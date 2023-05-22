News
Wagner founder Prigozhin says his forces will leave Bakhmut from May 25 to June 1
World
2023-05-22 | 04:37
0
min
Wagner founder Prigozhin says his forces will leave Bakhmut from May 25 to June 1
The founder of Russia's Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Monday that Wagner forces will leave Bakhmut, the Ukrainian city that it successfully took on Saturday after a months-long battle, from May 25 until June 1.
Reuters
World
Russia
Ukraine
