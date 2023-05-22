News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Raseef el Ghoraba
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Thai alliance aims for ambitious reforms but not on royal insult law
World
2023-05-22 | 04:38
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Thai alliance aims for ambitious reforms but not on royal insult law
An alliance led by Thailand's progressive Move Forward party hopes to draft a new constitution, end monopolies and allow same-sex marriage, among other aims, according to a draft of objectives that made no mention of a divisive royal insult law.
The opposition Move Forward and Pheu Thai parties dominated last week's election in a resounding defeat of conservative parties backed by a royalist military that has controlled government since a 2014 coup.
They are seeking to form a coalition government with six other parties, all of which are due to sign the agreement on their objectives later on Monday. Reuters was able to review a draft of the pact.
The signing takes place on the ninth anniversary of a military coup against a democratically elected government that ushered in phase of military rule that the winners of the May 14 polls hope to end.
Move Forward was the surprise election winner, emerging with the most seats with the help of young voters excited by an agenda that puts the party at odds with some conservative big business interests and institutions, including a plan to amend a lese-majeste law that punishes perceived insults of the monarchy with long jail sentences.
Other alliance members have had reservations about tampering with that law.
Asked about the preliminary list of proposals drawn up by Move Forward and circulated among all prospective coalition members, senior Move Forward official Bencha Saengchantra said alliance members were in agreement on 80 percent to 90 percent of the plans "but it can still be adjusted".
The party had on Friday said lese-majeste would be included only if the eight parties backed it. Bencha reiterated Move Forward would seek amendments in parliament independently.
The draft includes most of Move Forward's flagship polices, such as a push for decentralization of power and budget and to "cancel monopolies and support fair competition in trade in all industries".
It also takes aim at the military, calling for ending mandatory conscription and reform of the armed forces as well as the justice system and civil service, "corresponding with democratic principles with emphasis on transparency, up-to-date, effectiveness and prioritizing the public interest".
Thailand’s military has staged 13 coups since the end of absolute monarchy in 1932 and confrontation between the generals and civilian politicians and activists has been at the heart of recurring instability over the years.
The alliance will also seek reform of welfare and education, a balanced foreign policy and pursuit of laws to both control and endorse the use of cannabis, which Thailand legalised last year, despite confusion over regulations.
Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat is seeking to be prime minister at the head of the coalition but faces a big challenge in winning the required support from more than half the combined lower and upper houses, which includes rivals with whom his party has clashed.
His alliance comprises 313 seats, but it needs backing from 376 legislators to vote Pita in. He will likely need to win over some of the 250 members of the conservative-leaning Senate, which was appointed by a junta and has often sided with army-backed parties.
Reuters
World
Thai
Alliance
Aims
Ambitious
Reform
Royal
Insult
Law
Next
European shares tentative as nerves over US debt talks linger
Wagner founder Prigozhin says his forces will leave Bakhmut from May 25 to June 1
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-19
Thailand's Move Forward says coalition partners need not support amending royal insult law
World
2023-05-19
Thailand's Move Forward says coalition partners need not support amending royal insult law
0
Middle East
2023-04-19
Oman liberalizes foreign marriage law in rare social reform
Middle East
2023-04-19
Oman liberalizes foreign marriage law in rare social reform
0
World
2023-04-18
Lawsuit against Fox for false election claims heads to trial
World
2023-04-18
Lawsuit against Fox for false election claims heads to trial
0
World
2023-04-16
Spanish PM apologizes over sexual consent law reform loophole
World
2023-04-16
Spanish PM apologizes over sexual consent law reform loophole
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
09:02
Brazil to set tougher climate change target, sources say
World
09:02
Brazil to set tougher climate change target, sources say
0
World
08:02
Australia wins US support for critical minerals industry
World
08:02
Australia wins US support for critical minerals industry
0
World
07:56
Ukraine restores power to Russia-occupied nuclear plant
World
07:56
Ukraine restores power to Russia-occupied nuclear plant
0
World
07:21
South Korea, EU agree to boost security ties amid Ukraine, North Korea tension
World
07:21
South Korea, EU agree to boost security ties amid Ukraine, North Korea tension
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:22
A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected
Lebanon News
10:22
A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:54
Depositors pay the price: Examining losses amid Lebanon's loan repayment chaos
News Bulletin Reports
09:54
Depositors pay the price: Examining losses amid Lebanon's loan repayment chaos
0
Lebanon News
08:32
The wait continues: No resolution reached by Constitutional Council on the municipal and Mukhtar’s council’s term
Lebanon News
08:32
The wait continues: No resolution reached by Constitutional Council on the municipal and Mukhtar’s council’s term
0
World
2023-04-22
British PM Sunak chairs emergency meeting on Sudan
World
2023-04-22
British PM Sunak chairs emergency meeting on Sudan
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:33
MP Sami Gemayel introduces proposed law to amend Central Bank Governor's term
Lebanon News
09:33
MP Sami Gemayel introduces proposed law to amend Central Bank Governor's term
2
Lebanon News
08:32
The wait continues: No resolution reached by Constitutional Council on the municipal and Mukhtar’s council’s term
Lebanon News
08:32
The wait continues: No resolution reached by Constitutional Council on the municipal and Mukhtar’s council’s term
3
Lebanon News
06:38
French judiciary sets sessions for Raja Salameh and Marianne Howeik
Lebanon News
06:38
French judiciary sets sessions for Raja Salameh and Marianne Howeik
4
Press Highlights
02:03
Hezbollah's military maneuver: A display of power beyond borders
Press Highlights
02:03
Hezbollah's military maneuver: A display of power beyond borders
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:29
Arab countries lead the way in tourism while Lebanon stalls
News Bulletin Reports
13:29
Arab countries lead the way in tourism while Lebanon stalls
6
Lebanon News
10:22
A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected
Lebanon News
10:22
A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected
7
Press Highlights
01:20
France launches third phase of its initiative
Press Highlights
01:20
France launches third phase of its initiative
8
World
03:18
How Wall Street is preparing for possible US debt default
World
03:18
How Wall Street is preparing for possible US debt default
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More