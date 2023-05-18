At Japan's G7 summit, the big elephants are China and Russia

World
2023-05-18 | 04:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
At Japan&#39;s G7 summit, the big elephants are China and Russia
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
At Japan's G7 summit, the big elephants are China and Russia

The longest shadows at the Group of Seven (G7) leaders' summit this week will be cast by two countries that weren't even invited to the Hiroshima gathering: China and Russia.

As the heads of the world's advanced democracies meet for three days from Friday in the western Japanese city, they will need to overcome some differences of their own, officials say, as they aim to project unity against challenges from Beijing and Moscow.
 
Divisions within the G7 appear to be the most notable over China, multiple officials told Reuters, with countries grappling on how to warn against what they see as China's threat to global supply chains and economic security without completely alienating a powerful and important trade partner.

The G7 countries -- the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Canada and Italy -- are all closely tied economically to China, the world's second-largest economy and a key global manufacturing base and market.
 
How the G7 will deal with the "great power competition" is an important issue for the summit, said Narushige Michishita, a professor at the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies (GRIPS) in Tokyo.

"They have to address economic security and how to deal with sensitive technologies," Michishita said. "Everything is part of the great power competition that is taking place between the United States and Russia, and the United States and China."

Their differences on China were put in sharp focus after French President Emmanuel Macron visited Beijing last month and called for the European Union to reduce its dependence on the United States.

A senior US administration official told Reuters this week the summit would show leaders unified behind a common approach to China, although he acknowledged it was "one of the more complex issues" for the meeting.
 
QUESTION OF LANGUAGE
 
The leaders are also set to discuss concern about China's use of "economic coercion" in its dealings abroad as part of their larger joint statement, with that main statement set to include a "section specific to China" Reuters has reported.

There will be a number of other declarations, senior German government sources have said, including on Ukraine, economic resilience and security, food security and others.

"I would call this a geopolitical G7, which will tackle a massive security crisis, which is the Russian aggression against Ukraine," a French presidency official said.

"It's also geopolitical because tensions between China and the United States are increasing and so we need to express the rules of the game so that we can preserve our international cooperation capacities," the official said.
 
Leaders from a number of other countries, including India and Vietnam, are also among those expected to attend as observers. The G7 is looking to draw closer to members of the "Global South" to counter China's role on the global stage.

But it remains to be seen how direct the language will be toward China. Some G7 members are skeptical about signing on to controls on investment into China.

While April's meeting of G7 foreign ministers acknowledged "the need to work together with China on global challenges" and reiterated its call for Beijing to act "as a responsible member of the international community", neither the group's climate nor finance chiefs directly mentioned China in their communiques.

The United States is at the forefront in pushing for stronger investment controls, yet Germany is more cautious, given its heavy reliance on trade with Beijing.

Germany wants to see screening of investments in targeted areas, not across the board, senior German government officials have said.

Japan is also skeptical about investment controls.

FROM RUSSIA TO TAIWAN
 
The leaders also plan to tighten sanctions on Russia, with steps aimed at energy and exports aiding Moscow's war effort, officials with direct knowledge of the talks have told Reuters.

The new moves will target sanctions evasion involving third countries, and seek to undermine Russia's future energy production and curb trade that supports Russia's military, they said.

On Russia's invasion of Ukraine there are differences in strategy on how to end the conflict.

The United States doesn't want to talk about a diplomatic path forward until it sees how the spring military offensive plays out, officials have said, even as its European allies want it to have a diplomatic solution in hand.

"From a European perspective, it's about Ukraine's partners doing everything they can to accelerate its victory," a European official said, adding that Europe's response to challenges from the United States and China were also important.

"We have to also learn to defend our interests," the official said.

For host Japan, it wants to send a clear message about the importance of the international, rules-based order, officials have said, as Tokyo worries that Russia's actions against Ukraine could embolden China's action against Taiwan.
 

World

Japan

G7

Summit

Big

Elephants

China

Russia

Taiwan

LBCI Next
Central Asia leaders converge in China as Xi touts 'enduring' friendship
Pension reform defiance brings new blood to French trade unions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-13

China and Russia are increasing their military collaboration, Japan’s foreign minister warns

LBCI
World
2023-05-01

US, Japan, South Korea leaders to meet at G7 Hiroshima Summit - US officials

LBCI
World
2023-04-21

Biden urged to deliver 'historic' arms control speech at G7 summit in Japan

LBCI
World
2023-04-17

Attack in Japan raises alarm about VIP security weeks before G7 summit

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:50

Biden campaign memo: Many paths available on road to 2024 victory

LBCI
World
05:35

Russia fires 30 cruise missiles at Ukrainian targets; Ukraine says 29 were shot down

LBCI
World
05:16

Ecuador president Lasso dissolves National Assembly, triggers early elections

LBCI
World
05:14

Colombian children found alive in jungle weeks after plane crash

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-15

Governor of Lebanon's Central Bank submits clarifying memo regarding his absence from court session

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-09

Judge Ibrahim issues arrest warrant against actress Stephanie Saliba

LBCI
World
2023-03-09

ECB's Villeroy: French inflation peak seen in H1

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-18

Shein and Temu the latest China tech targets in Congress body’s sights

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East
15:24

US affirms commitment to sanctions, won't normalize with Syria's Assad: State Department to LBCI

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:03

Saudi Arabia's changing stance: A boost for Sleiman Frangieh's candidacy

LBCI
Press Highlights
06:04

Salameh rejects Berri and Mikati's request to resign

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:35

Lebanese Presidency present 'behind the scenes' of Arab League Summit

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:43

Salam meets Saudi counterpart, discusses opportunities to revive relationships between the two countries

LBCI
Middle East
04:01

Rushdi to LBCI: We will call for an end to Lebanon’s presidential vacuum

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

Change MPs call for removal and action against Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

Asiri to LBCI: Lebanon needs a qualified and unifying president

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app