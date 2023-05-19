Biden's team reports 'progress' in US debt ceiling talks

World
2023-05-19 | 02:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Biden&#39;s team reports &#39;progress&#39; in US debt ceiling talks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Biden's team reports 'progress' in US debt ceiling talks

Democratic negotiators told President Joe Biden on Friday that they are making "steady progress" in talks with Republicans aimed at avoiding a US default, according to a White House official.

Biden received an update on the talks with aides to Republican House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Friday morning in Japan, where he is traveling for the Group of 7 (G7) summit, officials said.
 
"The president’s team informed him that steady progress is being made," according to one of the officials, who declined to be named.

"The president directed his team to continue pressing forward for a bipartisan agreement and made clear the need to protect essential programs for hardworking Americans and the economic progress of the past two years as negotiations head into advanced stages. He remains confident that Congress will take necessary action to avoid default."

Republicans have refused to vote to lift the debt ceiling past its $31.3 trillion limit unless Biden and his Democrats agree to spending cuts in the federal budget.
 
The US government may default on some debts as early as June 1 unless Congress votes to lift the debt ceiling, and economists fear the country will slide into a recession.

Biden cut his trip to Asia short and now plans to return home on Sunday to finish the negotiations, eliminating stops in Papua New Guinea and Australia aimed at countering China's influence in the region.

In the meantime, White House adviser Steve Ricchetti, budget director Shalanda Young and legislative adviser Louisa Terrell are leading discussions for the administration.

A similar 2011 standoff over the debt limit led to a historic downgrade of the US credit rating, sparking a sell-off in stocks and pushing the government's borrowing costs higher.

The current deadlock has rattled investors, sending the cost of insuring exposure to US government debt to record highs. A Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Monday found that three-fourths of Americans fear a default would take a heavy toll on families like theirs.
 

World

Joe Biden

Team

Reports

Progress

US

Debt

Ceiling

Talks

LBCI Next
EU's Michel calls for 'stable and constructive' cooperation with China
Russian forces dig in at Ukrainian nuclear plant, witnesses say
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-13

Biden says US debt ceiling talks are moving along

LBCI
World
2023-05-09

Biden, McCarthy start US debt ceiling talks as clock ticks to default

LBCI
World
2023-05-17

US debt talks to continue as White House eyes deal next week

LBCI
World
2023-05-16

US on track for June 1 default without debt ceiling hike, Treasury says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:57

Thailand's Move Forward says coalition partners need not support amending royal insult law

LBCI
Middle East
05:52

Ukraine's Zelenskiy lands in Jeddah to attend Arab League

LBCI
World
05:46

Investment banking faultlines trigger European job shake-up

LBCI
World
05:35

G7 powers step up Russia sanctions in bid to slow war effort

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:06

LF calls government to appoint new Central Bank Governor

LBCI
Middle East
05:52

Ukraine's Zelenskiy lands in Jeddah to attend Arab League

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-24

Turkey issues earthquake rebuilding rules after millions left homeless

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-17

OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus subscription launches in India

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:57

Salameh stands ready for legal challenges, commits to currency stability, announces term-end departure

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:22

Opposition parties, Kulluna Irada demand Salameh's resignation and call on Parliament to assume responsibility for the governance vacancy

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:06

LF calls government to appoint new Central Bank Governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:05

General Security confirms that it has enough passports to meet all requests

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

Change MPs call for removal and action against Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:29

Interior Minister reveals that Lebanon received a warrant from Interpol to arrest Riad Salameh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Behind the lens: Uncovering the challenges faced by journalists and photographers in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:36

A controversial presence: Syrian president to join Arab League Summit in Jeddah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app