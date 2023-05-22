News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Beijing chides Japan, Britain and 'anti-China' G7 summit
World
2023-05-22 | 03:25
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Beijing chides Japan, Britain and 'anti-China' G7 summit
State-backed Chinese mouthpiece Global Times called the G7 an "anti-China workshop" on Monday, after Beijing summoned Japan's envoy and berated Britain in a fiery response to statements issued at the weekend G7 summit in Hiroshima.
A joint communique issued on Saturday singled out China on issues ranging from Taiwan and maritime claims, to economic coercion and human rights, underscoring the tensions between Beijing and the group of rich countries which includes the United States.
"The US is pushing hard to weave an anti-China net in the Western world," Global Times said in an editorial on Monday titled 'G7 has descended into an anti-China workshop'.
"This is not just a matter of brutal interference in China's internal affairs and smearing China, but also an undisguised urge for confrontation between the camps".
Beijing's foreign ministry said it firmly opposed the G7 statement and late Sunday said it had summoned Japan's ambassador to China as part of its protest to the summit host.
Russia, a close ally of China that was also called out in the G7 statement over its invasion of Ukraine, said the summit was an "incubator" for anti-Russian and anti-Chinese hysteria.
Separately, China's embassy in Britain urged London to stop slandering China on Sunday, after British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Beijing represents the world's greatest challenge to security and prosperity.
Despite Beijing's pointed reaction, US President Joe Biden said he expected a thaw in frosty relations with China "very shortly". The Group of Seven (G7) also includes Canada, France, Germany and Italy.
JAPAN BACKLASH
Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong summoned the Japanese ambassador to register protests over "hype around China-related issues", a ministry statement late on Sunday said.
Sun said Japan collaborated with the other countries at the G7 summit "in activities and joint declarations ... to smear and attack China, grossly interfering in China's internal affairs, violating the basic principles of international law and the spirit of the four political documents between China and Japan," referring to the China-Japan Joint Statement of 1972.
He said Japan's actions were detrimental to China's sovereignty, security and development interests, and that China is "strongly dissatisfied and firmly opposes" them.
"Japan should correct its understanding of China, grasp strategic autonomy, adhere to the principles of the four political documents between China and Japan, and truly promote the stable development of bilateral relations with a constructive attitude," Sun said.
Hideo Tarumi, Japanese ambassador to China, rebutted that it is "natural" for the G7 to refer to issues of common concern as it has done in the past and will continue to do so in the future as long as China does not change its behavior, according to a readout.
"China should first take positive steps to address those issues of concerns if China demands not to refer to them," Tarumi told Sun, according to the readout.
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said during Monday morning briefing that the country's policy toward China has been consistent that it will insist on matters that is needed and urge responsible behavior, while take steps to address concerns and cooperate on common issues.
Reuters
World
Beijing
Chides
Japan
Britain
Anti China
G7
Summit
Next
Russia says F-16s to Ukraine would raise question of NATO involvement
Australia hits buy-now-pay-later sector with consumer credit law
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-18
At Japan's G7 summit, the big elephants are China and Russia
World
2023-05-18
At Japan's G7 summit, the big elephants are China and Russia
0
World
2023-05-01
US, Japan, South Korea leaders to meet at G7 Hiroshima Summit - US officials
World
2023-05-01
US, Japan, South Korea leaders to meet at G7 Hiroshima Summit - US officials
0
World
2023-04-21
Biden urged to deliver 'historic' arms control speech at G7 summit in Japan
World
2023-04-21
Biden urged to deliver 'historic' arms control speech at G7 summit in Japan
0
World
2023-04-17
Attack in Japan raises alarm about VIP security weeks before G7 summit
World
2023-04-17
Attack in Japan raises alarm about VIP security weeks before G7 summit
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
05:35
Don't delay reforms to prepare for next pandemic - WHO chief
World
05:35
Don't delay reforms to prepare for next pandemic - WHO chief
0
World
05:29
After no outright victory, Greek PM to get mandate for coalition
World
05:29
After no outright victory, Greek PM to get mandate for coalition
0
World
05:24
Britain chips away at NatWest stake with $1.6 bln share sale
World
05:24
Britain chips away at NatWest stake with $1.6 bln share sale
0
World
05:21
Romanian teachers strike over low pay
World
05:21
Romanian teachers strike over low pay
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
04:48
Taiwan excluded from WHO annual assembly following Chinese opposition
World
04:48
Taiwan excluded from WHO annual assembly following Chinese opposition
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-21
Tourism Minister calls for responsible behavior and cultural respect on Sidon beach
Lebanon News
2023-05-21
Tourism Minister calls for responsible behavior and cultural respect on Sidon beach
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-16
Unveiling Lebanon's financial landscape: The possible arrival of four new banks
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-16
Unveiling Lebanon's financial landscape: The possible arrival of four new banks
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-22
A new dawn: Middle East overcomes political and military tensions
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-22
A new dawn: Middle East overcomes political and military tensions
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:29
Arab countries lead the way in tourism while Lebanon stalls
News Bulletin Reports
13:29
Arab countries lead the way in tourism while Lebanon stalls
2
Press Highlights
02:03
Hezbollah's military maneuver: A display of power beyond borders
Press Highlights
02:03
Hezbollah's military maneuver: A display of power beyond borders
3
Press Highlights
01:20
France launches third phase of its initiative
Press Highlights
01:20
France launches third phase of its initiative
4
World
03:18
How Wall Street is preparing for possible US debt default
World
03:18
How Wall Street is preparing for possible US debt default
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:57
Saudi Arabia's journey to space: Historic leap toward scientific advancement
News Bulletin Reports
10:57
Saudi Arabia's journey to space: Historic leap toward scientific advancement
6
Variety
10:19
Trevi Fountain water turns black in Rome climate protest
Variety
10:19
Trevi Fountain water turns black in Rome climate protest
7
World
07:42
Blackstone acquires International Gemological Institute
World
07:42
Blackstone acquires International Gemological Institute
8
World
06:59
Germany's Scholz urges North Korea to stop ballistic missile tests
World
06:59
Germany's Scholz urges North Korea to stop ballistic missile tests
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More