British government departments spent an estimated total of 161.7 million pounds ($204 million) on Queen Elizabeth's state funeral and related events, the Treasury said on Thursday.After Britain's longest-reigning monarch died aged 96 on Sept. 8, the country entered 10 days of national mourning which concluded with her state funeral on Sept. 19.During that time Elizabeth's coffin lay at rest in Edinburgh Cathedral before being moved to London, where an estimated 250,000 people queued for hours to file past her coffin at Westminster Hall during the lying-in-state.Her successor, King Charles, also embarked on a tour of Britain's four nations along with then-prime minister Liz Truss."The government’s priorities were that these events ran smoothly and with the appropriate level of dignity, while at all times ensuring the safety and security of the public," John Glen, Chief Secretary to the Treasury, said in a written statement to parliament.The Home Office, which has responsibility for policing and national security, accounted for the biggest portion of the total, with costs of 73.7 million pounds.London's Metropolitan Police said at the time the funeral was the biggest policing event in its history, with dignitaries from across the globe in attendance.($1 = 0.7923 pounds)