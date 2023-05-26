First court hearing next week in new case against jailed Kremlin critic Navalny

World
2023-05-26 | 06:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
First court hearing next week in new case against jailed Kremlin critic Navalny
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
First court hearing next week in new case against jailed Kremlin critic Navalny

Moscow's city court will hold a first hearing on May 31 in a new criminal case against jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on numerous charges including of creating an extremist organisation, according to official documents posted online.

Navalny said last month that investigators had opened what he called an "absurd" terrorism case against him that could see him sentenced to an additional 30 years in jail.

Navalny is already serving combined sentences of 11-1/2 years for fraud and contempt of court, on charges that he says were trumped up to silence him.

Reuters
 

World

Moscow

Court

Hearing

Criminal

Case

Kremlin

Critic

Alexei Navalny

Charges

LBCI Next
Japan ramps up Russia sanctions with G7
Earthquake jolts eastern Japan, no tsunami warning
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-22

Indian court issues summons to BBC in defamation case over Modi documentary

LBCI
World
2023-05-19

Fifth body found in burnt out NZ hostel, man appears in court on arson charges

LBCI
World
2023-05-18

Kremlin says African Ukraine peace delegation will visit Moscow

LBCI
World
2023-05-15

Pakistan court grants bail to former PM Imran Khan's wife in graft case

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:02

Japan unveils policy outline featuring childcare, no details on funding

LBCI
World
08:32

Russia says it carried out overnight strike on Ukrainian ammo depots – RIA

LBCI
World
08:20

Georgian billionaire wins $926 mln from Credit Suisse after fraud

LBCI
World
07:59

Sudan war spells more disaster for Darfur city on Chad border

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:25

Opposition, Change MPs condemn Hezbollah's military maneuver, say it challenges Lebanon’s sovereignty

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-13

Sanctions loom over obstruction of Lebanese presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-18

Academic year in public schools still suspended until further notice

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-24

UAE cabinet approves Emirates Investment Authority restructuring, appoints head

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

Financial wake-up call: Has Lebanon officially been placed on the gray list?

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:35

MP Gebran Bassil expresses concerns over presidential vacuum

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:01

World Bank approves US $300 million to support poor Lebanese households, strengthen ESSN project

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:17

Opposition unity: FPM and other forces close to finalizing presidential candidate

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:11

Political dynamics unfold: Jumblatt's resignation and presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:25

Opposition, Change MPs condemn Hezbollah's military maneuver, say it challenges Lebanon’s sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:53

Social Affairs Minister denies receiving any official document regarding dollarization of Syrian refugees’ aid

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:48

French judiciary's dilemma: The fate of Riad Salameh's extradition request

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More