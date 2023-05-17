News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UBS says it was rushed into unwanted Credit Suisse rescue merger
World
2023-05-17 | 04:16
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UBS says it was rushed into unwanted Credit Suisse rescue merger
UBS Group AG (UBSG.S) was rushed into buying cross-town rival Credit Suisse Group AG (CSGN.S) in a deal it did not want, as a global bank crisis worsened the latter's finances and prompted authorities to take swift action, a regulatory filing showed.
UBS, in a Tuesday filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, told investors it had less than four days to conduct due diligence given the "emergency circumstances".
It estimated a hit of about $17 billion from the takeover.
Switzerland's biggest bank agreed to buy its smaller rival after the latter had endured a difficult year.
Credit Suisse's involvement in a series of corporate collapses spooked clients who began withdrawing their money, a trend that accelerated when U.S. bank failures sparked fear of a broader banking crisis.
The wave of deposit outflows and a major share-price drop prompted Switzerland's central bank on March 15 to offer Credit Suisse liquidity assistance.
The next day, UBS and Credit Suisse signed a confidentiality agreement upon which the former began due diligence, the UBS filing showed.
On March 19, the Swiss National Bank announced UBS would buy Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.4 billion) in stock and assume a loss of as much as 5 billion francs stemming from winding down part of the business.
The final price was raised from an initial 1 billion francs, the filing showed.
Interest from UBS in buying Credit Suisse began in October when the ad hoc Strategy Committee of its board of directors reviewed its rival's distressed situation, according to the filing.
By then, Credit Suisse was experiencing deposit and net asset outflows at levels substantially exceeding rates of the July-September quarter, UBS said.
In early December, UBS management undertook a preliminary assessment of the consequences of a Credit Suisse purchase, which it presented to the Strategy Committee on Dec. 19.
In February, the Strategy Committee and board of directors each concluded an acquisition was "not desirable" and recommended further analysis to prepare for a scenario in which Credit Suisse was in such difficulty that regulators could ask UBS to step in.
UBS said it carried out financial analyses from January to mid-March and assessed potential legal structures and possible measures to address concerns, as well as any negative impact to itself, in case authorities proposed an acquisition.
From December to mid-January, Credit Suisse executives had also been discussing with the government about its options including a merger with UBS, the UBS filing showed.
Reuters
World
UBS
Credit Suisse
Rushed
Unwanted
Rescue
Merger
Next
North Korea shows Kim Jong Un examining a military spy satellite that may be launched soon
Indian banks express concern over high overnight funding costs
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-04-05
UBS says Credit Suisse merger the right choice despite risks
Variety
2023-04-05
UBS says Credit Suisse merger the right choice despite risks
0
World
2023-04-05
UBS faces investors after shotgun Credit Suisse merger
World
2023-04-05
UBS faces investors after shotgun Credit Suisse merger
0
World
2023-03-25
UBS's Dargan and Credit Suisse's McDonagh to lead merger, Tages-Anzeiger reports
World
2023-03-25
UBS's Dargan and Credit Suisse's McDonagh to lead merger, Tages-Anzeiger reports
0
World
2023-03-20
Stunned Credit Suisse staff fear uncertain future despite UBS rescue deal
World
2023-03-20
Stunned Credit Suisse staff fear uncertain future despite UBS rescue deal
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
06:14
EU seeks to simplify customs system, tighten up on e-commerce
World
06:14
EU seeks to simplify customs system, tighten up on e-commerce
0
World
05:57
Finnish embassy bank accounts frozen in Russia, foreign ministry says
World
05:57
Finnish embassy bank accounts frozen in Russia, foreign ministry says
0
World
05:07
Ukraine denies Russia destroyed Patriot missile defense system
World
05:07
Ukraine denies Russia destroyed Patriot missile defense system
0
World
04:30
G7 leaders likely to focus on the war in Ukraine and tensions in Asia at summit in Hiroshima
World
04:30
G7 leaders likely to focus on the war in Ukraine and tensions in Asia at summit in Hiroshima
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
09:18
TuSimple gets temporary reprieve from Nasdaq delisting
Variety
09:18
TuSimple gets temporary reprieve from Nasdaq delisting
0
Variety
2023-05-09
Terraform Industries wants to solve climate change by making more hydrocarbons
Variety
2023-05-09
Terraform Industries wants to solve climate change by making more hydrocarbons
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-09
Lebanon’s tourism to see promising reboung for summer 2023: report
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-09
Lebanon’s tourism to see promising reboung for summer 2023: report
0
Variety
2023-05-15
Lebanon dominates Arab Cup of Ice Hockey, triumphing in the final
Variety
2023-05-15
Lebanon dominates Arab Cup of Ice Hockey, triumphing in the final
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:33
French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
10:33
French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
2
Lebanon News
10:55
Salameh accuses Judge Buresi of legal violations, announces plan to challenge arrest warrant decision
Lebanon News
10:55
Salameh accuses Judge Buresi of legal violations, announces plan to challenge arrest warrant decision
3
Lebanon Economy
10:14
Unveiling Lebanon's financial landscape: The possible arrival of four new banks
Lebanon Economy
10:14
Unveiling Lebanon's financial landscape: The possible arrival of four new banks
4
Lebanon News
07:46
Hospital Owners Syndicate warns of major problem regarding dialysis starting June
Lebanon News
07:46
Hospital Owners Syndicate warns of major problem regarding dialysis starting June
5
Breaking Headlines
10:09
A French judge issues an international arrest warrant against BDL Governor Riyad Salameh: AFP
Breaking Headlines
10:09
A French judge issues an international arrest warrant against BDL Governor Riyad Salameh: AFP
6
Lebanon News
04:56
Sami Gemayel calls for putting forward acceptable candidates for presidency
Lebanon News
04:56
Sami Gemayel calls for putting forward acceptable candidates for presidency
7
Lebanon News
05:46
Saudi Ambassador and Social Affairs Minister discuss regional developments and social initiatives
Lebanon News
05:46
Saudi Ambassador and Social Affairs Minister discuss regional developments and social initiatives
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:27
Unleashing the potential: Cannabis plant's impact on Lebanon's economy
News Bulletin Reports
10:27
Unleashing the potential: Cannabis plant's impact on Lebanon's economy
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store