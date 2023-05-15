News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Raseef el Ghoraba
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Musk: Tesla to make significant investments in France at some point
World
2023-05-15 | 13:05
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Musk: Tesla to make significant investments in France at some point
US electric car manufacturer Tesla (TSLA.O) will make significant investments in France, its CEO Elon Musk said in Versailles on Monday, adding that he could not give a timetable.
Asked after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron whether Tesla planned to announce investments in France, Musk said "I think at some point, but not today, at some point, yes".
"There is no announcement today but I am very impressed with president Macron and the French government and how welcoming they are to industry, so I am confident that in the future Tesla will be making significant investments in France," he told reporters.
Reuters
World
Elon Musk
Tesla
Significant
Investments
France
Next
Past austerity haunts Greek election as voters struggle with living costs
G7 leaders to target Russian energy, trade in new sanctions steps
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:37
Elon Musk to meet Macron, other leaders at France conference
World
08:37
Elon Musk to meet Macron, other leaders at France conference
0
World
07:41
Macron courts Tesla's Musk and other investors to 'Choose France'
World
07:41
Macron courts Tesla's Musk and other investors to 'Choose France'
0
Variety
2023-04-20
France's Renault plans no big price cuts despite Tesla challenge
Variety
2023-04-20
France's Renault plans no big price cuts despite Tesla challenge
0
World
2023-04-17
Tesla Shanghai factory workers appeal to Elon Musk on bonus cuts
World
2023-04-17
Tesla Shanghai factory workers appeal to Elon Musk on bonus cuts
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
14:33
South Africa's army chief visits Moscow for bilateral talks
World
14:33
South Africa's army chief visits Moscow for bilateral talks
0
World
14:28
Ukraine hails gains in Bakhmut as Zelenskiy wins more weapons in Europe
World
14:28
Ukraine hails gains in Bakhmut as Zelenskiy wins more weapons in Europe
0
World
13:36
US sees more indication of Russia, Iran defense cooperation
World
13:36
US sees more indication of Russia, Iran defense cooperation
0
World
09:45
France to host pro-nuclear meet to push for EU recognition of climate benefits
World
09:45
France to host pro-nuclear meet to push for EU recognition of climate benefits
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:02
Habib confirms that the Arab Fund loan will be paid in 3 stages in US dollars
Lebanon News
07:02
Habib confirms that the Arab Fund loan will be paid in 3 stages in US dollars
0
Lebanon Economy
11:53
Finding common ground: EDL's proposal for dollar-based pricing amidst dispute with BDL
Lebanon Economy
11:53
Finding common ground: EDL's proposal for dollar-based pricing amidst dispute with BDL
0
Middle East
2023-04-18
Israeli police say two wounded in East Jerusalem shooting
Middle East
2023-04-18
Israeli police say two wounded in East Jerusalem shooting
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-24
Lebanese Army seizes drugs, ammunition during raid in Bekaa
Lebanon News
2023-02-24
Lebanese Army seizes drugs, ammunition during raid in Bekaa
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:10
FPM, LF, Kataeb: Progress towards an agreement on Jihad Azour
Press Highlights
02:10
FPM, LF, Kataeb: Progress towards an agreement on Jihad Azour
2
Lebanon News
07:02
Habib confirms that the Arab Fund loan will be paid in 3 stages in US dollars
Lebanon News
07:02
Habib confirms that the Arab Fund loan will be paid in 3 stages in US dollars
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:10
Lebanon's BDL Governor Riad Salameh evades court appearance in Paris
News Bulletin Reports
12:10
Lebanon's BDL Governor Riad Salameh evades court appearance in Paris
4
Press Highlights
03:03
Sanctions loom over Lebanon as presidential elections remain stalled
Press Highlights
03:03
Sanctions loom over Lebanon as presidential elections remain stalled
5
Lebanon News
05:47
Lebanon's economic crisis: Amin Salam calls for Arab support
Lebanon News
05:47
Lebanon's economic crisis: Amin Salam calls for Arab support
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:05
Deciding Turkey's fate in round two: Ogan's chance in the presidential election
News Bulletin Reports
12:05
Deciding Turkey's fate in round two: Ogan's chance in the presidential election
7
Variety
04:08
Lebanon dominates Arab Cup of Ice Hockey, triumphing in the final
Variety
04:08
Lebanon dominates Arab Cup of Ice Hockey, triumphing in the final
8
Variety
04:22
Among the 'Top 100 Travel & Tourism Leaders 2023,' Forbes features six Lebanese
Variety
04:22
Among the 'Top 100 Travel & Tourism Leaders 2023,' Forbes features six Lebanese
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store