Council of Europe summit in Iceland seeks to hold Russia to account for Ukraine war

World
2023-05-16 | 04:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Council of Europe summit in Iceland seeks to hold Russia to account for Ukraine war
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Council of Europe summit in Iceland seeks to hold Russia to account for Ukraine war

Leaders from across the continent were heading toward Iceland early Tuesday for a rare summit of the 46-nation Council of Europe that will once more step up support for member state Ukraine and condemn expelled Russia for inflicting war on its neighbor.

And after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stocked up on promises of military hardware throughout a long weekend of diplomatic hobnobbing with the continent’s major leaders, the two-day summit of Europe’s main human rights body will be centering on providing legal and judicial means to go after the Kremlin.

By Wednesday’s conclusion, leaders at the summit want to have the outlines of a system in place that will set up a register of all the damage already caused by Russian forces, so Moscow can be held liable for compensation to the victims later. They are hoping that the United States, which has observer status at the summit, will also back that initiative.

“The register is just one of a number of international initiatives set up to ensure accountability for the crimes inflicted in Ukraine,” said British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The Council also wants to make sure that Russia can be held accountable for what it sees as a plethora of crimes committed during the invasion.

“I will very strongly support the creation of a dedicated tribunal to bring Russia’s crime of aggression to trial,” said EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Plans for such a court in The Hague have yet to bear fruit.

In Kyiv, the words of support were no match for Moscow’s military might, as Russia launched an intense air attack on the capital using a combination of drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles.

In the Icelandic capital, Reykjavik, diplomacy was seeking a counterweight, with keynote speeches by Sunak, von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

It was still unclear whether Zelenskyy, who was in Britain on Monday, was now heading home or was continuing on to Iceland. During a fruitful three-day tour through Europe, European leaders promised him an arsenal of missiles, tanks and drones to replenish Ukraine’s weapons supplies ahead of a long-anticipated spring offensive.

There will be no escaping the plight of Ukraine during the two-day summit of the Strasbourg-based Council of Europe. Since its inception in 1949 it has been a guardian, with fluctuating success, of human rights, democracy and the rule of law on the continent. Rarely has the need been higher than in today’s world.

The summit will also want to focus on the plight of children that have been moved from Ukraine to Russia during the invasion. In March, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes, accusing him of personal responsibility for the abductions of children from Ukraine. Another official has also been indicted.

Since the start of the war, the Russians have been accused of deporting Ukrainian children to Russia or Russian-held territories to raise them as their own. Thousands of children have been seized from schools and orphanages during Russia’s occupation of eastern Ukraine and it is not known where they are now.



AP
 

World

Council

Europe

Summit

Iceland

Hold

Russia

Account

Ukraine

War

Invasion

LBCI Next
Ukraine's first lady meets with South Korea's Yoon
US on track for June 1 default without debt ceiling hike, Treasury says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-21

Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin to deliver biggest speech since ordering invasion of Ukraine

LBCI
World
2023-05-08

Russia attacks Ukraine with huge drone swarm ahead of Victory Day holiday

LBCI
World
2023-05-02

US says 20,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war since December

LBCI
World
2023-04-30

Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv says it retains Bakhmut 'road of life'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:56

Russia, Ukraine to receive African mission on potential peace plan, Pretoria says

LBCI
World
08:37

UK's competition boss: We do not want a hostile environment for tech

LBCI
World
07:55

Title 42 dramatically changed who arrived at the border

LBCI
World
07:44

Ukraine authorities expose piles of cash in Supreme Court corruption probe

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-07

Belgian drug bunnies put the E into Easter

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:02

Lebanese Ministry of Public Health shuts down pharmacy for professional violations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-12

Judge Aoun accuses Lebanon and Gulf Bank of money laundering

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:10

Lebanon's BDL Governor Riad Salameh evades court appearance in Paris

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:10

Lebanon's BDL Governor Riad Salameh evades court appearance in Paris

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Gebran Bassil and Imran Riza meet to address Syrian Refugee crisis in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:56

Jumblatt's vision for a consensus presidential candidate

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:03

Lebanon's presidential election: Balancing internal dynamics and external pressures

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:11

Lebanon fuel prices see slight drop

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:50

National Social Security Fund prohibits medical expenses in foreign currency

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:05

Deciding Turkey's fate in round two: Ogan's chance in the presidential election

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

Lebanon central bank chief did not attend French fraud hearing -judicial source

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app