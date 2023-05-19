US, G7 to unveil new sanctions targeting Russia over Ukraine

World
2023-05-18 | 23:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US, G7 to unveil new sanctions targeting Russia over Ukraine
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
US, G7 to unveil new sanctions targeting Russia over Ukraine

The United States and the rest of the "Group of Seven" major economies will unveil new sanctions and export controls targeting Russia over its war against Ukraine, a US official said ahead of a G7 summit in Japan.

G7 leaders are gathering in Hiroshima on Friday with the invasion of Ukraine, now in its second year, high on the agenda. The US has spearheaded tough sanctions on Russian companies, banks and individuals, and the coming announcement is designed to reaffirm world powers' resolve to support Ukraine and squeeze Moscow.
 
A US official, speaking to reporters on Thursday ahead of the gathering, said the G7's latest efforts were aimed at disrupting Russia's ability to get materials it needs for the battlefield, close loopholes used to evade sanctions, further reduce international reliance on Russian energy, and narrow Moscow's access to the international financial system.

"Our commitment to continue tightening the screws on Russia remains as strong as it was last year," the official said.

The United States and its allies, including the European Union and Britain, have continued to ratchet up sanctions and export-control pressure on Russia since the invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022. Thousands of targets hit with sanctions by Washington so far have included Russian President Vladimir Putin, the financial sector and oligarchs.
 
Washington over the past few months has cracked down on sanctions evasion with a heavy focus on dual-use items - those which have both commercial and military applications.

The latest US sanctions package will include "extensively restricting categories of goods key to the battlefield" as well as preventing some 70 entities from Russia and third countries from receiving US exports by adding them to the US Commerce Department's blacklist.

In addition, the United States will announce some 300 new sanctions against individuals, entities, vessels and aircraft targeting "financial facilitators", Russia's future energy extracting capabilities, and others across Europe, the Middle East and Asia helping to support the war.

US sanctions authorities would also be expanded to more sectors of the Russian economy.
 
The US official said Washington would take significant steps to align its actions closely with the EU and Britain to ensure that the G7 remained as coordinated as possible in response to "Russia's brutal actions".
 

World

US

G7

Unveil

New

Sanctions

Targeting

Russia

Ukraine

War

Invasion

Territory

LBCI Next
Russian forces in retreat near Bakhmut
Magnitude 7.7 quake off New Caledonia triggers tsunami warning in South Pacific
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-14

G7 leaders to target Russian energy, trade in new sanctions steps

LBCI
World
2023-02-24

Wealthy G7 nations gearing up for new volley of sanctions on Russia

LBCI
World
2023-02-23

Ukraine unveils banknote for anniversary of Russian invasion

LBCI
World
2023-02-21

Russia's Putin issues new nuclear warnings to West over Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
03:46

Pakistan police to search Imran Khan's home

LBCI
World
03:41

UK plans 1 bln pounds of semiconductor investment in new strategy

LBCI
World
03:33

UK stocks rise on optimism over consumer confidence data, US debt deal

LBCI
World
03:29

UK targets grain theft and energy sector with new Russian sanctions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-15

Habib confirms that the Arab Fund loan will be paid in 3 stages in US dollars

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:00

US Ambassador to Lebanon nominee Johnson testifies before Senate Committee

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:55

Health Ministry's circular sends solid message to pharmacies across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:57

Salameh stands ready for legal challenges, commits to currency stability, announces term-end departure

LBCI
Press Highlights
06:04

Salameh rejects Berri and Mikati's request to resign

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:22

Opposition parties, Kulluna Irada demand Salameh's resignation and call on Parliament to assume responsibility for the governance vacancy

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:06

LF calls government to appoint new Central Bank Governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:05

General Security confirms that it has enough passports to meet all requests

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

Change MPs call for removal and action against Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:43

Salam meets Saudi counterpart, discusses opportunities to revive relationships between the two countries

LBCI
Middle East
04:01

Rushdi to LBCI: We will call for an end to Lebanon’s presidential vacuum

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app