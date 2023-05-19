Vietnam rebukes China, Philippines over South China Sea conduct

World
2023-05-19 | 02:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Vietnam rebukes China, Philippines over South China Sea conduct
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Vietnam rebukes China, Philippines over South China Sea conduct

Vietnam on Thursday criticized recent conduct by a Chinese research ship and the Philippine coast guard in the South China Sea, accusing its neighbors of separate actions that were violating its sovereign rights.

Tensions are high in contested parts of the South China Sea, one of the world's most important trade routes and a conduit for more than $3 trillion of annual ship-borne commerce.

Chinese and Vietnamese vessels confronted each other in recent days on multiple occasions as a Chinese research ship moved within Hanoi's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), which experts said was likely a survey. Such a survey would usually be considered hostile if conducted without notification.
 
Asked for comment, Vietnamese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pham Thu Hang told a press conference those vessels were "violating the sovereign rights and jurisdictions of Vietnam", which was taking "appropriate measures" to defend its rights.

China has said that scientific research is a normal activity in areas under Chinese jurisdiction.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea as its territory, based on what it says are old maps, including waters that lie within the EEZ of Vietnam and four other Southeast Asian countries.
'
The Philippines was also rebuked for placing navigational buoys in five areas of its EEZ to assert sovereignty over the hotly disputed Spratly islands, to parts of which Vietnam also lays claim.

Asked about the Philippines' move, Hang said: "Vietnam strongly opposes all acts violating Vietnam's sovereign rights."

Philippine Foreign Ministry spokesperson Teresita Daza said Manila's coast guard's installation of buoys was consistent with the country's rights as a coastal state under the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea.

"They are meant to improve safety of navigation in our waters and should be of no cause for concern," Daza told Reuters in a phone message.
 

World

Vietnam

Rebukes

China

Philippines

Over

South China

Sea

Conduct

LBCI Next
Japan's inflation stays above BOJ's target, key gauge hits four-decade high
US, Taiwan reach deal on first part of '21st Century' trade pact
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-14

Philippines places buoys in parts of S.China Sea to assert sovereignty

LBCI
World
2023-05-08

Joint Philippines-US patrols in South China Sea may begin by third quarter - envoy

LBCI
World
2023-05-01

Philippines, China to discuss fishing rights in South China Sea – Marcos

LBCI
World
2023-04-08

Malaysia says it will protect its rights in South China Sea

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
03:46

Pakistan police to search Imran Khan's home

LBCI
World
03:41

UK plans 1 bln pounds of semiconductor investment in new strategy

LBCI
World
03:33

UK stocks rise on optimism over consumer confidence data, US debt deal

LBCI
World
03:29

UK targets grain theft and energy sector with new Russian sanctions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-02-27

Besiktas fans throw toys on field for children affected by earthquake

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

Asiri to LBCI: Lebanon needs a qualified and unifying president

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-09

Captagon pills: Uncovering the link between drug smuggling and its dangers in the Arab world

LBCI
World
2023-05-02

Senator Manchin introduces new US energy permitting bill

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:57

Salameh stands ready for legal challenges, commits to currency stability, announces term-end departure

LBCI
Press Highlights
06:04

Salameh rejects Berri and Mikati's request to resign

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:22

Opposition parties, Kulluna Irada demand Salameh's resignation and call on Parliament to assume responsibility for the governance vacancy

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:06

LF calls government to appoint new Central Bank Governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:05

General Security confirms that it has enough passports to meet all requests

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

Change MPs call for removal and action against Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:43

Salam meets Saudi counterpart, discusses opportunities to revive relationships between the two countries

LBCI
Middle East
04:01

Rushdi to LBCI: We will call for an end to Lebanon’s presidential vacuum

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app