I think at some point, but not today, at some point, yes".

"There is no announcement today but I am very impressed with president Macron and the French government and how welcoming they are to industry, so I am confident that in the future Tesla will be making significant investments in France," he told reporters.



Reuters
 

World

Elon Musk

Tesla

Significant

Investments

France

LBCI Next
Past austerity haunts Greek election as voters struggle with living costs
G7 leaders to target Russian energy, trade in new sanctions steps
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:37

Elon Musk to meet Macron, other leaders at France conference

LBCI
World
07:41

Macron courts Tesla's Musk and other investors to 'Choose France'

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-20

France's Renault plans no big price cuts despite Tesla challenge

LBCI
World
2023-04-17

Tesla Shanghai factory workers appeal to Elon Musk on bonus cuts

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
14:33

South Africa's army chief visits Moscow for bilateral talks

LBCI
World
14:28

Ukraine hails gains in Bakhmut as Zelenskiy wins more weapons in Europe

LBCI
World
13:36

US sees more indication of Russia, Iran defense cooperation

LBCI
World
09:45

France to host pro-nuclear meet to push for EU recognition of climate benefits

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:02

Habib confirms that the Arab Fund loan will be paid in 3 stages in US dollars

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:53

Finding common ground: EDL's proposal for dollar-based pricing amidst dispute with BDL

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-18

Israeli police say two wounded in East Jerusalem shooting

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-24

Lebanese Army seizes drugs, ammunition during raid in Bekaa

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:10

FPM, LF, Kataeb: Progress towards an agreement on Jihad Azour

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:02

Habib confirms that the Arab Fund loan will be paid in 3 stages in US dollars

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:10

Lebanon's BDL Governor Riad Salameh evades court appearance in Paris

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:03

Sanctions loom over Lebanon as presidential elections remain stalled

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:47

Lebanon's economic crisis: Amin Salam calls for Arab support

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:05

Deciding Turkey's fate in round two: Ogan's chance in the presidential election

LBCI
Variety
04:08

Lebanon dominates Arab Cup of Ice Hockey, triumphing in the final

LBCI
Variety
04:22

Among the 'Top 100 Travel & Tourism Leaders 2023,' Forbes features six Lebanese

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app