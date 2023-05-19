G7 summit grapples with war in Ukraine, tensions with China

World
2023-05-19 | 00:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
G7 summit grapples with war in Ukraine, tensions with China
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
G7 summit grapples with war in Ukraine, tensions with China

Leaders of the world's advanced democracies were set to unleash new sanctions against Russia as they gathered for a Group of Seven (G7) summit in Japan's Hiroshima, a deeply symbolic backdrop for their effort to make Moscow end the Ukraine war.

SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE
 
* Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will travel to Japan to join the G7 summit in Hiroshima in person, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

* The United States and the rest of the "Group of Seven" major economies will unveil new sanctions and export controls targeting Russia over its war against Ukraine, a U.S. official said ahead of the summit.
 
* German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said his government wanted pragmatic measures to prevent the circumvention of sanctions imposed on Russia, appearing to temper U.S. calls for a more wide-ranging ban on exports.

* G7 leaders will discuss the idea of an international peace summit over Ukraine at their meeting in Japan, a European Union official said on Thursday.

* G7 leaders will discuss how to trace the trade in Russian diamonds with the aim of imposing restrictions at a later stage, an EU official said.
 
* Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak plans to announce a ban on Russian diamonds and imports of metals from Russia including copper, aluminum and nickel in support for Ukraine, his government said in a statement.

DEALING WITH CHINA
 
* US President Joe Biden met Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday after arriving in Japan and the two discussed ways to strengthen defense cooperation and counter coercive behavior by China, the White House said in a statement.

* China is gravely concerned about recent signs of "negative" China-related moves at the G7 Summit and urges Japan not to turn it into a "political show" against or to curb China, the country's embassy in Japan said on Thursday.

* European Council President Charles Michel said it was in the EU's interest to maintain "stable and constructive" cooperation with China. Speaking on the sidelines of the summit, Michel added that the EU would call on China to step up pressure on Russia to stop its military aggression in Ukraine.
 
* Divisions within the G7 appear to be the most notable over China, multiple officials told Reuters, with countries grappling on how to warn against what they see as China's threat to global supply chains and economic security without completely alienating a powerful and important trade partner.

* The G7 summit will show leaders unified behind a common approach to dealing with China based on shared values, even while recognizing each country will manage its own relationship with Beijing, a senior US administration official said on Monday.

JAPAN'S BILATERALS
 
* Japan and France said they wanted to deepen bilateral cooperation after agreeing earlier this month to accelerate discussions for a joint military exercise framework with Paris hoping to push for reciprocal access agreements.

* Japanese businesses have committed to invest almost 18 billion pounds ($23 billion) in Britain ahead of a meeting with Sunak on Thursday, including funding for offshore wind power and other clean energy projects.

* South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will hold a summit with Kishida on May 21, Yoon's office said. The announcement comes as the two countries seek to mend diplomatic ties marred by Japan's colonial past.

* Kishida said he expected additional investment from global chipmakers into Japan after meeting with top executives ahead of the G7 summit.

* Rich nations should boost financial and technical support to poorer countries to help them tackle climate change and achieve similar decarbonization goals, a senior Japanese environment ministry official said ahead of a G7 summit in Hiroshima.

IN-DEPTH STORIES
 
* At Hiroshima G7, bomb survivors grapple with a disarmament dream deferred

* In her own words: A Hiroshima bomb survivor learns English to tell her story

* Japan's G7 refugee balancing act: door open for Ukrainians, but not many others
 

World

G7

Summit

Grapples

War

Ukraine

China

Russia

Zelenskiy

Visit

Territory

Politics

LBCI Next
US, Taiwan reach deal on first part of '21st Century' trade pact
China's Xi unveils grand development plan with Central Asia allies
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
04:08

At Japan's G7 summit, the big elephants are China and Russia

LBCI
World
2023-05-17

G7 leaders likely to focus on the war in Ukraine and tensions in Asia at summit in Hiroshima

LBCI
World
2023-05-16

Council of Europe summit in Iceland seeks to hold Russia to account for Ukraine war

LBCI
World
2023-03-22

Ukraine war: As Russia tightens ties with China, West offers $16 billion lifeline to Kyiv

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
03:46

Pakistan police to search Imran Khan's home

LBCI
World
03:41

UK plans 1 bln pounds of semiconductor investment in new strategy

LBCI
World
03:33

UK stocks rise on optimism over consumer confidence data, US debt deal

LBCI
World
03:29

UK targets grain theft and energy sector with new Russian sanctions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-02-27

Besiktas fans throw toys on field for children affected by earthquake

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

Asiri to LBCI: Lebanon needs a qualified and unifying president

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-09

Captagon pills: Uncovering the link between drug smuggling and its dangers in the Arab world

LBCI
World
2023-05-02

Senator Manchin introduces new US energy permitting bill

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:57

Salameh stands ready for legal challenges, commits to currency stability, announces term-end departure

LBCI
Press Highlights
06:04

Salameh rejects Berri and Mikati's request to resign

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:22

Opposition parties, Kulluna Irada demand Salameh's resignation and call on Parliament to assume responsibility for the governance vacancy

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:06

LF calls government to appoint new Central Bank Governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:05

General Security confirms that it has enough passports to meet all requests

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

Change MPs call for removal and action against Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:43

Salam meets Saudi counterpart, discusses opportunities to revive relationships between the two countries

LBCI
Middle East
04:01

Rushdi to LBCI: We will call for an end to Lebanon’s presidential vacuum

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app