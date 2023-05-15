South Africa's army chief visits Moscow for bilateral talks

World
2023-05-15 | 14:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
South Africa&#39;s army chief visits Moscow for bilateral talks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
South Africa's army chief visits Moscow for bilateral talks

The South African National Defense Force (SANDF) said on Monday that its army chief, Lawrence Mbatha, was in Moscow for a bilateral meeting, where he will visit Russian military academies and hold talks with officials.

"It must be noted that South Africa has military-to-military bilateral relations with various countries in the continent and beyond," the SANDF said in a statement, adding that the meeting in Russia was planned well in advance.

Earlier on Monday, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said the country's non-aligned position did not favor Russia over other states and reiterated its call for a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine.

Ramaphosa made the comments in a weekly presidential newsletter. Last week, the United States alleged that weapons were loaded onto Russian ship Lady R from a naval base in Cape Town late last year, which sparked a diplomatic row.

South African officials swiftly rejected claims made by the US ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety, who also said senior US officials had "profound concerns" over South Africa's professed policy of non-alignment and neutrality over Russia's war in Ukraine.

"We do not accept that our non-aligned position favors Russia above other countries. Nor do we accept that it should imperil our relations with other countries," Ramaphosa said.

South Africa would continue to honor international agreements and treaties to which it is a signatory and its approach to US allegations of arms shipment would abide by them, he added.

Ramaphosa's office has said no concrete evidence has been provided to support the claims made by the ambassador, but that an inquiry led by a retired judge would look in to them.

Several ministers, including the one responsible for arms control, a foreign ministry spokesman and the communications minister have said South Africa had not approved any arms shipment to Russia in December.

Brigety was summoned on Friday to meet South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor and he apologized "unreservedly" to the government and the people of South Africa, a foreign ministry statement said.

"I was grateful for the opportunity to speak with Foreign Minister Pandor … and correct any misimpressions left by my public remarks," Brigety said in a tweet that did not confirm whether he had apologized.

South Africa, which has abstained from voting on UN resolutions on Russia's war in Ukraine, says it is impartial. Western countries, however, consider it one of Moscow's closest allies on the continent.



Reuters
 

World

South Africa

Army

Chief

Visits

Moscow

Bilateral

Talks

Russia

LBCI Next
Past austerity haunts Greek election as voters struggle with living costs
G7 leaders to target Russian energy, trade in new sanctions steps
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-05

UN nuclear chief holds talks with Russian officials

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-11

Iranian Economy Minister visits Saudi Arabia for bilateral meetings

LBCI
World
2023-05-10

Turkey, Syria, Russia and Iran in highest-level talks since Syrian war

LBCI
World
2023-05-10

How Sudan's paramilitary forces took parts of Khartoum, stormed army chief's quarters

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
14:28

Ukraine hails gains in Bakhmut as Zelenskiy wins more weapons in Europe

LBCI
World
13:36

US sees more indication of Russia, Iran defense cooperation

LBCI
World
13:05

Musk: Tesla to make significant investments in France at some point

LBCI
World
09:45

France to host pro-nuclear meet to push for EU recognition of climate benefits

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:02

Habib confirms that the Arab Fund loan will be paid in 3 stages in US dollars

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:53

Finding common ground: EDL's proposal for dollar-based pricing amidst dispute with BDL

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-18

Israeli police say two wounded in East Jerusalem shooting

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-24

Lebanese Army seizes drugs, ammunition during raid in Bekaa

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:10

FPM, LF, Kataeb: Progress towards an agreement on Jihad Azour

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:02

Habib confirms that the Arab Fund loan will be paid in 3 stages in US dollars

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:10

Lebanon's BDL Governor Riad Salameh evades court appearance in Paris

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:03

Sanctions loom over Lebanon as presidential elections remain stalled

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:47

Lebanon's economic crisis: Amin Salam calls for Arab support

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:05

Deciding Turkey's fate in round two: Ogan's chance in the presidential election

LBCI
Variety
04:08

Lebanon dominates Arab Cup of Ice Hockey, triumphing in the final

LBCI
Variety
04:22

Among the 'Top 100 Travel & Tourism Leaders 2023,' Forbes features six Lebanese

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app