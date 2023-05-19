News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
EU's Michel calls for 'stable and constructive' cooperation with China
World
2023-05-19 | 02:55
High views
Share
Share
2
min
EU's Michel calls for 'stable and constructive' cooperation with China
European Council President Charles Michel said on Friday it was in the EU's interest to maintain "stable and constructive" cooperation with China, as the Group of Seven countries met to consider China's "economic coercion" and other concerns.
G7 leaders, gathering in the Japanese city of Hiroshima from Friday, are expected to issue a statement with a "a section specific to China", listing issues that include "economic coercion and other behavior", a US official said.
G7 leaders are focusing on how to warn the world's second biggest economy against what they see as its threat to global supply chains and economic security without alienating a powerful and important trade partner.
The EU wants to "de-risk to reduce over-dependencies and diversify to address unfair practices", Michel told a briefing in Hiroshima.
"Stable and constructive relations with China is in our mutual interest," he said.
"Given its role in the international community and the size of its economy, China has a special responsibility in the world and it has to play by international rules," he said.
China has traditionally been one of Russia's top trading partners, thanks to energy, and Russia has increased its reliance on China for state revenues from exports after Western buyers cut ties after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Michel called on China to use its influence over its neighbor to end the war in Ukraine.
"We call on China to press Russia to stop its military aggression," Michel said.
Since February, China has promoted a 12-point proposal for a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis.
Reuters
World
US
China
Ukraine
Russia
EU
Constructive
Cooperation
Next
Fifth body found in burnt out NZ hostel, man appears in court on arson charges
Biden's team reports 'progress' in US debt ceiling talks
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-16
Council of Europe summit in Iceland seeks to hold Russia to account for Ukraine war
World
2023-05-16
Council of Europe summit in Iceland seeks to hold Russia to account for Ukraine war
0
World
2023-05-05
China assures Russia, India of deepening 'cooperation'
World
2023-05-05
China assures Russia, India of deepening 'cooperation'
0
World
2023-03-22
Ukraine war: As Russia tightens ties with China, West offers $16 billion lifeline to Kyiv
World
2023-03-22
Ukraine war: As Russia tightens ties with China, West offers $16 billion lifeline to Kyiv
0
World
2023-03-20
Kyiv says China should press Russia to end war in Ukraine
World
2023-03-20
Kyiv says China should press Russia to end war in Ukraine
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
05:57
Thailand's Move Forward says coalition partners need not support amending royal insult law
World
05:57
Thailand's Move Forward says coalition partners need not support amending royal insult law
0
Middle East
05:52
Ukraine's Zelenskiy lands in Jeddah to attend Arab League
Middle East
05:52
Ukraine's Zelenskiy lands in Jeddah to attend Arab League
0
World
05:46
Investment banking faultlines trigger European job shake-up
World
05:46
Investment banking faultlines trigger European job shake-up
0
World
05:35
G7 powers step up Russia sanctions in bid to slow war effort
World
05:35
G7 powers step up Russia sanctions in bid to slow war effort
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:06
LF calls government to appoint new Central Bank Governor
Lebanon News
09:06
LF calls government to appoint new Central Bank Governor
0
Middle East
05:52
Ukraine's Zelenskiy lands in Jeddah to attend Arab League
Middle East
05:52
Ukraine's Zelenskiy lands in Jeddah to attend Arab League
0
Middle East
2023-02-24
Turkey issues earthquake rebuilding rules after millions left homeless
Middle East
2023-02-24
Turkey issues earthquake rebuilding rules after millions left homeless
0
Variety
2023-03-17
OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus subscription launches in India
Variety
2023-03-17
OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus subscription launches in India
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
10:57
Salameh stands ready for legal challenges, commits to currency stability, announces term-end departure
News Bulletin Reports
10:57
Salameh stands ready for legal challenges, commits to currency stability, announces term-end departure
2
Lebanon News
07:22
Opposition parties, Kulluna Irada demand Salameh's resignation and call on Parliament to assume responsibility for the governance vacancy
Lebanon News
07:22
Opposition parties, Kulluna Irada demand Salameh's resignation and call on Parliament to assume responsibility for the governance vacancy
3
Lebanon News
09:06
LF calls government to appoint new Central Bank Governor
Lebanon News
09:06
LF calls government to appoint new Central Bank Governor
4
Lebanon News
08:05
General Security confirms that it has enough passports to meet all requests
Lebanon News
08:05
General Security confirms that it has enough passports to meet all requests
5
Lebanon News
07:13
Change MPs call for removal and action against Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
07:13
Change MPs call for removal and action against Riad Salameh
6
Lebanon News
04:29
Interior Minister reveals that Lebanon received a warrant from Interpol to arrest Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
04:29
Interior Minister reveals that Lebanon received a warrant from Interpol to arrest Riad Salameh
7
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Behind the lens: Uncovering the challenges faced by journalists and photographers in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Behind the lens: Uncovering the challenges faced by journalists and photographers in Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:36
A controversial presence: Syrian president to join Arab League Summit in Jeddah
News Bulletin Reports
13:36
A controversial presence: Syrian president to join Arab League Summit in Jeddah
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store