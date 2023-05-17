Missions in China warned over 'propaganda' displays after Ukraine flags raised

World
2023-05-17 | 03:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Missions in China warned over &#39;propaganda&#39; displays after Ukraine flags raised
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Missions in China warned over 'propaganda' displays after Ukraine flags raised

China has notified foreign embassies and international organizations not to exhibit "politicized propaganda" on their buildings, an instruction diplomats say is aimed at missions that have displayed Ukrainian flags since Russia's invasion.

Several foreign missions in China raised the Ukrainian flag, or displayed its image in posters and lights, following the February 2022 invasion that sparked international condemnation of Russia, a close ally of China.

"Do not use the building facilities' exterior walls to display politicized propaganda to avoid inciting disputes between countries," China's foreign ministry said in a notification dated May 10.

The notice, a copy of which was seen by Reuters, was addressed to "all embassies, and international organizations’ China representative offices".

The foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In the notice, the ministry did not mention Ukrainian flags or any particular "propaganda" displays, but four Beijing-based diplomats, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said it was clearly related to Ukraine solidarity exhibits.

Weeks after Russia launched what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, a poster of a Ukrainian flag on the exterior wall of the Canadian Embassy was defaced with anti-NATO graffiti, according to a Reuters witness.

The missions of the European Union, Britain, Germany and Poland in Beijing have also displayed images of Ukrainian flags.

They did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

China has called for a peace in Ukraine but has refrained from condemning Russia, leading to criticism from Western countries.

Some embassies in Beijing are also displaying rainbow flags in support of the LGBT community, to mark the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia on Wednesday, and LGBT Pride Month in June.

It was not immediately clear if China, which has faced criticism from rights groups for stifling LGBT activism in recent years, objected to such displays.



Reuters
 

World

Missions

China

Warn

Propaganda

Displays

Ukraine

Flags

LBCI Next
Trudeau says Canada ready to partner with South Korea on critical minerals, security
South Korea signs $130 mln aid package with Ukrainian minister
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-27

China urges peace in Ukraine after US warns against aiding Russia

LBCI
World
2023-05-13

China and Russia are increasing their military collaboration, Japan’s foreign minister warns

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-12

Eurovision 2023: From flags to food, Liverpool embraces Ukraine

LBCI
World
2023-05-09

China to implement stricter vehicle emissions standards from July 1

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
06:14

EU seeks to simplify customs system, tighten up on e-commerce

LBCI
World
05:57

Finnish embassy bank accounts frozen in Russia, foreign ministry says

LBCI
World
05:07

Ukraine denies Russia destroyed Patriot missile defense system

LBCI
World
04:30

G7 leaders likely to focus on the war in Ukraine and tensions in Asia at summit in Hiroshima

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:18

TuSimple gets temporary reprieve from Nasdaq delisting

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-09

Terraform Industries wants to solve climate change by making more hydrocarbons

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-09

Lebanon’s tourism to see promising reboung for summer 2023: report

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-15

Lebanon dominates Arab Cup of Ice Hockey, triumphing in the final

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:55

Salameh accuses Judge Buresi of legal violations, announces plan to challenge arrest warrant decision

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:14

Unveiling Lebanon's financial landscape: The possible arrival of four new banks

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:46

Hospital Owners Syndicate warns of major problem regarding dialysis starting June

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
10:09

A French judge issues an international arrest warrant against BDL Governor Riyad Salameh: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Sami Gemayel calls for putting forward acceptable candidates for presidency

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46

Saudi Ambassador and Social Affairs Minister discuss regional developments and social initiatives

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:27

Unleashing the potential: Cannabis plant's impact on Lebanon's economy

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app