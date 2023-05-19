News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UK targets grain theft and energy sector with new Russian sanctions
World
2023-05-19 | 03:29
High views
Share
Share
1
min
UK targets grain theft and energy sector with new Russian sanctions
Britain announced a new wave of sanctions against Russia on Friday, targeting companies connected to the theft of Ukrainian grain and those involved in the shipment of Russian energy.
Along with the United States, Britain and the rest of the Group of Seven major economies are set to unveil sanctions and export controls targeting Russia over its war against Ukraine, at the G7 summit in Japan this weekend.
Britain said in a statement that it was sanctioning 86 individuals and entities as part of a new crackdown on what it called "shady individuals and entities" connected to the theft and resale of Ukrainian grain.
The sanctions would also target Russia's major energy and arms shipping companies, including those connected to Russia's state-owned nuclear energy company Rosatom, and the owner of the Russian Copper Company, Igor Altushkin.
The designations came after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced new import bans on Russian diamonds and copper, aluminum and nickel.
Reuters
World
UK
Russia
Ukraine
Sanctions
Targets
Grain
Theft
Energy
Sector
Next
UK stocks rise on optimism over consumer confidence data, US debt deal
Fifth body found in burnt out NZ hostel, man appears in court on arson charges
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-23
Ukraine imposes 50-year sanctions on Russian financial sector
World
2023-02-23
Ukraine imposes 50-year sanctions on Russian financial sector
0
World
23:51
US, G7 to unveil new sanctions targeting Russia over Ukraine
World
23:51
US, G7 to unveil new sanctions targeting Russia over Ukraine
0
World
13:29
Japan, United States to continue Russia sanctions and Ukraine support, Kishida says
World
13:29
Japan, United States to continue Russia sanctions and Ukraine support, Kishida says
0
World
2023-05-18
Russia fires 30 cruise missiles at Ukrainian targets; Ukraine says 29 were shot down
World
2023-05-18
Russia fires 30 cruise missiles at Ukrainian targets; Ukraine says 29 were shot down
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
05:57
Thailand's Move Forward says coalition partners need not support amending royal insult law
World
05:57
Thailand's Move Forward says coalition partners need not support amending royal insult law
0
Middle East
05:52
Ukraine's Zelenskiy lands in Jeddah to attend Arab League
Middle East
05:52
Ukraine's Zelenskiy lands in Jeddah to attend Arab League
0
World
05:46
Investment banking faultlines trigger European job shake-up
World
05:46
Investment banking faultlines trigger European job shake-up
0
World
05:35
G7 powers step up Russia sanctions in bid to slow war effort
World
05:35
G7 powers step up Russia sanctions in bid to slow war effort
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:00
US Ambassador to Lebanon nominee Johnson testifies before Senate Committee
Lebanon News
12:00
US Ambassador to Lebanon nominee Johnson testifies before Senate Committee
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:57
Salameh stands ready for legal challenges, commits to currency stability, announces term-end departure
News Bulletin Reports
10:57
Salameh stands ready for legal challenges, commits to currency stability, announces term-end departure
0
Press Highlights
00:04
The Lebanese Presidential File: Balancing regional interests and internal dynamics
Press Highlights
00:04
The Lebanese Presidential File: Balancing regional interests and internal dynamics
0
Variety
2023-04-10
Twitter is now resurfacing official Russian accounts in search results
Variety
2023-04-10
Twitter is now resurfacing official Russian accounts in search results
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
10:57
Salameh stands ready for legal challenges, commits to currency stability, announces term-end departure
News Bulletin Reports
10:57
Salameh stands ready for legal challenges, commits to currency stability, announces term-end departure
2
Lebanon News
07:22
Opposition parties, Kulluna Irada demand Salameh's resignation and call on Parliament to assume responsibility for the governance vacancy
Lebanon News
07:22
Opposition parties, Kulluna Irada demand Salameh's resignation and call on Parliament to assume responsibility for the governance vacancy
3
Lebanon News
09:06
LF calls government to appoint new Central Bank Governor
Lebanon News
09:06
LF calls government to appoint new Central Bank Governor
4
Lebanon News
08:05
General Security confirms that it has enough passports to meet all requests
Lebanon News
08:05
General Security confirms that it has enough passports to meet all requests
5
Lebanon News
07:13
Change MPs call for removal and action against Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
07:13
Change MPs call for removal and action against Riad Salameh
6
Lebanon News
04:29
Interior Minister reveals that Lebanon received a warrant from Interpol to arrest Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
04:29
Interior Minister reveals that Lebanon received a warrant from Interpol to arrest Riad Salameh
7
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Behind the lens: Uncovering the challenges faced by journalists and photographers in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Behind the lens: Uncovering the challenges faced by journalists and photographers in Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:36
A controversial presence: Syrian president to join Arab League Summit in Jeddah
News Bulletin Reports
13:36
A controversial presence: Syrian president to join Arab League Summit in Jeddah
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store