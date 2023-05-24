WHO condemns Russia's aggression in Ukraine, rejects Moscow's counter-proposal

World
2023-05-24 | 06:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
WHO condemns Russia&#39;s aggression in Ukraine, rejects Moscow&#39;s counter-proposal
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
WHO condemns Russia's aggression in Ukraine, rejects Moscow's counter-proposal

The World Health Organization assembly passed a motion on Wednesday condemning Russia's aggression against Ukraine, including attacks on healthcare facilities.

The motion passed by 80 votes to 9, with 52 abstentions and 36 countries absent.

The Western-led motion, put forward at the U.N. agency's annual meeting, also called for an assessment of the impact of Russia's aggression on the health sector.

There was no immediate reaction from Russia, although it had submitted a counter-proposal recognizing the health emergency in Ukraine, but making no mention of its own role in the war.

That motion was rejected by the assembly immediately after the first, by 62 votes to 13, with 61 abstentions and 41 countries absent.

Tensions had been running high in the run up to the twin votes. During speeches that were critical of Russia, Moscow's envoy interrupted with points of order.

Britain's ambassador Simon Manley also accused Russia of spreading "disinformation" at the assembly and a Russian official confirmed it had distributed pamphlets accusing Ukrainian forces of attacking medical facilities in parts of the country it controls.

Moscow has consistently denied targeting civilians during what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

The votes echo last year's assembly, when two sets of motions were also presented, with the Western-led resolution passing with 88 votes for and 12 against. Abstentions and absence levels were high, as in this year's vote.



Reuters
 

World

WHO

Condemns

Russia

Aggression

Ukraine

Reject

Moscow

Counter

Proposal

LBCI Next
UN rights chief asks Sudan's generals to stop 'senseless violence'
Clashes reported in Sudan's capital on second day of ceasefire deal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-09

Russia launches new attack on Ukraine on Moscow's 'sacred' day

LBCI
World
2023-03-24

Ukraine prepares counteroffensive as Russia's assault on Bakhmut flags

LBCI
World
2023-03-23

Russian leaders should be tried in absentia for aggression in Ukraine -Kyiv official

LBCI
World
2023-03-23

Ukraine says Russia's Bakhmut assault loses steam, counterstrike coming soon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:27

UBS in talks with Swiss authorities over Credit Suisse deal protections

LBCI
World
09:24

Deutsche, Citi admit anti-competitive bond market activity in UK probe

LBCI
World
08:58

From mangoes to luxury watches, Indians look to offload 2,000-rupee notes

LBCI
World
08:54

China prioritizing Turkmenistan over Russia in next big pipeline project

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-11

US Justice Department seizes 13 domains used by Lebanese Hezbollah and its affiliates

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Prioritizing stability: US Department of State calls on Lebanon to implement reforms in Central Bank Governor selection

LBCI
World
06:28

Russian hypersonic scientist accused of betraying secrets to China

LBCI
World
09:27

UBS in talks with Swiss authorities over Credit Suisse deal protections

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Lebanon nears placement on FATF Grey List

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:31

Lebanon's Army Commander stresses the right to resist 'Israeli enemy' to recover all lands

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:28

In pursuit of a united Lebanon: Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri calls for presidential elections on Resistance and Liberation Day

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:18

Central Bank Governor's legal team takes action in France to retrieve Interpol Red Notice

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:20

The Democratic Gathering's firm stance: Rejecting Frangieh's candidacy

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:27

PM Mikati agrees to dollarize cash financial aid allocated to Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:31

MP Fadi Karam stresses action and communication to navigate Lebanon's crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:02

Lebanon’s currency dilemma: Central Bank of Lebanon explores banknotes printing options

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More