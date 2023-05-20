Ukraine's Zelenskiy courts 'Global South' at G7 summit

World
2023-05-20 | 10:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Ukraine&#39;s Zelenskiy courts &#39;Global South&#39; at G7 summit
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Ukraine's Zelenskiy courts 'Global South' at G7 summit

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy held talks with India's Narendra Modi on Saturday and was due to meet other "Global South" leaders at a Group of Seven (G7) summit aimed at broadening support for his country in its war against Russia.

The three-day G7 meeting in the Japanese city of Hiroshima has already agreed new sanctions on Russia and measures to stand up to what it called China's economic coercion, drawing the ire of Moscow and a complaint to the summit host Japan from Beijing.
 
Flown in from an Arab League summit on a French government jet, Zelenskiy, wearing his customary olive green fatigues, was warmly greeted by G7 leaders and held talks with Modi as part of a series of meetings with non-aligned countries in attendance.

Modi's Twitter account posted a photo of the two shaking hands, noting he had told Zelenskiy of India's readiness to continue humanitarian help for the people of Ukraine and its backing for "dialogue and diplomacy" to seek peace.
 
Modi, whose country forms the so-called BRIC group alongside Brazil and China, has not distanced itself Russia. Its oil deals with Russia are seen as undermining Western sanctions by allowing Russia to continue benefiting from energy revenues.

A French presidential source told reporters that Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva would also meet Zelenskiy while in Hiroshima.

European officials said it was crucial that Zelenskiy came in person first to Friday's Arab League summit in Saudi Arabia and now to the Hiroshima gathering so that he could outline Ukraine's view of how the war with Russia can be ended.

"I think this is a unique opportunity to (have) exchanges with a lot of countries from the south and express your situation, express a message and share a view," French President Emmanuel Macron said.
 
"I do believe it can be a game-changer."

RUSSIAN, CHINESE IRE
 
G7 nations - the US, Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Canada - are grappling with the challenges posed by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and tensions with China, including over Taiwan, the self-ruled island Beijing claims as its own.
 
On Friday, the leaders announced new measures aimed at hitting the Russian economy and promised further military support, including backing by US President Joe Biden for Ukrainian pilots to be trained to fly F-16 fighter jets.

Worried by the outsized role China now plays in supply chains for everything from semiconductors to critical minerals, the G7 issued a communique that set out a common strategy towards future dealings with the world's second-largest economy.

They warned that countries attempting to use trade as a weapon would face "consequences", in a signal to Beijing over practices Washington says amount to economic bullying.

"We are not decoupling or turning inwards. At the same time, we recognize that economic resilience requires de-risking and diversifying," they said. "A growing China that plays by international rules would be of global interest."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday that the decisions taken by the G7 showed they were bent on what he called the "double containment" of Russia and China.

"The task was set loudly and openly - to defeat Russia on the battlefield, but not to stop there, but to eliminate it as a geopolitical competitor," Lavrov said.

A Chinese foreign ministry statement accused the G7 of attacking China and interfering in its internal affairs, including Taiwan. It said it had lodged stern representations with summit host Japan.

The summit is intended to win consensus among the world's rich democracies on a range of other issues, both political and economic.

The G7 acknowledged differences on how to manage the rapid development of artificial intelligence technology, saying that "the common vision and goal of trustworthy AI may vary" but calling for consensus on global technical standards.

While they reaffirmed existing net-zero emissions targets in the fight against climate change, they said in their communique that investment in the gas sector could be temporarily appropriate as countries phase out reliance on Russian energy.

A month ago, a communique after a previous G7 meeting noted that fossil fuel subsidies were "inconsistent" with the goals of the Paris Agreement on climate change.

"Faced with the urgent need to phase out fossil fuels, what leaders have brought to the table represents an endorsement of new fossil gas," Tracy Carty, Global Climate Politics Expert at Greenpeace International, said in a statement.
 

World

Ukraine

Zelenskiy

G7

Summit

Russia

War

Japan

Visit

France

Aid

US

China

Politics

Government

LBCI Next
White House, Republican team say no progress in debt ceiling talks
G7 pledges support for Ukraine, seeks to reduce trade reliance on China
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:18

Zelenskiy joins Japan G7 as democracies take aim at Russia and China

LBCI
World
2023-05-18

At Japan's G7 summit, the big elephants are China and Russia

LBCI
World
2023-02-27

China urges peace in Ukraine after US warns against aiding Russia

LBCI
World
14:20

Poland urges China to pressure Russia to end war in Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:34

Russia's Prigozhin claims capture of Bakhmut, Ukraine says fighting goes on

LBCI
World
08:44

India to host Quad summit next year, PM Modi says

LBCI
World
07:22

India to withdraw 2,000-rupee notes from circulation

LBCI
World
07:18

Zelenskiy joins Japan G7 as democracies take aim at Russia and China

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-20

Huawei launches in-house software system after being cut off from US services

LBCI
World
2023-05-18

UK government spent 162 million pounds on Queen Elizabeth's funeral

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-20

Watch SpaceX try to launch Starship to orbit for the first time… again

LBCI
World
2023-05-01

Latest on the Ukraine war: Pope says Vatican involved in peace mission

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:32

The process of international arrest warrants: What is next for Riad Salameh?

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:25

Lebanon grapples with the challenge of replacing Banque du Liban's Governor: Riad Salameh's fate uncertain

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:46

Political pressure and legal battles: The future of Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

Naufal Daou to LBCI: The Jeddah summit moved us from the 20th century to the 21st century

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Prime Minister Mikati stresses the importance of reconnecting Lebanon with the Arab world

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

Batarfi to LBCI: We cannot directly interfere in Lebanon, its people have to solve their problems

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:08

Mufti Derian says Arab solidarity with Lebanon stimulates the election of a president

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

A decade later: President Assad's presence marks a turning point at Arab League Summit

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More