Kremlin says African Ukraine peace delegation will visit Moscow

The Kremlin said on Thursday that a delegation from African countries hoping to present an initiative to end the conflict in Ukraine would visit Moscow.



Several countries have offered to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine, including China, whose special envoy began touring Europe this week in a bid to promote Beijing's plan.



Details of the African plan have not been publicly revealed, but South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has said both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Russia's Vladimir Putin have agreed to meet African leaders.



"A group of countries will indeed send a delegation, which will also be in Moscow," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding the exact dates were yet to be agreed.



"We have already said that we are ready to listen with great attention to any proposals that will contribute to resolving the situation in Ukraine," he said.







Reuters