Biden sees shift in relations with China 'shortly', says G7 wants to de-risk, not decouple

US President Joe Biden on Sunday said the Group of Seven nations were agreed in their approach to China and the need to diversify their supply chains so they are not dependent on one country.



"We're not looking to decouple from China. We're looking to de-risk and diversify our relationship with China," Biden told a news conference.



He added that he expected a thaw in frosty relations with China "shortly" after strains caused by an incident earlier this year when the United States shot down a Chinese balloon that flew over sensitive military sites.



