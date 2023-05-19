UK stocks rise on optimism over consumer confidence data, US debt deal

World
2023-05-19 | 03:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UK stocks rise on optimism over consumer confidence data, US debt deal
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
UK stocks rise on optimism over consumer confidence data, US debt deal

UK's main indexes rose on Friday as data showing British consumer confidence hit a 15-month high added to the optimism that a deal over the US debt ceiling was imminent.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) rose 0.2 percent by 7:04 GMT, turning positive for the week.

Industrial metals miners (.FTNMX551020) and energy firms (.FTNMX601010) added 0.6 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively, as commodity prices were boosted by signs that a deal on raising the US debt ceiling could be done as early as Sunday.
 
Adding to the upbeat mood, a survey showed domestic consumer confidence rose to its highest in 15 months in May as households took a more positive view of the economy and their finances.

Smiths Group Plc (SMIN.L) rose 1.0 percent after the industrial group lifted its annual revenue growth forecast for the third time in five months, as demand for its products improved on decarbonization trends and from airport upgrades.

The FTSE midcap index (.FTMC) added 0.1 percent.
 

World

UK

Stock

Rise

Optimism

Over

Consumer

Confidence

Data

US

Debt

Deal

LBCI Next
UK plans 1 bln pounds of semiconductor investment in new strategy
UK targets grain theft and energy sector with new Russian sanctions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-21

Easing banking fears help UK stocks rise, Fed meeting in focus

LBCI
Variety
05:27

Twitter accuses Microsoft of misusing its data, foreshadowing a possible fight over AI

LBCI
World
23:51

US, G7 to unveil new sanctions targeting Russia over Ukraine

LBCI
World
2023-05-17

US debt talks to continue as White House eyes deal next week

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:57

Thailand's Move Forward says coalition partners need not support amending royal insult law

LBCI
Middle East
05:52

Ukraine's Zelenskiy lands in Jeddah to attend Arab League

LBCI
World
05:46

Investment banking faultlines trigger European job shake-up

LBCI
World
05:35

G7 powers step up Russia sanctions in bid to slow war effort

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:00

US Ambassador to Lebanon nominee Johnson testifies before Senate Committee

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:57

Salameh stands ready for legal challenges, commits to currency stability, announces term-end departure

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:04

The Lebanese Presidential File: Balancing regional interests and internal dynamics

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-10

Twitter is now resurfacing official Russian accounts in search results

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:57

Salameh stands ready for legal challenges, commits to currency stability, announces term-end departure

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:22

Opposition parties, Kulluna Irada demand Salameh's resignation and call on Parliament to assume responsibility for the governance vacancy

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:06

LF calls government to appoint new Central Bank Governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:05

General Security confirms that it has enough passports to meet all requests

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

Change MPs call for removal and action against Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:29

Interior Minister reveals that Lebanon received a warrant from Interpol to arrest Riad Salameh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Behind the lens: Uncovering the challenges faced by journalists and photographers in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:36

A controversial presence: Syrian president to join Arab League Summit in Jeddah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app