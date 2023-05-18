Pension reform defiance brings new blood to French trade unions

World
2023-05-18 | 03:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Pension reform defiance brings new blood to French trade unions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Pension reform defiance brings new blood to French trade unions

France's unions may have failed to derail President Emmanuel Macron's push to raise the retirement age, but they are reaping big gains in new members thanks to the months-long battle.

Hydroelectric plant worker Jeremy Bensa joined the hardline CGT after he and co-workers in his unit at state power group EDF took turns downing tools over 45 days in protest against Macron's move to raise the retirement age by two years to 64.
 
"Right now, I think it's important that workers stand strong," Bensa, 37, told Reuters.

The unions' renewal raises questions over whether the balance of power within companies will shift back towards worker interests after Macron's 2017 overhaul of labor rules left them weaker, labour relations experts say.

Any such shift will hinge on union leadership's ability to respond to a new generation's set of concerns.
 
Macron faced months of nationwide strikes and sometimes-violent protests against his pension plans, ultimately passing it last month by using constitutional powers to circumvent opposition in parliament.

CGT leadership member Thomas Vacheron said the union had seen more than 30,000 new workers join since January, the biggest increase since rolling strikes in 1995 forced a conservative government to scotch a pension and welfare reform.

Meanwhile, the moderate CFDT, which with more than 600,000 members vies with the CGT for the title of France's biggest union, has seen 32,000 new joiners this year, up 40 percent from the same period last year, a CFDT official said.

Interest is growing among younger and private sector workers, where unions tend to be less well represented.

Vacheron said that more than 30 percent of the CGT's recent joiners were under the age of 35 while 70 percent were coming from the private sector, which traditionally is dominated by the CFDT.
 
"Since the retirement reform is contested by the young and old, public and private sector workers, they see a utility in belonging to unions, unions are attractive," Vacheron said.
 
LABOUR RELATIONS
While political pundits say the fallout from the pensions saga benefits the anti-establishment far right most, polls indicate that unions are not far behind, winning credibility and respect for their united resistance to Macron's plans.

"Unions are rebuilding themselves from the ground up through recruitment and not only street protests," sociologist Michel Wieviorka said.

The infusion of new blood is a boon for unions which had seen their numbers largely stagnate over the last decade at slightly more than 10 percent of the workforce, according to Labor Ministry data.

Barely higher than even the United States, that is one of the lowest unionization rates in the 38-nation Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Though membership is low compared to other countries, French unions traditionally have had an outsized role in labor relations with 98 percent of employees' workplace conditions negotiated by them, higher than nearly any other country in the OECD.

However, Macron's overhaul of the labor code in 2017 to give companies more leeway in setting working conditions has put unions under pressure in the workplace.

Labor relations consultant Stephanie Matteudi-Lecocq said that the momentum coming from pension reform pushback could ultimately put unions back on more solid footing in companies.

"Negotiations could become more interesting if workers get more involved. Unions have a card to play at the company level," she said.

SOCIAL MEDIA
Workplace conditions are why 34-year-old data analyst Igor Chaykovskiy joined the CFDT. He and colleagues are facing more complex labor issues as the digital music company they work at matures from a start-up to a more established firm.

"We're getting big really, really fast. It can be good to have the union's support in the face of these issues," he told Reuters.

In a sign unions are adapting to younger more digitally inclined workers, he said that signing up online was quick and easy.

The CGT, France's oldest union with roots going back to 1895, has made a push to recruit through social media with a TikTok video "on est la CGT" (we are the CGT) chalking up millions of views.

Matteudi-Lecocq said the challenge now would be to keep making themselves relevant in a post-COVID world where home-working and frequent changing of jobs have become the norm.

Otherwise the newcomers could leave as easily as they joined.

"If tomorrow, it no longer suits me for whatever reason, I just have to send an email to end my membership," Chaykovskiy said.
 

World

Pension

Reform

France

Defiance

Brings

New

Blood

Trade

Unions

Labor

Relations

LBCI Next
At Japan's G7 summit, the big elephants are China and Russia
Dubai orders Danish tax fraud suspect to repay more than $1 billion
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-07

Trains halted, schools shut in France as unions fight against pension reform

LBCI
World
2023-03-07

Trains halted, schools shut in France as unions seek to block pension reform

LBCI
World
2023-05-01

Macron faces Labor Day protests as pension reform anger festers

LBCI
World
2023-04-15

France's Macron signs contested pension law as unions plan more protests

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:50

Biden campaign memo: Many paths available on road to 2024 victory

LBCI
World
05:35

Russia fires 30 cruise missiles at Ukrainian targets; Ukraine says 29 were shot down

LBCI
World
05:16

Ecuador president Lasso dissolves National Assembly, triggers early elections

LBCI
World
05:14

Colombian children found alive in jungle weeks after plane crash

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-15

Governor of Lebanon's Central Bank submits clarifying memo regarding his absence from court session

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-09

Judge Ibrahim issues arrest warrant against actress Stephanie Saliba

LBCI
World
2023-03-09

ECB's Villeroy: French inflation peak seen in H1

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-18

Shein and Temu the latest China tech targets in Congress body’s sights

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East
15:24

US affirms commitment to sanctions, won't normalize with Syria's Assad: State Department to LBCI

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:03

Saudi Arabia's changing stance: A boost for Sleiman Frangieh's candidacy

LBCI
Press Highlights
06:04

Salameh rejects Berri and Mikati's request to resign

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:35

Lebanese Presidency present 'behind the scenes' of Arab League Summit

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:43

Salam meets Saudi counterpart, discusses opportunities to revive relationships between the two countries

LBCI
Middle East
04:01

Rushdi to LBCI: We will call for an end to Lebanon’s presidential vacuum

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

Change MPs call for removal and action against Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

Asiri to LBCI: Lebanon needs a qualified and unifying president

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app