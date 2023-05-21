Biden sees shift in relations with China 'shortly', says G7 wants to de-risk, not decouple

World
2023-05-21 | 07:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Biden sees shift in relations with China &#39;shortly&#39;, says G7 wants to de-risk, not decouple
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Biden sees shift in relations with China 'shortly', says G7 wants to de-risk, not decouple

US President Joe Biden on Sunday said the Group of Seven nations were agreed in their approach to China and the need to diversify their supply chains so they are not dependent on one country.

"We're not looking to decouple from China. We're looking to de-risk and diversify our relationship with China," Biden told a news conference.

He added that he expected a thaw in frosty relations with China "shortly" after strains caused by an incident earlier this year when the United States shot down a Chinese balloon that flew over sensitive military sites.

 
 

World

Biden

Shift

Relations

China

Shortly

G7

De-risk

Decouple

US

LBCI Next
Zelenskiy plays down not meeting Brazil's Lula at G7 summit, blames scheduling
Germany's Scholz urges North Korea to stop ballistic missile tests
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-20

Spotlight on Zelensky: G7 Summit unites against Russia and grapples with China's influence

LBCI
World
2023-05-20

Zelenskiy joins Japan G7 as democracies take aim at Russia and China

LBCI
World
2023-05-18

At Japan's G7 summit, the big elephants are China and Russia

LBCI
World
2023-05-16

US Senate hearing on China to draw rare Biden cabinet trio

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:27

Pro-government rally in Moldovan capital draws tens of thousands

LBCI
World
09:23

At G7, Zelenskiy says destruction of Bakhmut has echoes of Hiroshima

LBCI
World
07:50

Zelenskiy says Bakhmut still in Ukraine's hands

LBCI
World
07:42

Blackstone acquires International Gemological Institute

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-02

Lebanon Tourism Ministry has prepared an extensive 2023 plan

LBCI
World
2023-05-16

Russia, Ukraine to receive African mission on potential peace plan, Pretoria says

LBCI
Sports
2023-05-16

Alcaraz hopes to 'reset' ahead of French Open after Rome shock

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-18

Health Ministry's circular sends solid message to pharmacies across Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:00

Gebran Bassil and the French proposal for Central Bank Governor selection

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:53

Tourism Minister calls for responsible behavior and cultural respect on Sidon beach

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:29

Arab countries lead the way in tourism while Lebanon stalls

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

MP Mark Daou stands for constitutional rights in public places

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:43

Behind closed doors: Assad and Mikati discuss common issues ahead of the Arab League Summit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:57

Saudi Arabia's journey to space: Historic leap toward scientific advancement

LBCI
Middle East
05:49

Iran says 'terrorist' group linked to Israel has been arrested - Nour News

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:09

Minister Amin Salam highlights GCC's vital role in supporting Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More