Biden invited Kishida, Yoon to meet in Washington -US official

World
2023-05-21 | 02:30
US President Joe Biden invited his Japanese and South Korean counterparts for another meeting in Washington at their trilateral meeting in Hiroshima on sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit on Sunday, a senior US official said.

"The leaders discussed how to take their trilateral cooperation to new heights", including with new coordination in the face of North Korea's "illicit nuclear and missile threats", the White House said in a statement issued after the meeting.

Specifically, a scheme to share information on North Korea's missile launches among the three countries was discussed, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol met bilaterally earlier in the day, their third meeting this year, as the East Asian neighbors improve ties to counter regional security threats. read more

Biden commended Kishida and Yoon on their "courageous work to improve their bilateral ties", saying the trilateral partnership is stronger because of their efforts, the White House said.



Reuters
 

