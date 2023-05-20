Ahead of financing summit, France lobbies G7 over Africa debt, climate impact

World
2023-05-20 | 03:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Ahead of financing summit, France lobbies G7 over Africa debt, climate impact
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Ahead of financing summit, France lobbies G7 over Africa debt, climate impact

The Group of Seven (G7) wealthy nations need to take more responsibility in boosting crisis financing for vulnerable countries across the world and work with them to reform the post-war financing system, French officials said.

France will host on June 22-23 the "Summit for a New Global Financial Pact", which will tackle reform of multilateral development banks (MDB), the debt crisis, financing for green technologies, the creation of new international taxes and financing instruments, and special drawing rights.

"It's urgent for us to act and rethink collectively the international financing architecture," a French presidential official said, adding that Paris had lobbied its G7 partners ahead of next month's conference.

"Today we have a network of development banks in the world which finance international solidarity and which find themselves limited in their capacity to act."

The coronavirus pandemic pushed many poor countries into debt distress as they were expected to continue servicing their obligations in spite of the massive shock to their finances.

"Africa is heavily indebted and we are paying the price of crises that have followed, including now the Ukraine crisis, so the G7 has a responsibility," one French official said.

Rather than dealing with Africa debt on a country by country basis, the official said it was vital to find a systemic way to handle it.

Africa's debt woes are coupled with the inability of some of the world's poorest countries to adapt to the green transition, while also struggling to finance a response to the climate crisis as they suffer its impact.

Wealthy nations have yet to come good on climate finance that they promised as part of a past pledge to mobilize $100 billion a year, a key stumbling block at global climate talks.

"We've been working in a world where the international financial system was built after WW2, but in the 80 years since the world has considerably evolved," one of the officials said.

Paris hopes a roadmap can be agreed in June for the next 18 to 24 months with efforts consolidated throughout 2023 at the G20 leaders summit in India, the general assemblies of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund and the COP climate change conference in Dubai.

Reuters
 

World

Group Of Seven

G7

Crisis

Financing

France

LBCI Next
Air strikes hit Khartoum's outskirts as Sudan's war enters sixth week
Zelenskiy arrives in Japan's Hiroshima for 'talks with friends'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-19

France taking Ukraine's Zelenskiy to Arab League, G7 meeting

LBCI
World
2023-05-10

Yellen heads to G7 with debt ceiling, bank crisis and tax woes in tow

LBCI
World
07:18

Zelenskiy joins Japan G7 as democracies take aim at Russia and China

LBCI
World
02:29

G7 leaders agree to new initiative to fight economic coercion

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:22

India to withdraw 2,000-rupee notes from circulation

LBCI
World
07:18

Zelenskiy joins Japan G7 as democracies take aim at Russia and China

LBCI
World
03:54

No joke: China's backlash against stand-up stirs fear of comedy clampdown

LBCI
World
03:34

Air strikes hit Khartoum's outskirts as Sudan's war enters sixth week

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:15

The proliferation and growing demand for Syrian medications in Lebanon

LBCI
World
2023-04-20

Sudanese army says 177 Egyptian air force troops evacuated to Egypt

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-01

Faysal El Sayegh to LBCI: Presidency should garner broad Christian acceptance

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-20

EU lawmakers back ban on goods linked to deforestation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:32

The process of international arrest warrants: What is next for Riad Salameh?

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:25

Lebanon grapples with the challenge of replacing Banque du Liban's Governor: Riad Salameh's fate uncertain

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:46

Political pressure and legal battles: The future of Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

PM Najib Mikati highlights Lebanon's crisis at Arab League Summit

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

Naufal Daou to LBCI: The Jeddah summit moved us from the 20th century to the 21st century

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

A decade later: President Assad's presence marks a turning point at Arab League Summit

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

Batarfi to LBCI: We cannot directly interfere in Lebanon, its people have to solve their problems

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:08

Mufti Derian says Arab solidarity with Lebanon stimulates the election of a president

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More