Kremlin says African Ukraine peace delegation will visit Moscow

2023-05-18 | 09:33
The Kremlin said on Thursday that a delegation from African countries hoping to present an initiative to end the conflict in Ukraine would visit Moscow.

Several countries have offered to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine, including China, whose special envoy began touring Europe this week in a bid to promote Beijing's plan.

Details of the African plan have not been publicly revealed, but South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has said both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Russia's Vladimir Putin have agreed to meet African leaders.

"A group of countries will indeed send a delegation, which will also be in Moscow," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding the exact dates were yet to be agreed.

"We have already said that we are ready to listen with great attention to any proposals that will contribute to resolving the situation in Ukraine," he said.



Reuters
 

LBCI
Middle East
15:24

US affirms commitment to sanctions, won't normalize with Syria's Assad: State Department to LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:57

Salameh stands ready for legal challenges, commits to currency stability, announces term-end departure

LBCI
Press Highlights
06:04

Salameh rejects Berri and Mikati's request to resign

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:03

Saudi Arabia's changing stance: A boost for Sleiman Frangieh's candidacy

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:22

Opposition parties, Kulluna Irada demand Salameh's resignation and call on Parliament to assume responsibility for the governance vacancy

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:35

Lebanese Presidency present 'behind the scenes' of Arab League Summit

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

Change MPs call for removal and action against Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:43

Salam meets Saudi counterpart, discusses opportunities to revive relationships between the two countries

