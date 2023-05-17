South Korea signs $130 mln aid package with Ukrainian minister

World
2023-05-17 | 02:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
South Korea signs $130 mln aid package with Ukrainian minister
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
South Korea signs $130 mln aid package with Ukrainian minister

South Korea signed an agreement with Ukraine on Wednesday on its plan to provide a $130 million financial aid package, a day after the visiting first lady of the war-hit country asked for military assistance.

South Korea's finance ministry said Minister Choo Kyung-ho and Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, in Seoul to attend a conference, signed the agreement on the package, which will consist of donations and aid loans.

South Korea, a major producer of artillery shells, has said it was not providing lethal weapons to Ukraine, citing its relations with Russia.

But Yoon said in an interview with Reuters last month his government might not "insist only on humanitarian or financial support" if civilians in Ukraine come under a large-scale attack or because of a "situation the international community cannot condone."



Reuters
 

World

South Korea

Sign

Aid

Package

Ukrainian

Minister

Ukraine

LBCI Next
Missions in China warned over 'propaganda' displays after Ukraine flags raised
Last ship to leave Ukraine as fate of Black Sea grain deal in Russia's hands
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-19

South Korea's Yoon opens door for possible military aid to Ukraine

LBCI
World
2023-04-08

Ukrainian deputy foreign minister due to seek Indian aid – report

LBCI
World
2023-04-07

Cyprus to offer technical aid to Ukraine on mines clearance -minister

LBCI
World
2023-05-16

Ukraine's first lady meets with South Korea's Yoon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
06:14

EU seeks to simplify customs system, tighten up on e-commerce

LBCI
World
05:57

Finnish embassy bank accounts frozen in Russia, foreign ministry says

LBCI
World
05:07

Ukraine denies Russia destroyed Patriot missile defense system

LBCI
World
04:30

G7 leaders likely to focus on the war in Ukraine and tensions in Asia at summit in Hiroshima

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:18

TuSimple gets temporary reprieve from Nasdaq delisting

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-09

Terraform Industries wants to solve climate change by making more hydrocarbons

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-09

Lebanon’s tourism to see promising reboung for summer 2023: report

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-15

Lebanon dominates Arab Cup of Ice Hockey, triumphing in the final

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:55

Salameh accuses Judge Buresi of legal violations, announces plan to challenge arrest warrant decision

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:14

Unveiling Lebanon's financial landscape: The possible arrival of four new banks

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:46

Hospital Owners Syndicate warns of major problem regarding dialysis starting June

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
10:09

A French judge issues an international arrest warrant against BDL Governor Riyad Salameh: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Sami Gemayel calls for putting forward acceptable candidates for presidency

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46

Saudi Ambassador and Social Affairs Minister discuss regional developments and social initiatives

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:27

Unleashing the potential: Cannabis plant's impact on Lebanon's economy

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app