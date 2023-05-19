News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
20
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Gherbe
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
20
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Air strikes hammer Khartoum as army chief drops RSF foe from Sudan council
World
2023-05-19 | 14:14
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Air strikes hammer Khartoum as army chief drops RSF foe from Sudan council
Sudan's capital Khartoum and sister city Bahri came under renewed air attack on Friday as the war between the army and paramilitary forces entered its fifth week, deepening a humanitarian crisis for trapped and displaced civilians.
Mass looting by armed men and civilians alike is making life an even greater misery for Khartoum residents pinned down by fierce fighting between the regular military and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), witnesses said.
The conflict has displaced an estimated 843,000 people within Sudan and put around 250,000 to flight into neighboring countries, the United Nations refugee agency said on Friday.
Army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan took the long-anticipated step on Friday of removing RSF chief Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, better known as Hemedti, from his post as his deputy on the ruling Sovereign Council.
The two had run the council since 2019 when they overthrew strongman President Omar al-Bashir amid mass protests against his rule, before staging a coup in 2021 as a deadline neared to hand power to civilians for a transition towards free elections.
There has been no breakthrough in Saudi- and US-sponsored ceasefire talks in the Saudi city of Jeddah.
At an Arab League meeting there on Friday, a statement by Sudan's envoy accused the RSF of looting and rape, and of violating a succession of ceasefires.
"We trust that you will stand by the Sudanese army and will accompany us in the next step of reconstruction," envoy Dafallah al-Haj added.
The RSF has accused the army of starting the conflict and violating ceasefires. It says that those who have committed crimes are wearing stolen RSF uniforms.
Fighting broke out on April 15 after disputes over plans for the RSF to be integrated into the army and over the future chain of command under an internationally backed deal to shift Sudan towards democracy after decades of conflict-ridden autocracy.
Burhan installed Malik Agar, leader of a rebel group who joined the council in 2020 after signing a peace agreement with the government, as his new deputy, according to a second decree.
Later that day, Burhan promoted other military officers who served on the council, including appointing General Shams El-Din Kabbashi as deputy commander of the armed forces. Generals Yasser Al-Atta and Ibrahim Jabir were each appointed assistants to the commander.
Air strikes on Friday targeted districts in eastern Khartoum and witnesses reported hearing anti-aircraft weapons used by the RSF. Bahri and Sharg el-Nil across the Nile river from Khartoum were subjected to air strikes overnight and Friday morning.
"On the road I saw about 30 military trucks destroyed by (air) strikes. There were bodies everywhere, some of them army and some RSF. Some had started decomposing. It was really horrible," said Ahmed, a young man making his way through Bahri.
The RSF is embedded in residential districts of much of Khartoum and adjoining Bahri and Omdurman, drawing almost continual air strikes by the regular armed forces.
Witnesses said the army had also started placing barriers on some roads in southern Khartoum to keep the RSF away from an important military base there.
Fighting also flared in the city of Nyala, capital of the South Darfur region in the southwest, for a second day after weeks of relative calm.
Heavy gunfire and artillery detonations went on all day in Nyala. A local market caught fire and it was difficult for those injured to get to hospitals, local activists said. They said that as of Thursday, at least 18 people had been killed.
Militia attacks and subsequent clashes in the West Darfur city of Geneina have claimed the lives of hundreds.
With the fighting has come a collapse in law and order, with rampant looting, blamed by the army and RSF on each other, hitting Sudanese homes, factories, gold markets, banks, vehicles and churches. A rapid dwindling of stocks of food, cash and other essentials has driven much of the pillaging.
"Nobody protects us. No police. No state. The criminals are attacking our houses and taking everything we own," said Sarah Abdelazim, 35, a government employee in Khartoum.
Some 705 people have been killed and at least 5,287 injured, according to the World Health Organization.
Reuters
World
Air
Strikes
Hammer
Khartoum
Army
Chief
RSF
Foe
Sudan
Council
Conflict
Next
Vietnam rebukes China, Philippines over South China Sea conduct
US, Taiwan reach deal on first part of '21st Century' trade pact
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-15
Air strikes pound Sudan's capital as conflict enters second month
World
2023-05-15
Air strikes pound Sudan's capital as conflict enters second month
0
World
2023-05-10
How Sudan's paramilitary forces took parts of Khartoum, stormed army chief's quarters
World
2023-05-10
How Sudan's paramilitary forces took parts of Khartoum, stormed army chief's quarters
0
World
2023-04-17
Sudan's army pounds paramilitary bases with air strikes in power struggle
World
2023-04-17
Sudan's army pounds paramilitary bases with air strikes in power struggle
0
World
2023-05-12
From allies to foes: How uneasy relations between Sudan army, separate force exploded into violence
World
2023-05-12
From allies to foes: How uneasy relations between Sudan army, separate force exploded into violence
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
14:45
G7 pledges support for Ukraine, seeks to reduce trade reliance on China
World
14:45
G7 pledges support for Ukraine, seeks to reduce trade reliance on China
0
World
14:39
German cabinet publishes draft legislation on new citizenship rules
World
14:39
German cabinet publishes draft legislation on new citizenship rules
0
World
14:20
Poland urges China to pressure Russia to end war in Ukraine
World
14:20
Poland urges China to pressure Russia to end war in Ukraine
0
World
14:00
Migrant encounters down 70% since Title 42 was lifted - US official
World
14:00
Migrant encounters down 70% since Title 42 was lifted - US official
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-20
Startup behind Stable Diffusion releases AI system for generating videos from text
Variety
2023-03-20
Startup behind Stable Diffusion releases AI system for generating videos from text
0
Middle East
2023-05-15
Turkey's lira sinks to two-month low in post-election trade
Middle East
2023-05-15
Turkey's lira sinks to two-month low in post-election trade
0
Lebanon News
10:22
PM Najib Mikati highlights Lebanon's crisis at Arab League Summit
Lebanon News
10:22
PM Najib Mikati highlights Lebanon's crisis at Arab League Summit
0
Variety
2023-03-20
Berlin’s Monite raises $5M Seed for its embedded B2B payments platform
Variety
2023-03-20
Berlin’s Monite raises $5M Seed for its embedded B2B payments platform
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:29
Interior Minister reveals that Lebanon received a warrant from Interpol to arrest Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
04:29
Interior Minister reveals that Lebanon received a warrant from Interpol to arrest Riad Salameh
2
Lebanon News
06:18
Lebanon's Interior Minister calls for Riad Salameh to step down
Lebanon News
06:18
Lebanon's Interior Minister calls for Riad Salameh to step down
3
Press Highlights
01:50
Demand for accountability: Calls for dismissal of Central Bank Governor intensify
Press Highlights
01:50
Demand for accountability: Calls for dismissal of Central Bank Governor intensify
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:32
The process of international arrest warrants: What is next for Riad Salameh?
News Bulletin Reports
11:32
The process of international arrest warrants: What is next for Riad Salameh?
5
Press Highlights
00:04
The Lebanese Presidential File: Balancing regional interests and internal dynamics
Press Highlights
00:04
The Lebanese Presidential File: Balancing regional interests and internal dynamics
6
Lebanon News
06:50
Arab League statement draft on Lebanon calls for electing a president, implementing reform
Lebanon News
06:50
Arab League statement draft on Lebanon calls for electing a president, implementing reform
7
Lebanon News
04:41
Egyptian President reaffirms ‘continued support’ for Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:41
Egyptian President reaffirms ‘continued support’ for Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
10:22
PM Najib Mikati highlights Lebanon's crisis at Arab League Summit
Lebanon News
10:22
PM Najib Mikati highlights Lebanon's crisis at Arab League Summit
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More