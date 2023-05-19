Russia says 500 Americans to be banned, list includes Obama

World
2023-05-19 | 13:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Russia says 500 Americans to be banned, list includes Obama
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Russia says 500 Americans to be banned, list includes Obama

Russia's foreign ministry on Friday said former President Barack Obama was among 500 US citizens who would be banned in response to the latest round of sanctions announced by Washington.

The ministry also said Russia had refused the latest US request for consular access to detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested in March on suspicion of spying.

This move was triggered by the US refusal last month to give visas to media traveling with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to the United Nations, it said in a statement.

"Washington should have learned a long time ago that not a single hostile attack on Russia will go unpunished," it added.

Earlier on Friday the United States announced punitive measures against more than 300 targets, aiming to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and intensifying one of the harshest sanctions efforts ever implemented.
 
 

World

Russia

Americans

Banned

List

Include

Obama

US

LBCI Next
Vietnam rebukes China, Philippines over South China Sea conduct
US, Taiwan reach deal on first part of '21st Century' trade pact
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:24

US adds 71 companies to trade blacklist as G7 widens Russia sanctions

LBCI
World
2023-05-06

Pro-Kremlin novelist injured in car explosion in Russia

LBCI
World
2023-04-28

US sanctions Russia, Iran entities for detaining Americans

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-24

Culture Minister to include Beirut Arab University Museum on national museums' list

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
14:45

G7 pledges support for Ukraine, seeks to reduce trade reliance on China

LBCI
World
14:39

German cabinet publishes draft legislation on new citizenship rules

LBCI
World
14:20

Poland urges China to pressure Russia to end war in Ukraine

LBCI
World
14:14

Air strikes hammer Khartoum as army chief drops RSF foe from Sudan council

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-20

Startup behind Stable Diffusion releases AI system for generating videos from text

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-15

Turkey's lira sinks to two-month low in post-election trade

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

PM Najib Mikati highlights Lebanon's crisis at Arab League Summit

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-20

Berlin’s Monite raises $5M Seed for its embedded B2B payments platform

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:29

Interior Minister reveals that Lebanon received a warrant from Interpol to arrest Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

Lebanon's Interior Minister calls for Riad Salameh to step down

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:50

Demand for accountability: Calls for dismissal of Central Bank Governor intensify

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:32

The process of international arrest warrants: What is next for Riad Salameh?

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:04

The Lebanese Presidential File: Balancing regional interests and internal dynamics

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:50

Arab League statement draft on Lebanon calls for electing a president, implementing reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:41

Egyptian President reaffirms ‘continued support’ for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

PM Najib Mikati highlights Lebanon's crisis at Arab League Summit

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More