News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Raseef el Ghoraba
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
European shares tentative as nerves over US debt talks linger
World
2023-05-22 | 04:44
High views
Share
Share
4
min
European shares tentative as nerves over US debt talks linger
European shares were off to a cautious start on Monday while Wall Street futures struggled, with traders left on edge as US debt ceiling negotiations approached crunch time after stalling last week.
US President Joe Biden and House Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy will meet to discuss the debt ceiling on Monday, less than two weeks before a June 1 deadline after which Treasury expects the federal government will struggle to pay its debts.
A failure to lift the debt ceiling would trigger a default, likely sparking chaos in financial markets and a spike in interest rates.
The MSCI All-World index (.MIWD00000PUS) was up 0.12 percent on the day, while Europe's STOXX 600 <.STOXX > fell 0.03 percent. London's FTSE 100 (.FTSE) gained 0.19 percent.
US stock index futures similarly painted a mixed picture, with S&P 500 futures falling 0.15 percent while Nasdaq futures rose 0.03 percent.
"We believe that the debt ceiling issues in the US will remain quite short-lived. Certainly there (are) risks there of greater financial volatility," said HSBC chief Asia economist Frederic Neumann at a webinar on Monday.
"If this is more drawn out than expected, then this would likely depress US growth ... but it's not our base case at the moment, because we do think that we'll find a resolution either just before the deadline or just after the deadline."
European stocks extended some of the gains from their Asia counterparts, which rose on a rally in regional chip shares after China on Sunday barred US firm Micron from selling memory chips to key domestic industries over security concerns.
The ban helped stocks of Micron's rivals in China and elsewhere, which are likely to benefit as mainland firms seek memory products from other sources.
However, market jitters about the US debt ceiling talks set the mood.
"In the art of brinkmanship, it feels that to get a deal we must see greater market volatility," said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone.
Jonathan Pingle, US chief economist at UBS, views the Japanese yen and gold as best placed to benefit from a US default.
"Only a 1-month long impasse post the X-date is likely to cause a tightening of financing conditions sharp enough that it causes the dollar to rally strongly," said Pingle.
On Friday, reports that the debt ceiling negotiations had reached an impasse rattled markets even as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said US interest rates might not need to rise as much given the tighter credit conditions from the banking crisis.
Futures are pricing in close to a 90 percent chance that the Fed will keep rates unchanged at its next meeting in June, and a total of almost 50 basis points of cuts by the end of the year.
That has knocked the dollar off a two-month top against a basket of major peers, though the index found some support from safe-haven bids and was last 0.15 percent higher at 103.19.
Meanwhile, regional US bank shares fell on Friday, as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reportedly warned that more mergers may be necessary after a series of bank failures.
In Asia, China kept its key lending rates unchanged on Monday even as an economic recovery disappointed. Traders are also digesting the implications of the Group of Seven's "de-risk, not decouple" approach to China and supply chains flagged at the group's summit on Sunday.
Beijing has summoned the Japanese ambassador to register protests over "hype around China-related issues" at the summit.
The Fed will release minutes of its May meeting on Wednesday, while US personal consumption expenditures inflation data is due out on Friday.
In the Treasuries market, debt ceiling concerns have created large distortions in the short-end of the yield curve as investors avoid bills that come due when the Treasury is at risk of running out of funds.
The yield on the one-month Treasury bill jumped 15 basis points to 5.6677 percent on Monday.
Two-year yields last stood at 4.2429 percent, pulling away from a recent two-month high, while the 10-year yield also dipped to 3.6574 percent.
Oil prices took a hit. US crude futures were down 1.2 percent to $70.68 per barrel, while Brent crude futures likewise fell more than 1 percent to $74.77 per barrel.
Gold prices were largely unchanged at $1,974.60 per ounce.
Reuters
World
London
Stock Exchange
Group
European
Shares
Tentative
Nerves
Over
US
Debt
Talks
Linger
Next
Taiwan excluded from WHO annual assembly following Chinese opposition
Thai alliance aims for ambitious reforms but not on royal insult law
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-20
White House, Republican team say no progress in debt ceiling talks
World
2023-05-20
White House, Republican team say no progress in debt ceiling talks
0
World
2023-05-19
UK stocks rise on optimism over consumer confidence data, US debt deal
World
2023-05-19
UK stocks rise on optimism over consumer confidence data, US debt deal
0
World
2023-05-19
Biden's team reports 'progress' in US debt ceiling talks
World
2023-05-19
Biden's team reports 'progress' in US debt ceiling talks
0
World
2023-05-17
US debt talks to continue as White House eyes deal next week
World
2023-05-17
US debt talks to continue as White House eyes deal next week
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
09:02
Brazil to set tougher climate change target, sources say
World
09:02
Brazil to set tougher climate change target, sources say
0
World
08:02
Australia wins US support for critical minerals industry
World
08:02
Australia wins US support for critical minerals industry
0
World
07:56
Ukraine restores power to Russia-occupied nuclear plant
World
07:56
Ukraine restores power to Russia-occupied nuclear plant
0
World
07:21
South Korea, EU agree to boost security ties amid Ukraine, North Korea tension
World
07:21
South Korea, EU agree to boost security ties amid Ukraine, North Korea tension
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:22
A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected
Lebanon News
10:22
A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:54
Depositors pay the price: Examining losses amid Lebanon's loan repayment chaos
News Bulletin Reports
09:54
Depositors pay the price: Examining losses amid Lebanon's loan repayment chaos
0
Lebanon News
08:32
The wait continues: No resolution reached by Constitutional Council on the municipal and Mukhtar’s council’s term
Lebanon News
08:32
The wait continues: No resolution reached by Constitutional Council on the municipal and Mukhtar’s council’s term
0
World
2023-04-22
British PM Sunak chairs emergency meeting on Sudan
World
2023-04-22
British PM Sunak chairs emergency meeting on Sudan
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:33
MP Sami Gemayel introduces proposed law to amend Central Bank Governor's term
Lebanon News
09:33
MP Sami Gemayel introduces proposed law to amend Central Bank Governor's term
2
Lebanon News
08:32
The wait continues: No resolution reached by Constitutional Council on the municipal and Mukhtar’s council’s term
Lebanon News
08:32
The wait continues: No resolution reached by Constitutional Council on the municipal and Mukhtar’s council’s term
3
Lebanon News
06:38
French judiciary sets sessions for Raja Salameh and Marianne Howeik
Lebanon News
06:38
French judiciary sets sessions for Raja Salameh and Marianne Howeik
4
Press Highlights
02:03
Hezbollah's military maneuver: A display of power beyond borders
Press Highlights
02:03
Hezbollah's military maneuver: A display of power beyond borders
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:29
Arab countries lead the way in tourism while Lebanon stalls
News Bulletin Reports
13:29
Arab countries lead the way in tourism while Lebanon stalls
6
Lebanon News
10:22
A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected
Lebanon News
10:22
A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected
7
Press Highlights
01:20
France launches third phase of its initiative
Press Highlights
01:20
France launches third phase of its initiative
8
World
03:18
How Wall Street is preparing for possible US debt default
World
03:18
How Wall Street is preparing for possible US debt default
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More