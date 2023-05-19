News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US, Taiwan reach deal on first part of '21st Century' trade pact
World
2023-05-19 | 00:34
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US, Taiwan reach deal on first part of '21st Century' trade pact
The
US
and Taiwan reached agreement on the first part of their "21st Century" trade initiative, covering customs and border procedures, regulatory practices, and small business, the
US
Trade Representative's office said on Thursday.
After the initial agreement of the US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade is signed, negotiations will commence on other, more complicated trade areas including agriculture, digital trade, labor and environmental standards, state-owned enterprises, and non-market policies and practices, USTR said.
US
Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in a statement that the deal strengthens
US
-Taiwan relations and demonstrates they can work together to advance trade priorities for their populations.
"We look forward to continuing these negotiations and finalizing a robust and high-standard trade agreement that tackles 21st Century economic challenges," Tai said.
Taiwan's Office of Trade Negotiations in a statement called the agreement "historically significant" and said Taiwan aimed to finalize negotiations on all remaining issues by the end of the year.
The pact is not expected to alter goods tariffs, but proponents say it will strengthen economic bonds between the
US
and Taiwan, open the Chinese-claimed island to more
US
exports, and increase Taiwan's ability to resist economic coercion from China. Democratically governed Taiwan strongly rejects China's sovereignty claims.
China has reacted furiously to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's recent engagements with high-ranking
US
politicians, including an April meeting with
US
House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Announcement of the trade pact comes just ahead of planned meetings between China's commerce minister, Wang Wenta, and USTR Tai and
US
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.
The bilateral talks commenced last August, after the Biden administration excluded Taiwan from its larger pan-Asian trade initiative, the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.
USTR said the text on customs and trade facilitation will reduce red tape for
US
firms to export products to Taiwan, allowing for electronic filing of customs forms and online payment of duties and fees, cutting waiting times for vessels.
The texts on good regulatory practices and services regulation seek to streamline operating licenses for firms seeking to operate across borders and promote fair competition opportunities, USTR said.
The trade agency added that anti-corruption texts are based on those in the
US
-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade and address money laundering, denial of entry for foreign public officials. The small- and medium-sized enterprises text aims to facilitate cross border investment and finance in the sector, USTR said.
Reuters
World
US
Taiwan
Reach
Deal
First
Part
21st Century
Trade
Pact
Next
Vietnam rebukes China, Philippines over South China Sea conduct
G7 summit grapples with war in Ukraine, tensions with China
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-11
Australia reaches deal with China over barley dispute as trade ties improve
World
2023-04-11
Australia reaches deal with China over barley dispute as trade ties improve
0
World
2023-04-24
Brazil hopes for conclusion to EU-Mercosur trade deal this year
World
2023-04-24
Brazil hopes for conclusion to EU-Mercosur trade deal this year
0
World
2023-04-10
Indonesia to propose limited free trade deal with US on critical minerals
World
2023-04-10
Indonesia to propose limited free trade deal with US on critical minerals
0
World
2023-04-10
Indonesia to propose limited free trade deal with US on critical minerals
World
2023-04-10
Indonesia to propose limited free trade deal with US on critical minerals
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
03:46
Pakistan police to search Imran Khan's home
World
03:46
Pakistan police to search Imran Khan's home
0
World
03:41
UK plans 1 bln pounds of semiconductor investment in new strategy
World
03:41
UK plans 1 bln pounds of semiconductor investment in new strategy
0
World
03:33
UK stocks rise on optimism over consumer confidence data, US debt deal
World
03:33
UK stocks rise on optimism over consumer confidence data, US debt deal
0
World
03:29
UK targets grain theft and energy sector with new Russian sanctions
World
03:29
UK targets grain theft and energy sector with new Russian sanctions
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-02-27
Besiktas fans throw toys on field for children affected by earthquake
Sports
2023-02-27
Besiktas fans throw toys on field for children affected by earthquake
0
Lebanon News
04:18
Asiri to LBCI: Lebanon needs a qualified and unifying president
Lebanon News
04:18
Asiri to LBCI: Lebanon needs a qualified and unifying president
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-09
Captagon pills: Uncovering the link between drug smuggling and its dangers in the Arab world
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-09
Captagon pills: Uncovering the link between drug smuggling and its dangers in the Arab world
0
World
2023-05-02
Senator Manchin introduces new US energy permitting bill
World
2023-05-02
Senator Manchin introduces new US energy permitting bill
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
10:57
Salameh stands ready for legal challenges, commits to currency stability, announces term-end departure
News Bulletin Reports
10:57
Salameh stands ready for legal challenges, commits to currency stability, announces term-end departure
2
Press Highlights
06:04
Salameh rejects Berri and Mikati's request to resign
Press Highlights
06:04
Salameh rejects Berri and Mikati's request to resign
3
Lebanon News
07:22
Opposition parties, Kulluna Irada demand Salameh's resignation and call on Parliament to assume responsibility for the governance vacancy
Lebanon News
07:22
Opposition parties, Kulluna Irada demand Salameh's resignation and call on Parliament to assume responsibility for the governance vacancy
4
Lebanon News
09:06
LF calls government to appoint new Central Bank Governor
Lebanon News
09:06
LF calls government to appoint new Central Bank Governor
5
Lebanon News
08:05
General Security confirms that it has enough passports to meet all requests
Lebanon News
08:05
General Security confirms that it has enough passports to meet all requests
6
Lebanon News
07:13
Change MPs call for removal and action against Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
07:13
Change MPs call for removal and action against Riad Salameh
7
Lebanon News
04:43
Salam meets Saudi counterpart, discusses opportunities to revive relationships between the two countries
Lebanon News
04:43
Salam meets Saudi counterpart, discusses opportunities to revive relationships between the two countries
8
Middle East
04:01
Rushdi to LBCI: We will call for an end to Lebanon’s presidential vacuum
Middle East
04:01
Rushdi to LBCI: We will call for an end to Lebanon’s presidential vacuum
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store