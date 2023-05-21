G7 signals long-term Ukraine support to Russia, woos 'Global South'

2023-05-21 | 02:25
G7 signals long-term Ukraine support to Russia, woos 'Global South'
3min
G7 signals long-term Ukraine support to Russia, woos 'Global South'

The Group of Seven (G7) rich nations signaled to Russia their readiness to stand by Ukraine for the long haul while giving President Volodymyr Zelenskiy a chance to win over countries such as Brazil and India on the last day of a summit in Japan.

Potential allied training programs for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 warplanes were a message to Russia not to expect to succeed in its invasion of Ukraine even in a prolonged conflict, said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

President Joe Biden told G7 leaders that Washington supports the joint allied training programs, senior US officials said, a significant endorsement as Kyiv seeks to boost its air power against Russia.

Zelenskiy held talks with India's Narendra Modi and was due to meet other "Global South" leaders at a summit aimed at broadening support for his country in its war against Russia.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said G7 decisions at the summit were aimed at the "double containment" of Russia and China.

The US announced sanctions on more than 300 targets, aiming to punish Russia for its invasion and intensifying one of the harshest sanctions efforts ever implemented. Biden will announce a $375 million military aid package for Ukraine that includes artillery, ammunition and HIMARS rocket launchers, a US official said.

Britain published plans to ban imports of Russian diamonds, copper, aluminum and nickel and announced a new wave of sanctions against Russia, targeting companies connected to the alleged theft of Ukrainian grain.

Zelenskiy's arrival on a French government-labelled military aircraft for the G7 summit in Hiroshima, after addressing an Arab League summit, marked an achievement for French President Emmanuel Macron.

G7 leaders outlined a shared approach towards China, looking to "de-risk, not decouple" economic engagement with a country regarded as the factory of the world.

G7 nations will ensure big investments in China continue even as they pare risky exposure to the world's second-largest economy, said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The G7 is looking to bridge a vast gap with emerging economies in the "Global South" by focusing on infrastructure and debt relief, officials say, part of a strategy to blunt China's influence in lower-income countries.

China firmly opposes the G7 joint statement out of Hiroshima and has complained to summit organizer Japan, the Chinese foreign ministry said.

The G7 leaders put support for gas investments back into their communique, calling it a "temporary" step as they try to de-couple from Russian energy, in a move climate activists say may hurt climate goals.

G7 leaders agreed on an initiative to counter "economic coercion," pledging action to ensure that any actors attempting to weaponized economic dependence would fail and face consequences.

The G7 called for the development and adoption of international technical standards for "trustworthy" artificial intelligence (AI) as lawmakers of the rich countries focus on the new technology.

G7 leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a highly decarbonized road sector by 2030 and committed to the goal of achieving net-zero emissions on roads by 2050.



Reuters
 

