Heavy rains turn streets into rivers on Spain's Mediterranean coast

World
2023-05-26 | 07:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Heavy rains turn streets into rivers on Spain&#39;s Mediterranean coast
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Heavy rains turn streets into rivers on Spain's Mediterranean coast

Torrential rains on Thursday that followed a prolonged drought turned streets into rivers that swept away cars and nearly some pedestrians in towns along Spain's Mediterranean coast.

In Molina de Segura in the southeastern region of Murcia, social media footage showed a boy being flipped out of his buggy as his mother tried to push him across a flooded street. They were both pulled to safety by a bystander.

Passersby intervened to stop another family member trying to make the crossing with the buggy a second time.

In the same town, more footage showed a red car being swept about 50 meters (55 yards) down a street after a man tried to drive across the rising flood.

Heavy rainfall also hit central Spain and in and around the capital Madrid.

Earlier in the week, Spanish authorities shut down schools, universities and day-care centers as a precaution after rains left behind flooded basements and submerged cars.

While the rain has caused chaos and economic damage, they have also been welcomed by many in Spain, which had been on track to register the driest spring since records began in 1961, according to state weather agency AEMET.

Rainfall in Spain between Oct. 1 and May 23 was 27% below average for the period, according to AEMET.

Heavy rain was expected to continue on Friday. The AEMET warned of accumulated rain of 12 centimeters (5 inches) over 12 hours on Friday in the province of Castellon in the southeastern Valencia region.

Fire services in Castellon said the worst-affected areas were the towns of Benicassim, Oropesa del Mar and Cabanes. They said they had carried out three rescues and provided pumping services on 27 occasions.

Flooding in northern Italy earlier this month killed at least 13 people and left about 23,000 homeless while causing billions of euros worth of damage.



Reuters
 

World

Heavy

Rains

Streets

Rivers

Spain

Mediterranean

Coast

LBCI Next
NATO struggles in the shadows to find new leader
India gets new parliament building as Modi remakes capital's center
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:24

Killer whales wreck boat in latest attack off Spain

LBCI
World
2023-05-25

Spain's mass tourism in candidates' crosshairs in election year

LBCI
Sports
2023-05-24

Spain arrests 7 after racist incidents targeting Vinicius Jr

LBCI
World
2023-05-24

Chinese hackers attacked Kenyan government as debt strains grew

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:02

Japan unveils policy outline featuring childcare, no details on funding

LBCI
World
08:32

Russia says it carried out overnight strike on Ukrainian ammo depots – RIA

LBCI
World
08:20

Georgian billionaire wins $926 mln from Credit Suisse after fraud

LBCI
World
07:59

Sudan war spells more disaster for Darfur city on Chad border

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-21

Gebran Bassil and the French proposal for Central Bank Governor selection

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:25

Opposition, Change MPs condemn Hezbollah's military maneuver, say it challenges Lebanon’s sovereignty

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-13

Sanctions loom over obstruction of Lebanese presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-18

Academic year in public schools still suspended until further notice

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

Financial wake-up call: Has Lebanon officially been placed on the gray list?

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:35

MP Gebran Bassil expresses concerns over presidential vacuum

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:01

World Bank approves US $300 million to support poor Lebanese households, strengthen ESSN project

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:17

Opposition unity: FPM and other forces close to finalizing presidential candidate

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:11

Political dynamics unfold: Jumblatt's resignation and presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:25

Opposition, Change MPs condemn Hezbollah's military maneuver, say it challenges Lebanon’s sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:53

Social Affairs Minister denies receiving any official document regarding dollarization of Syrian refugees’ aid

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:48

French judiciary's dilemma: The fate of Riad Salameh's extradition request

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More