News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Against Hiroshima's sombre legacy, G7 grapples with Ukraine conflict
World
2023-05-19 | 00:02
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Against Hiroshima's sombre legacy, G7 grapples with Ukraine conflict
Leaders of the world's advanced democracies were set to unleash new sanctions against Russia as they gathered for a Group of Seven (G7) summit in Japan's Hiroshima, a deeply symbolic backdrop for their efforts to make Moscow end the Ukraine war.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other leaders from the G7 rich nations, which also include the United States, Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Canada, were due to visit the peace memorial in the city levelled by an atomic bomb in World War Two.
They are later expected to announce tightened sanctions on Russia and debate strategy on a more than year-long conflict that shows no signs of easing. G7 members, the countries that dominated the post World War Two era ushered in after the destruction of Hiroshima, are now increasingly challenged by an ascendant China and unpredictable Russia.
Britain will announce a ban on Russian diamonds and imports of metals from Russia including copper, aluminum and nickel in support for Ukraine, its government said in a statement.
Britain will also target an additional 86 people and companies from Russian President Vladimir Putin's military industrial complex, in addition to those involved in the energy, metals and shipping industries, it said.
European Council President Charles Michel said on Friday that Europe would restrict sales of Russian diamonds.
Hiroshima's singular place in human history as the first city to have a nuclear weapon used against it made it a sombre platform on a rainy, overcast day as the leaders gathered at its peace memorial park.
Officials were still hashing out the details of their final announcements on Russia as well as debating precise language on China, according to people from four of the nations involved.
Moscow has said it is ready to use its nuclear arsenal to defend its "territorial integrity" if necessary. Kishida, who represents Hiroshima in Japan's lower house of parliament, said he chose the city for the summit to focus attention on arms control.
"You will hear a powerful statement of unity, strength and commitment in our response to Russia's war of aggression," said a senior US administration official. "You will see new steps taken to economically isolate Russia and to weaken its ability to wage war."
The United States is set to add 70 entities to its export blacklist, and to expand its sanctions authority to 300 entities as well as new sectors of the Russian economy, the person said.
The goal is to close evasion loopholes in countries from Europe to Asia and the Middle East, target goods used by Russia in waging the war, reduce reliance on that country's energy exports and cut Moscow's access to the international financial system.
Reuters
World
Hiroshima
Sombre
Legacy
G7
Grapples
Russia
Ukraine
Conflict
War
Invasion
Territory
Politics
Government
Next
China's Xi unveils grand development plan with Central Asia allies
Russian forces in retreat near Bakhmut
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
00:20
G7 summit grapples with war in Ukraine, tensions with China
World
00:20
G7 summit grapples with war in Ukraine, tensions with China
0
World
2023-05-17
G7 leaders likely to focus on the war in Ukraine and tensions in Asia at summit in Hiroshima
World
2023-05-17
G7 leaders likely to focus on the war in Ukraine and tensions in Asia at summit in Hiroshima
0
World
2023-02-21
Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin to deliver biggest speech since ordering invasion of Ukraine
World
2023-02-21
Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin to deliver biggest speech since ordering invasion of Ukraine
0
World
23:51
US, G7 to unveil new sanctions targeting Russia over Ukraine
World
23:51
US, G7 to unveil new sanctions targeting Russia over Ukraine
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
03:46
Pakistan police to search Imran Khan's home
World
03:46
Pakistan police to search Imran Khan's home
0
World
03:41
UK plans 1 bln pounds of semiconductor investment in new strategy
World
03:41
UK plans 1 bln pounds of semiconductor investment in new strategy
0
World
03:33
UK stocks rise on optimism over consumer confidence data, US debt deal
World
03:33
UK stocks rise on optimism over consumer confidence data, US debt deal
0
World
03:29
UK targets grain theft and energy sector with new Russian sanctions
World
03:29
UK targets grain theft and energy sector with new Russian sanctions
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-15
Habib confirms that the Arab Fund loan will be paid in 3 stages in US dollars
Lebanon News
2023-05-15
Habib confirms that the Arab Fund loan will be paid in 3 stages in US dollars
0
Lebanon News
12:00
US Ambassador to Lebanon nominee Johnson testifies before Senate Committee
Lebanon News
12:00
US Ambassador to Lebanon nominee Johnson testifies before Senate Committee
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:55
Health Ministry's circular sends solid message to pharmacies across Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:55
Health Ministry's circular sends solid message to pharmacies across Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
10:57
Salameh stands ready for legal challenges, commits to currency stability, announces term-end departure
News Bulletin Reports
10:57
Salameh stands ready for legal challenges, commits to currency stability, announces term-end departure
2
Press Highlights
06:04
Salameh rejects Berri and Mikati's request to resign
Press Highlights
06:04
Salameh rejects Berri and Mikati's request to resign
3
Lebanon News
07:22
Opposition parties, Kulluna Irada demand Salameh's resignation and call on Parliament to assume responsibility for the governance vacancy
Lebanon News
07:22
Opposition parties, Kulluna Irada demand Salameh's resignation and call on Parliament to assume responsibility for the governance vacancy
4
Lebanon News
09:06
LF calls government to appoint new Central Bank Governor
Lebanon News
09:06
LF calls government to appoint new Central Bank Governor
5
Lebanon News
08:05
General Security confirms that it has enough passports to meet all requests
Lebanon News
08:05
General Security confirms that it has enough passports to meet all requests
6
Lebanon News
07:13
Change MPs call for removal and action against Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
07:13
Change MPs call for removal and action against Riad Salameh
7
Lebanon News
04:43
Salam meets Saudi counterpart, discusses opportunities to revive relationships between the two countries
Lebanon News
04:43
Salam meets Saudi counterpart, discusses opportunities to revive relationships between the two countries
8
Middle East
04:01
Rushdi to LBCI: We will call for an end to Lebanon’s presidential vacuum
Middle East
04:01
Rushdi to LBCI: We will call for an end to Lebanon’s presidential vacuum
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store