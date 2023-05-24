UK finance minister: We must stick to plan to get inflation down

2023-05-24 | 04:23
UK finance minister: We must stick to plan to get inflation down
UK finance minister: We must stick to plan to get inflation down

British finance minister Jeremy Hunt reiterated on Wednesday the need to stick to the government's plan to get inflation down, after official data showed an easing in price rises in April.

"Although it is positive that it (inflation) is now in single, digits food prices are still rising too fast," Hunt said in a statement. "We must stick resolutely to the plan to get inflation down."

 
 

