News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Raseef el Ghoraba
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Kremlin says African Ukraine peace delegation will visit Moscow
World
2023-05-18 | 09:33
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Kremlin says African Ukraine peace delegation will visit Moscow
The Kremlin said on Thursday that a delegation from African countries hoping to present an initiative to end the conflict in Ukraine would visit Moscow.
Several countries have offered to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine, including China, whose special envoy began touring Europe this week in a bid to promote Beijing's plan.
Details of the African plan have not been publicly revealed, but South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has said both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Russia's Vladimir Putin have agreed to meet African leaders.
"A group of countries will indeed send a delegation, which will also be in Moscow," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding the exact dates were yet to be agreed.
"We have already said that we are ready to listen with great attention to any proposals that will contribute to resolving the situation in Ukraine," he said.
Reuters
World
Kremlin
African
Ukraine
Peace
Delegation
Visit
Moscow Russia
Next
Nine dead in northern Italy floods, Formula One race called off
Finland, Denmark say embassy bank accounts in Russia frozen
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-16
Russia, Ukraine to receive African mission on potential peace plan, Pretoria says
World
2023-05-16
Russia, Ukraine to receive African mission on potential peace plan, Pretoria says
0
World
2023-04-27
Ukraine PM invites Pope to visit, discussed peace formula at Vatican talks
World
2023-04-27
Ukraine PM invites Pope to visit, discussed peace formula at Vatican talks
0
World
2023-04-27
Kremlin says welcomes any Ukraine peace efforts on its terms
World
2023-04-27
Kremlin says welcomes any Ukraine peace efforts on its terms
0
World
2023-03-21
Putin, Xi discuss Chinese peace proposal for Ukraine as US denounces visit
World
2023-03-21
Putin, Xi discuss Chinese peace proposal for Ukraine as US denounces visit
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
11:50
UK government spent 162 million pounds on Queen Elizabeth's funeral
World
11:50
UK government spent 162 million pounds on Queen Elizabeth's funeral
0
World
11:44
Russian forces in retreat near Bakhmut, Ukraine and Wagner say
World
11:44
Russian forces in retreat near Bakhmut, Ukraine and Wagner say
0
World
05:50
Biden campaign memo: Many paths available on road to 2024 victory
World
05:50
Biden campaign memo: Many paths available on road to 2024 victory
0
World
05:35
Russia fires 30 cruise missiles at Ukrainian targets; Ukraine says 29 were shot down
World
05:35
Russia fires 30 cruise missiles at Ukrainian targets; Ukraine says 29 were shot down
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
01:35
Lebanese Presidency present 'behind the scenes' of Arab League Summit
Press Highlights
01:35
Lebanese Presidency present 'behind the scenes' of Arab League Summit
0
World
2023-04-08
Members of NASUWT teaching union reject UK government pay offer
World
2023-04-08
Members of NASUWT teaching union reject UK government pay offer
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:57
Salameh stands ready for legal challenges, commits to currency stability, announces term-end departure
News Bulletin Reports
10:57
Salameh stands ready for legal challenges, commits to currency stability, announces term-end departure
0
World
2023-03-17
Slovak government to send MIG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine - PM
World
2023-03-17
Slovak government to send MIG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine - PM
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East
15:24
US affirms commitment to sanctions, won't normalize with Syria's Assad: State Department to LBCI
Middle East
15:24
US affirms commitment to sanctions, won't normalize with Syria's Assad: State Department to LBCI
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:57
Salameh stands ready for legal challenges, commits to currency stability, announces term-end departure
News Bulletin Reports
10:57
Salameh stands ready for legal challenges, commits to currency stability, announces term-end departure
3
Press Highlights
06:04
Salameh rejects Berri and Mikati's request to resign
Press Highlights
06:04
Salameh rejects Berri and Mikati's request to resign
4
Press Highlights
00:03
Saudi Arabia's changing stance: A boost for Sleiman Frangieh's candidacy
Press Highlights
00:03
Saudi Arabia's changing stance: A boost for Sleiman Frangieh's candidacy
5
Lebanon News
07:22
Opposition parties, Kulluna Irada demand Salameh's resignation and call on Parliament to assume responsibility for the governance vacancy
Lebanon News
07:22
Opposition parties, Kulluna Irada demand Salameh's resignation and call on Parliament to assume responsibility for the governance vacancy
6
Press Highlights
01:35
Lebanese Presidency present 'behind the scenes' of Arab League Summit
Press Highlights
01:35
Lebanese Presidency present 'behind the scenes' of Arab League Summit
7
Lebanon News
07:13
Change MPs call for removal and action against Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
07:13
Change MPs call for removal and action against Riad Salameh
8
Lebanon News
04:43
Salam meets Saudi counterpart, discusses opportunities to revive relationships between the two countries
Lebanon News
04:43
Salam meets Saudi counterpart, discusses opportunities to revive relationships between the two countries
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store