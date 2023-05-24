News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
27
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
27
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ukraine says Russia prevents Black Sea grain deal port operating
World
2023-05-24 | 04:11
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Ukraine says Russia prevents Black Sea grain deal port operating
Ukraine accused Russia on Tuesday of effectively cutting the Ukrainian port of Pivdennyi out of a deal allowing safe Black Sea grain exports as Russia complained that it had been unable to export ammonia via a pipeline to Pivdennyi under the pact.
The Black Sea deal - brokered last July by the United Nations and Turkey and extended last week for two months - covers the wartime export of food and fertilizer from the Ukrainian ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi.
The UN expressed concern on Monday that Pivdennyi had not received any ships since May 2 under the deal.
Ukrainian Deputy Renovation Minister Yuriy Vaskov accused Russia of a "gross violation" of the agreement. All ships are inspected by a joint team of Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and UN inspectors, but Vaskov said the Russian inspectors had refused to inspect ships bound for Pivdennyi since April 29.
"They (Russia) have now found an effective way to significantly reduce (Ukrainian) grain exports by excluding the port of Pivdennyi, which handles large tonnage vessels, from the initiative," Vaskov said in written comments on Tuesday.
Pivdennyi is the largest port included in the deal in terms of throughput. Restoration ministry data show it is storing about 1.5 million tons of food items for future export to 10 countries, with 26 ships due to come for them.
US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters on Tuesday that Russia's actions were "a clear violation of their commitments" under the grain deal, calling on Moscow to "stop holding global food supplies hostage."
The Russian embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Miller's remarks.
AMMONIA
The Black Sea grain deal was agreed to help tackle a global food crisis aggravated by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The pact also covers ammonia, which Russia transported to Pivdennyi via pipeline for export before the war.
Russia had threatened not to renew the Black Sea deal unless a list of demands related to its own food and fertilizer exports was met. Restarting the ammonia pipeline is one of those demands, which the United Nations has been trying to broker.
Russia used to pump up to 2.5 million tons of ammonia annually for export via the pipeline from Togliati. Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia on Tuesday said that amount of ammonia could "produce 7 million tons of fertilizers."
"This amount of fertilizer would allow to produce enough food to supply to 200 million people. These deliveries should have started at the same time as those of Ukrainian food. However this never happened," he told the UN Security Council.
"The deficit of ammonia on the world markets stands at 70 percent due to the shortfall in volumes," Nebenzia said.
A Ukrainian government source told Reuters on Friday Kyiv would consider allowing Russian ammonia to transit its territory for export if the Black Sea grain deal was expanded to include more Ukrainian ports and a wider range of commodities.
Uralchem, Russia's biggest potash and ammonium nitrate producer, expects the opening of an ammonia export terminal near the Black Sea to make the pipeline across Ukraine much less important, the company's CEO said.
While Russian exports of food and fertilizer are not subject to Western sanctions, Moscow says restrictions on payments, logistics and insurance have amounted to a barrier to shipments.
Ukraine accused Moscow of slowing ship inspections under the Black Sea deal, which Russia denies.
"It is not working as it should. Russia continues to slow it down as much as possible," Vaskov said.
According to UN data, more than 30 million tons of food products have been exported so far under the Black Sea deal.
Reuters
World
Ukraine
Russia
UN
United Nations
Fertilizer
Tons
Prevents
Black Sea
Grain
Deal
Port
Operating
Next
US, South Korea issue fresh North Korea sanctions on 'illicit' IT workforce
Russia, China sign economic pacts despite Western criticism
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-22
Latvia releases Russian fertilizer as UN looks to save Ukraine grains deal
World
2023-04-22
Latvia releases Russian fertilizer as UN looks to save Ukraine grains deal
0
World
2023-05-17
Last ship to leave Ukraine as fate of Black Sea grain deal in Russia's hands
World
2023-05-17
Last ship to leave Ukraine as fate of Black Sea grain deal in Russia's hands
0
World
2023-05-04
Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and UN to discuss grain deal on Friday
World
2023-05-04
Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and UN to discuss grain deal on Friday
0
World
2023-05-18
Japan, United States to continue Russia sanctions and Ukraine support, Kishida says
World
2023-05-18
Japan, United States to continue Russia sanctions and Ukraine support, Kishida says
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
09:27
UBS in talks with Swiss authorities over Credit Suisse deal protections
World
09:27
UBS in talks with Swiss authorities over Credit Suisse deal protections
0
World
09:24
Deutsche, Citi admit anti-competitive bond market activity in UK probe
World
09:24
Deutsche, Citi admit anti-competitive bond market activity in UK probe
0
World
08:58
From mangoes to luxury watches, Indians look to offload 2,000-rupee notes
World
08:58
From mangoes to luxury watches, Indians look to offload 2,000-rupee notes
0
World
08:54
China prioritizing Turkmenistan over Russia in next big pipeline project
World
08:54
China prioritizing Turkmenistan over Russia in next big pipeline project
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-01-12
Miss Lebanon shines in Miss Universe
World
2023-01-12
Miss Lebanon shines in Miss Universe
0
World
2023-05-20
India to withdraw 2,000-rupee notes from circulation
World
2023-05-20
India to withdraw 2,000-rupee notes from circulation
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-23
Foreign Minister says Syrians in Lebanon are considered economic refugees, not political ones
Lebanon News
2023-05-23
Foreign Minister says Syrians in Lebanon are considered economic refugees, not political ones
0
Variety
2023-04-24
Super.com targets $85M equity, debt raise into new savings super app
Variety
2023-04-24
Super.com targets $85M equity, debt raise into new savings super app
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Lebanon nears placement on FATF Grey List
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Lebanon nears placement on FATF Grey List
2
Lebanon News
03:31
Lebanon's Army Commander stresses the right to resist 'Israeli enemy' to recover all lands
Lebanon News
03:31
Lebanon's Army Commander stresses the right to resist 'Israeli enemy' to recover all lands
3
Lebanon News
06:28
In pursuit of a united Lebanon: Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri calls for presidential elections on Resistance and Liberation Day
Lebanon News
06:28
In pursuit of a united Lebanon: Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri calls for presidential elections on Resistance and Liberation Day
4
Lebanon News
05:18
Central Bank Governor's legal team takes action in France to retrieve Interpol Red Notice
Lebanon News
05:18
Central Bank Governor's legal team takes action in France to retrieve Interpol Red Notice
5
Press Highlights
01:20
The Democratic Gathering's firm stance: Rejecting Frangieh's candidacy
Press Highlights
01:20
The Democratic Gathering's firm stance: Rejecting Frangieh's candidacy
6
Lebanon Economy
10:27
PM Mikati agrees to dollarize cash financial aid allocated to Syrian refugees
Lebanon Economy
10:27
PM Mikati agrees to dollarize cash financial aid allocated to Syrian refugees
7
Lebanon News
04:31
MP Fadi Karam stresses action and communication to navigate Lebanon's crisis
Lebanon News
04:31
MP Fadi Karam stresses action and communication to navigate Lebanon's crisis
8
Press Highlights
02:02
Lebanon’s currency dilemma: Central Bank of Lebanon explores banknotes printing options
Press Highlights
02:02
Lebanon’s currency dilemma: Central Bank of Lebanon explores banknotes printing options
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More