Trudeau says Canada ready to partner with South Korea on critical minerals, security

World
2023-05-17 | 03:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Trudeau says Canada ready to partner with South Korea on critical minerals, security
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Trudeau says Canada ready to partner with South Korea on critical minerals, security

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday his country is ready to partner with South Korea on critical minerals and clean energy projects, and to fend off North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.

Addressing South Korea's parliament, Trudeau said Canada was committed to increase military engagement to mitigate threats to regional security, while working together with Seoul to denuclearize North Korea.

"Canada is ready to strengthen our partnership with friends like Korea on everything from critical minerals to high-tech innovation to clean energy solutions," Trudeau said.

He said the issues will be "at the core" of a summit with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol set for later on Wednesday, which will be followed by a press conference and official dinner.

Trudeau arrived in Seoul on Tuesday in the first visit in nine years by a Canadian leader as the two countries seek to boost cooperation on security and critical minerals used in electric vehicles (EVs).

Yoon and Trudeau will sign an agreement on key mineral supply chains, clean energy conversion and energy security cooperation, a South Korean government official has said.

The two countries, whose relations mark the 60th anniversary this year, are also exploring ways to expand security ties including intelligence sharing, while navigating a rivalry between the United States and China.

Trudeau said stability in the Indo Pacific and the North Pacific is essential to global security, and urged North Korea to abandon its weapons programs and reopen denuclearization talks.

"Canada is committed to increase not just our trade, but also our military engagement as a means of mitigating threats to regional security," Trudeau said.

"We will continue to call on North Korea to return to dialogue and diplomacy," he added, vowing support for efforts to build "a denuclearized, peaceful and prosperous Korean Peninsula."



Reuters
 

World

Justin Trudeau

Canada

Ready

Partner

South Korea

Critical

Minerals

Security

Energy

LBCI Next
UN seeks nearly $2.6 bln for humanitarian needs in Sudan
Missions in China warned over 'propaganda' displays after Ukraine flags raised
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-16

Canada's Trudeau to visit South Korea; focus on minerals, security

LBCI
World
2023-05-04

Canada's Justin Trudeau may be struggling but he still commands his party

LBCI
World
2023-04-26

South Korea's Yoon touts US tech partnership, secures $5.9 bln investment

LBCI
World
2023-04-17

US ready to lend Poland $4 billion for nuclear energy plan

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
06:14

EU seeks to simplify customs system, tighten up on e-commerce

LBCI
World
05:57

Finnish embassy bank accounts frozen in Russia, foreign ministry says

LBCI
World
05:07

Ukraine denies Russia destroyed Patriot missile defense system

LBCI
World
04:30

G7 leaders likely to focus on the war in Ukraine and tensions in Asia at summit in Hiroshima

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:18

TuSimple gets temporary reprieve from Nasdaq delisting

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-09

Terraform Industries wants to solve climate change by making more hydrocarbons

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-09

Lebanon’s tourism to see promising reboung for summer 2023: report

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-15

Lebanon dominates Arab Cup of Ice Hockey, triumphing in the final

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:55

Salameh accuses Judge Buresi of legal violations, announces plan to challenge arrest warrant decision

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:14

Unveiling Lebanon's financial landscape: The possible arrival of four new banks

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:46

Hospital Owners Syndicate warns of major problem regarding dialysis starting June

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
10:09

A French judge issues an international arrest warrant against BDL Governor Riyad Salameh: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Sami Gemayel calls for putting forward acceptable candidates for presidency

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46

Saudi Ambassador and Social Affairs Minister discuss regional developments and social initiatives

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:27

Unleashing the potential: Cannabis plant's impact on Lebanon's economy

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app