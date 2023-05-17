News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UK pension funds 'concerned' over asset manager climate vote record
World
2023-05-17 | 09:07
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UK pension funds 'concerned' over asset manager climate vote record
A group of UK-based pension schemes and other asset owners is concerned about how the asset managers they employ to run their money are voting on climate-related issues at European oil and gas companies.
Faith Ward, chair of the UK Asset Owner Roundtable, said in a LinkedIn post it planned to meet with major fund managers after the current proxy voting season to go over the votes amid concern their long-term interests were not being served.
Among those to raise concerns were the Brunel Pension Partnership Limited, Scottish Widows and The Church of England Pension Board, she said.
"UK asset owners are concerned that despite unequivocal warnings from the United Nations and the IPCC of the risks of delayed action on climate change, that short-term interests are trumping long-term interests of pension funds," she wrote.
"Delayed action on climate increases the chances of a disorderly climate transition and missing the goals of the Paris Agreement. This in turn increases the risks to pension funds' long-term interests and the ability of those funds to serve the interests of their members/beneficiaries."
U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned in March that the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report showed the "climate time bomb was ticking", urging quicker action ahead of the next round of climate talks in November in Dubai.
At British energy company BP's (BP.L) April 27 annual meeting, a shareholder resolution calling for it to set tougher climate targets won the support of 16.75% of votes cast.
Fellow British energy company Shell (SHEL.L) hosts its annual meeting on May 23 and French peer TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) on May 26.
After the proxy season has finished, the group would commission a leading academic to review the way asset managers interpreted their clients' long-term interest, with a focus on key annual meetings.
"The meeting is intended to be a constructive dialogue to support UK Asset Owners and to ensure that our needs are effectively understood by the managers we select on behalf of our Members and the Beneficiaries we serve," Ward wrote.
Reuters
World
UK
Pension
Fund
Manager
Climate
Vote
Next
Last ship to leave Ukraine as fate of Black Sea grain deal in Russia's hands
US condemns reported arrest of former US mission employee in Russia
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-22
Norway's oil fund to vote against climate resolution at BP
World
2023-04-22
Norway's oil fund to vote against climate resolution at BP
0
World
2023-04-13
L&G's fund arm to back climate votes at US, Canadian banks
World
2023-04-13
L&G's fund arm to back climate votes at US, Canadian banks
0
Variety
2023-04-05
NYC pension leaders to seek emissions cut plans from fund managers
Variety
2023-04-05
NYC pension leaders to seek emissions cut plans from fund managers
0
Variety
2023-05-15
UK pension startup Smart banks $95M
Variety
2023-05-15
UK pension startup Smart banks $95M
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
09:50
Ecuador president dissolves legislature, bringing elections forward
World
09:50
Ecuador president dissolves legislature, bringing elections forward
0
World
09:45
US debt talks to continue as White House eyes deal next week
World
09:45
US debt talks to continue as White House eyes deal next week
0
World
06:14
EU seeks to simplify customs system, tighten up on e-commerce
World
06:14
EU seeks to simplify customs system, tighten up on e-commerce
0
World
05:57
Finnish embassy bank accounts frozen in Russia, foreign ministry says
World
05:57
Finnish embassy bank accounts frozen in Russia, foreign ministry says
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-01-05
Two Lebanese women raise Lebanon's flag atop Africa's highest mountain
Variety
2023-01-05
Two Lebanese women raise Lebanon's flag atop Africa's highest mountain
0
Variety
2023-05-16
TuSimple gets temporary reprieve from Nasdaq delisting
Variety
2023-05-16
TuSimple gets temporary reprieve from Nasdaq delisting
0
Variety
2023-04-26
GM is killing off the Chevy Bolt and Bolt EUV
Variety
2023-04-26
GM is killing off the Chevy Bolt and Bolt EUV
0
Middle East
2023-03-07
In Iraq, German minister condemns Iran's cross-border attacks
Middle East
2023-03-07
In Iraq, German minister condemns Iran's cross-border attacks
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:56
Sami Gemayel calls for putting forward acceptable candidates for presidency
Lebanon News
04:56
Sami Gemayel calls for putting forward acceptable candidates for presidency
2
Lebanon News
05:46
Saudi Ambassador and Social Affairs Minister discuss regional developments and social initiatives
Lebanon News
05:46
Saudi Ambassador and Social Affairs Minister discuss regional developments and social initiatives
3
Press Highlights
02:00
General Joseph Aoun's position amidst the Quincy meeting discussions
Press Highlights
02:00
General Joseph Aoun's position amidst the Quincy meeting discussions
4
Lebanon Economy
14:08
Normalization of Crisis is No Road to Stabilization: LEM Spring 2023
Lebanon Economy
14:08
Normalization of Crisis is No Road to Stabilization: LEM Spring 2023
5
Press Highlights
01:37
The Syrian refugee crisis: Separating facts from media rumors
Press Highlights
01:37
The Syrian refugee crisis: Separating facts from media rumors
6
Middle East
07:31
Bridging the divide: Lebanese, Syrian FMs work toward refugee solutions
Middle East
07:31
Bridging the divide: Lebanese, Syrian FMs work toward refugee solutions
7
Middle East
02:50
Top Russian energy diplomat visits Iran; wants more cooperation in oil, gas
Middle East
02:50
Top Russian energy diplomat visits Iran; wants more cooperation in oil, gas
8
World
04:16
UBS says it was rushed into unwanted Credit Suisse rescue merger
World
04:16
UBS says it was rushed into unwanted Credit Suisse rescue merger
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store