News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebnan bi Ossa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Thailand's Move Forward says coalition partners need not support amending royal insult law
World
2023-05-19 | 05:57
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Thailand's Move Forward says coalition partners need not support amending royal insult law
Thailand's progressive Move Forward party on Friday said potential coalition partners need not support its controversial stance on amending the royal insult law, as it seeks to win the backing of other parties to form a government.
Move Forward, led by Pita Limjaroenrat, won the most seats in the lower house in this week's election, riding on a wave of youth support for policies like undoing business monopolies and amending the strict lese-majeste law, known as article 112 of the criminal code.
"If parties agree with us on 112, then we are ready to include it in the agreement, but it is not a condition for joining the government," senior Move Forward party member Sirikanya Tansakun said on a morning talk show, adding that the party would table the amendment in parliament independently.
A coalition agreement is expected to be announced on Monday.
The lese-majeste law prescribes up to 15 years of jail for perceived offences against the monarchy, which many Thais consider sacrosanct. But opponents say it is used to stifle dissent as some 200 people have been charged in recent years under the law.
Move Forward wants to amend the law to reduce prison terms and narrow down complainants to just the Royal Household Bureau.
Move Forward's eight-party coalition talks have mustered 313 votes in 750-seat bicameral legislature, but under the military-drafted constitution, it will need support from either the unelected conservative-leaning senate or other parties to form a government.
Third-place winner Bhumjaithai party, which commands a critical voting bloc, said it would not support any premier that would amend the lese-majeste law.
Analysts say not forcing other parties to adopt its position on lese-majeste could help Move Forward draw in additional votes.
"They've decelerated significantly on this issue, which eases the pressure on government parties from supporting the coalition," political scientist Wanwichit Boonprong of Rangsit University said.
Another divisive topic was the use of cannabis, which was legalised last year without accompanying regulations in place, leading to a surge in recreational use that angered conservatives.
Move Forward said it would re-criminalise the substance before deploying a legal framework allowing for medical and regulated recreational use.
"We support medical marijuana, and recreational use must be regulated," a recently elected parliamentarian for Move Forward, Parit Wacharasindhu, said.
Reuters
World
Thailand
Move
Forward
Says
Coalition
Partner
Need
Not
Support
Amending
Royal
Insult
Law
Next
Italy's Berlusconi discharged from hospital after more than a month
Ukraine's Zelenskiy lands in Jeddah to attend Arab League
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-18
Thailand's Move Forward confident it can muster support to form government
World
2023-05-18
Thailand's Move Forward confident it can muster support to form government
0
World
2023-03-16
Austria not rowing back support for EU's car CO2 law, minister says
World
2023-03-16
Austria not rowing back support for EU's car CO2 law, minister says
0
World
2023-05-07
ECB's Knot says rate hikes are working, more needed
World
2023-05-07
ECB's Knot says rate hikes are working, more needed
0
World
2023-04-26
Trump rape accuser's case not a 'he said, she said,' lawyer says as trial starts
World
2023-04-26
Trump rape accuser's case not a 'he said, she said,' lawyer says as trial starts
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:50
Putin ally accuses US of involvement in deadly attacks inside Russia
World
07:50
Putin ally accuses US of involvement in deadly attacks inside Russia
0
World
07:46
Villagers evacuated as wildfire ravages woodlands in western Spain
World
07:46
Villagers evacuated as wildfire ravages woodlands in western Spain
0
World
07:39
Key excerpts from G7 leaders' statement on Ukraine
World
07:39
Key excerpts from G7 leaders' statement on Ukraine
0
World
07:34
More than 1 mln people displaced by Sudan crisis - UN refugee agency
World
07:34
More than 1 mln people displaced by Sudan crisis - UN refugee agency
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-05-08
Saudi ambassador confirms non-interference in Lebanon's presidential elections
Press Highlights
2023-05-08
Saudi ambassador confirms non-interference in Lebanon's presidential elections
0
World
2023-03-20
Stunned Credit Suisse staff fear uncertain future despite UBS rescue deal
World
2023-03-20
Stunned Credit Suisse staff fear uncertain future despite UBS rescue deal
0
Lebanon News
04:29
Interior Minister reveals that Lebanon received a warrant from Interpol to arrest Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
04:29
Interior Minister reveals that Lebanon received a warrant from Interpol to arrest Riad Salameh
0
Variety
2023-05-03
Stripe, a longtime partner of Lyft, signs a big deal with Uber
Variety
2023-05-03
Stripe, a longtime partner of Lyft, signs a big deal with Uber
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
10:57
Salameh stands ready for legal challenges, commits to currency stability, announces term-end departure
News Bulletin Reports
10:57
Salameh stands ready for legal challenges, commits to currency stability, announces term-end departure
2
Lebanon News
04:29
Interior Minister reveals that Lebanon received a warrant from Interpol to arrest Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
04:29
Interior Minister reveals that Lebanon received a warrant from Interpol to arrest Riad Salameh
3
Lebanon News
06:18
Lebanon's Interior Minister calls for Riad Salameh to step down
Lebanon News
06:18
Lebanon's Interior Minister calls for Riad Salameh to step down
4
Press Highlights
01:50
Demand for accountability: Calls for dismissal of Central Bank Governor intensify
Press Highlights
01:50
Demand for accountability: Calls for dismissal of Central Bank Governor intensify
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:36
A controversial presence: Syrian president to join Arab League Summit in Jeddah
News Bulletin Reports
13:36
A controversial presence: Syrian president to join Arab League Summit in Jeddah
6
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Behind the lens: Uncovering the challenges faced by journalists and photographers in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Behind the lens: Uncovering the challenges faced by journalists and photographers in Lebanon
7
Press Highlights
00:04
The Lebanese Presidential File: Balancing regional interests and internal dynamics
Press Highlights
00:04
The Lebanese Presidential File: Balancing regional interests and internal dynamics
8
Lebanon News
04:41
Egyptian President reaffirms ‘continued support’ for Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:41
Egyptian President reaffirms ‘continued support’ for Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More