Central Asia leaders converge in China as Xi touts 'enduring' friendship

World
2023-05-18 | 04:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Central Asia leaders converge in China as Xi touts &#39;enduring&#39; friendship
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Central Asia leaders converge in China as Xi touts 'enduring' friendship

Central Asian heads of state converged in China's historic city of Xian on Thursday for one-on-ones with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to seal pledges of "enduring" friendship, paving the way for a summit expected to result in a regional pact with Beijing.

The bilaterals set the stage for a group huddle on Friday, the first in-person gathering of the six leaders, where Xi will deliver an "important" speech, according to China's foreign ministry. An "important" political document will also be signed.
 
Across the city of Xian, from where the ancient Silk Road linked imperial China with civilisations to its west over a millennium ago, banners, billboards and even taxi signs were set up to promote the summit, with many in both Chinese and Russian.

China is intensifying its economic and political engagement with the former Soviet states on Chinese soil as its ally Russia channels what remaining resources it has into the war in Ukraine.

The first head of state to arrive in Xian was President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan - China's largest trading partner in Central Asia - with his face-to-face meeting with Xi on Wednesday ending with a deal to build "enduring friendship" and share "weal and woe".
 
"We have a common goal - to intensify bilateral relations," Tokayev told Xi.

"We are also united by the desire to strengthen regional and international security and cooperation."

The two sides agreed to take measures to ensure the safe and stable operation of the Kazakh section of the China-Central Asia natural gas pipeline, and also deepen oil and uranium cooperation.

Setting the collaborative tone for other bilateral meetings - where China will seek deeper cooperation with other Central Asia states in its quest to achieve greater food, energy and national security - Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov told Xi that he was keen to deepen trade, economic and investment links.

"There are no political disagreements or unresolved issues between our countries," Japarov said.

"We provide each other with support on topical, vital issues for each of our states."
 
Two-way trade between China and Central Asia hit a record $70 billion last year, with Kazakhstan leading with $31 billion. Kyrgyzstan followed with $15.5 billion, Turkmenistan with $11.2 billion, Uzbekistan with $9.8 billion and Tajikistan with $2 billion.

Xi's show of solidarity with Central Asia at the summit conspicuously coincides with a meeting of the Group of Seven leaders in Japan, where Beijing's use of "economic coercion" in its dealings abroad is expected to be on the agenda.
 

World

China

G7

Central

Asia

Leaders

Enduring

Friendship

LBCI Next
Thailand's Move Forward confident it can muster support to form government
At Japan's G7 summit, the big elephants are China and Russia
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-17

G7 leaders likely to focus on the war in Ukraine and tensions in Asia at summit in Hiroshima

LBCI
World
04:08

At Japan's G7 summit, the big elephants are China and Russia

LBCI
World
2023-05-14

G7 leaders to target Russian energy, trade in new sanctions steps

LBCI
World
2023-05-12

G7 finance heads face tricky trade-off in debating steps to counter China

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:50

Biden campaign memo: Many paths available on road to 2024 victory

LBCI
World
05:35

Russia fires 30 cruise missiles at Ukrainian targets; Ukraine says 29 were shot down

LBCI
World
05:16

Ecuador president Lasso dissolves National Assembly, triggers early elections

LBCI
World
05:14

Colombian children found alive in jungle weeks after plane crash

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
05:01

Lebanon tops the world's best-rated dips, seizing the first three places

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-21

Price of 95 octane fuel increases 14000 LBP

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:35

Lebanese Presidency present 'behind the scenes' of Arab League Summit

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-06

Bukhari after meeting Jumblatt: Sustainable solutions come from within Lebanon, not from outside

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East
15:24

US affirms commitment to sanctions, won't normalize with Syria's Assad: State Department to LBCI

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:03

Saudi Arabia's changing stance: A boost for Sleiman Frangieh's candidacy

LBCI
Press Highlights
06:04

Salameh rejects Berri and Mikati's request to resign

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:35

Lebanese Presidency present 'behind the scenes' of Arab League Summit

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:43

Salam meets Saudi counterpart, discusses opportunities to revive relationships between the two countries

LBCI
Middle East
04:01

Rushdi to LBCI: We will call for an end to Lebanon’s presidential vacuum

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

Change MPs call for removal and action against Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

Asiri to LBCI: Lebanon needs a qualified and unifying president

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app