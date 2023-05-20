Spotlight on Zelensky: G7 Summit unites against Russia and grapples with China's influence

2023-05-20 | 11:24
Spotlight on Zelensky: G7 Summit unites against Russia and grapples with China&#39;s influence
2min
Spotlight on Zelensky: G7 Summit unites against Russia and grapples with China's influence

Within forty-eight hours, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky steals the spotlight twice.

After attending the Arab League Summit in Jeddah, the Ukrainian President is now at the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, where it is expected to discuss sanctions against Russia, with Zelensky closely listening.

Ironically, two events coincide: firstly, the leaders of the G7 countries confirm their support for Kyiv's military needs in the current year's budget and early 2024, and secondly, the United States offers Ukrainian pilots the opportunity to train on US-made F-16 fighter jets, as reported by The New York Times.

While Ukraine receives support, there is also a tendency toward imposing new sanctions on Russia to deprive it of technologies and industrial equipment.

These measures include restrictions on exports of essential products to Russia, which it uses in the war against Ukraine, and targeting entities accused of transporting equipment to Moscow's combat fronts.

During the ongoing summit until Sunday, G7 leaders will seek to restrict diamond trade with Russia, as it is the world's largest exporter in this regard.

Regarding China, it seems that the leaders of the G7 countries are trying to reach a unified stance that opposes China's military activities in the Asia-Pacific region while maintaining constructive and stable relations with Beijing.

Some European countries, especially France and Germany, insist on this approach.

Will the G7 countries succeed in establishing a common position on China despite differences in their perspectives?

 

 

 

 

 

